Top 10 Best eccotemp tankless water heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated eccotemp tankless water heater in 2023 Comparison Table
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 3.6 GPM that activates only when in use, making it an energy saver.
- For indoor installation with safe, efficient power ventilation and perfect for any small home, cabin or apartment.
- Easy to read digital temperature display, on a compact and space-saving design with minimal noise output.
- Safe electronic ignition system; plugs into standard 120v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord.
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and is equipped with easy to use manual water temperature controls.Minimum 0.65 GPM flow rate
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 4 GPM that activates only on demand and no pilot light needed, reducing energy consumption
- Sleek, modern design with black tempered glass front panel featuring an easy to use LED display controls
- Features fully automatic temperature controls with an energy saving mode and child lock technology
- Safe electronic ignition system; Plugs into standard 110v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and comes with horizontal venting allowing for a convenient and quick installation
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater only heats when necessary to conserve energy; For the latest in non-condensing technology and a cleaner layout that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE160eP model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Propane Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 6.5 GPM (5 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Enhanced scale detection helps prevent serious, long-term damage to unit; Includes 15-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
- Lightweight, Compact & Portable Design: The 10 pounds lightweight portable water heater's folding handle keeps it out of the way and enables easy setup outside.
- Flow Rate & Temperature Specification: The temperature raise is 114.8℉ (46℃) at its highest point and 46.4℉ (8℃) is at its lowest point of 1.32 GPM. Also, 1.32 gallons of hot water can be produced per minute at the flow rate of 1.32 GPM.
- Versatile Applications: The lowest water pressure at beginning for the water heater is 3.0 PSI. For off-grid and rural areas, this hot water generator powered by two size D batteries is ideal. No more chilly outdoor shower anymore.
- 6-in-1 Protection & CSA Safety Approved: This tankless water heater is CSA Approved with anti-freezing protection, over-heating protection, low water flow protection, dry combustion protection, high water pressure protection and flame failure device.
- Installation Instruction & Package Content: This Camplux AY132 heater comes with 1-year guarantee, 5 feet premium on/off shower head, 5 feet gas regulator, 1 set US-standard garden hose, and 1 installation hardware pack. Setting up this propane water heater simply takes 10 minutes.
- 【Efficient & Energey Saving】-The propane water heater exchanger and main burner are desinged with advanced combustion technology to decrease gas consumption and burning noise.Maximum power output 68,000btu/hour, you will get instant endless hot water easily wherever you are.Compact and lightweight structure with 11.5% energy saving technology,so you can get more hot water for less money.
- 【CSA Approved Safety 】-Tankless Water Heater with CSA Approved Regulator, safe as per Canadian and US Standard.with more safety protection such as flame failure device, anti-freezing protection, over heating protection to ensure the family safety,Automatically decrease water pressure between 3.6-110PSI.
- 【Lightweight Portable Design】-Compact size and lightweight make the water heater easy to carry and allow you to enjoy an amazing hot shower after a long day of camping, in your RV, or for giving your pet a bath,Dimension: 13.4x5.9x21.65 inches, Shower head with one button:just press the shower head button once to stop the water flow and prevent water waste.
- 【Easy to Install】-Equipped with BSP pipe fittings and all necessary accesories , There are three interface ports under propane water heater. The left one is the Air inlet. The middle one is the shower port,and The right one is the water inlet, which is very convenient for customers to install.The tankless water heater will "caught on fire with improper operation. Always check gas whether leakage befor operation.
- 【Widely Application】-Our gas water heater is mainly used for outdoor showering with hot water,provides you a safe and comfortable hot shower at anytime and anywhere, Compact and space-saving design is portable for the outdoors, which bringing an amazing hot shower for you when you are camping, hiking, fishing, beaching, etc. Besides, you can also wash your pets with this tankless water heater.
- 【INSTANT & SUFFICIENT HOT WATER】Applied with 5.5KW heating system, the electric water heater supplies instant, consistent and endless hot water of 116℉or higher temp shortly, no waiting for preheat nor terrible temp up & down, perfect companion for sinks. Time to get rid of those "lukewarm" toys.
- 【SMART SELF ADJUSTMENT】The hot water heater adjusts power input based on flow rate and temp setting in real time. For example, less power will be applied by the system when waterflow reduced, thus you still get ideal temperature instead of scalding hot water, which means comfortable experience. Optimal energy efficiency of 98% saves considerable electric charge.
- 【CONVENIENT USE】The tankless water heater comes with digital display & touch control panel so temp setting is easy job. Now turn on the tap and let the smart unit do the rest, you needn’t go through hard lesson about temp setting by a mixer tap without any hint. The Black model comes with Remote control, useful for installation under sink.
- 【SAFE and DURABLE】Applied with multiple protection devices, every piece goes through strict tests to ensure 100% safe. Inner water and electricity lines are designed to run separately so as to avoid leakage or harm of scale build up. Approval by ETL and qualifies for UL, you can expect outstanding performance for years to come.
- 【POINT of USE】The sleek tankless water heater is compact as an oatmeal box, making it possible to install anywhere close to outlet and avoid energy waste. It can be mounted horizontally, vertically, obliquely, ideal for kitchen, bar, school, hospital, community and hair salon. Please verify it is the right size for you: 5.5kW@240V; dimensions 11" x 7.5" x 2.35"; pipes fittings :1/2" NPT.
- 𝟭.𝟱𝟴𝗚𝗣𝗠/𝟲𝗟 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗲 𝗪𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 𝗛𝗲𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗿 - Maximum power output 41,000BTU/Hr.The temperature raise is 109.4℉ (43℃) at its highest point and 55.4℉ (13℃) is at its lowest point of 1.58 GPM. Also, 1.58 gallons of hot water can be produced per minute at the flow rate of 1.58 GPM. Low water pressure start up, just need 3.6 PSI of water pressure to start.
- 𝗚𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗢𝗳𝗳-𝘁𝗵𝗲-𝗚𝗿𝗶𝗱 - Runs on a standard 20 lb. liquid propane tank and is equipped with an electronic ignition powered by two D-cell batteries. Can be used in a variety of scenarios: while you're camping, RVing, hunting, hanging poolside, washing your pets or horses, cleaning your vehicle, or even in your tiny home, greenhouse, or cabin house.
- 𝗔𝗱𝘃𝗮𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗦𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗳𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 - With CSA certification, safe as per Canadian and US Standard. Features over-heating protection, low water flow protection, dry combustion protection, anti-freezing protection, high water pressure protection and flame failure device.
- 𝗟𝗘𝗗 𝗗𝗶𝗴𝗶𝘁𝗮𝗹 𝗗𝗶𝘀𝗽𝗹𝗮𝘆 - Bright power, the temperature readout as to not get the water to hot or cold.
- 𝟭-𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗿 𝗦𝘂𝗽𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁 - We provide a 1-year Warranty against manufacture defects and lifetime customer support.
- CSA Safety Standard -CSA safety standard approved portable tankless water heater,flame failure device, anti-freezing protection, over heating protection to ensure the family safety. Automatically decrease water pressure between 3.0-110 PSI. The anti-freezing drain plug can discharge the residual water to avoid freezing in cold areas or in case of long time no use. The water heater will shut off automatically when high water temperature protection over 176 °F.
- Lightweight Portable Design-Compact size weights 10 lbs with portable handle for easily carry. Hang it using the mounting bracket on the top/back of the gas water heater. It only takes you a 15 minutes to install the propane water heater.
- Instant Hot Water- Maximum power output 28,000btu/hour, you can get 1.32 gallons instant endless hot water easily wherever you are. No need to preheat before operating the tankless water heater. As soon as you turn on the tap, the water ﬂows with your desired temperature.
- 3.0 PSI Water Pressure Startup -Equipped with a magnetic water flow sensor, the tankless water heater can be widely applied for rural areas, RV's and Boats.The tankless propane water heater lights when water pressure between 3.0-110 PSI, low water pressure is perfect for campings and remote cabins.
- Important Tips -To avoid gas leakage caused by improper sealing of the water heater, DO NOT TWINE TEFLON TAPE between gas regulator and gas inlet pipe. The tankless water heater will "caught on fire "with improper operation. Always check gas leakage before operation.
- CSA Safety Standard -CSA safety standard approved tankless propane water heater,flame failure device, anti-freezing protection, over heating protection to ensure the family safety. Automatically decrease water pressure between 3.6-110 PSI. The anti-freezing drain plug can discharge the residual water to avoid freezing in cold areas or in case of long time no use. The propane hot water heater will shut off automatically when high water temperature protection over 176 °F.
- Lightweight Portable Design-Compact size and weights 23 lbs for easily carry. Hang it using the mounting bracket on the top/back of the gas water heater. It only takes you a 15 minutes to install the propane water heater.
- Energy Saving-Compact and light weight structure with 11.5% energy saving technology.The propane gas water heater exchanger and main burner are designed with advanced combustion technology to decrease gas consumption and burning noise.
- 2.64 GPM Instant Hot Water- Maximum power output 68,000btu/hour, you can get 2.64 gallons instant endless hot water easily wherever you are. No need to preheat before operating the tankless gas water heater. As soon as you turn on the tap, the water ﬂows with your desired temperature.
- Important Tips -To avoid gas leakage caused by improper sealing of the water heater, DO NOT TWINE TEFLON TAPE between gas regulator and gas inlet pipe. The propane tankless water heater will "caught on fire "with improper operation. Always check gas leakage before operation.
Our Best Choice: Eccotemp L10 3.0 GPM Portable Tankless Water Heater, 2 Pack
[ad_1] No matter whether you’re camping with the spouse and children, investing a working day at the lake, or lounging close to the pool, in some cases all you require is a pleasant incredibly hot shower. Simply attach a garden hose and a 20 lb. propane tank and you are confirmed to take pleasure in the luxury of limitless sizzling h2o any where. The Eccotemp L10 Portable Propane Tankless Drinking water Heater is the authentic and greatest-advertising moveable water heater on the industry right now. You get instantaneous, unlimited hot water wherever you are. The L10 is ideal for campsites, cabins or simply just close to the dwelling. Wash your car or truck, clean your boat, take a scorching shower, or even wash your horse and the L10 will enable make daily responsibilities substantially much easier. The L10 is able of achieving temperatures involving 50 to 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This model includes an electronic ignition driven by 2 “D” cell batteries building it excellent for off grid or any locale exactly where electric power is not conveniently offered. The suitable functioning selection for the L10 is 20~80 PSI with a 3. GPM flow. It is suitable with 12-volt pumps and functions perfectly with our EccoFlo Pump & Strainer.
Getting Created and made in Summerville SC United states of america, The Eccotemp L10 is the only authorized CSA Licensed portable tankless water heater on the industry that can legally be sold in the US and Canada!
Light-weight, simple to carry, and compact, tends to make making use of it for camping, looking, in your Very small Home, RV’s, Poolside, Washing Animals, Equestrian, Cleaning Autos, Greenhouses or any place else that you will need immediate reputable endless hot h2o excellent for scorching water any where you require it.
Operates on a typical 20 lb. liquid propane tank and is equipped with an electronic ignition. Driven by 2 “D” mobile batteries, earning it best for on-the-go. Make the L10 even a lot more handy and pair it with the EccoFlo 12v drinking water pump, allowing for you to have incredibly hot water in the most remote areas!
Real, appointment based focused support readily available M-F, 8 am-8 pm EST. Eccotemp also delivers are living chat and 24/7 self assist desk to keep you in Sizzling Drinking water. With educated technical aid, manuals, troubleshooting all available at your fingertip you will have peace of brain when getting an Eccotemp product or service.
Rated at 3. GPM the L10 can produce sizzling drinking water with h2o force as very low as 20PSI and accomplish temperatures ranging from 50-140 degrees F. Just regulate the water and gas circulation to reach your preferred temperature.