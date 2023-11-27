Top 10 Best eatsmart precision plus digital bathroom scale Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

9 Body Composition Analysis



Innotech smart body fat scales keeps track of 9 essential measurements, including weight, body fat, water, muscle mass, BMI, BMR, visceral fat, bone mass and protein.

With BIA (bioelectric impedance analysis) technology and high precision electrodes, Innotech provides most accurate measurements up to 400 lbs/180kg in 0.2 lb/0.1kg increments.

Note: Please ignore the first weight reading on your first time of using or after moving the scale

Set a Goal, Track Your Progress



Easy setup APP, to get started, simply install the “Innotech Scale” application to your smartphone and follow the instructions in the app and pair the scale with your phone.

Innotech supports Fitbit, Apple Health and Google Fit, this smart digital scale can record your changes every day, you can view all the historical data of your progress and health trends with ease by day, week, month and year.

Keep Motivated



Innotech digital scales measure your body composition and sync data, which provides visible history of your weight loss or fitness. You can set goal, check the process and keep motivated until a better you is present

3-inch Large LED Display



Easy-to-Read 3-inch large hidden LED display, can easily displays weight data

Rounded Conors Design



Safe rounded conors design, the rounded-glass top plate of the Bluetooth weight scale safeguards you from bumping into pointed edges, 6mm tempered glass plate is scratch and shatter-resistant

For Your Whole family



Innotech Body Fat Scale allows you to create 10 member profiles to seamlessly track multiple users, your whole family can share one scale together, it’s convenient for family members to know their body data

Product Dimensions

11.8 x 11.8 x 1 in

12.6 x 12.6 x 1 in

12.6 x 12.6 x 1 in

11.8 x 11.8 x 0.7 in

11.8 x 11.8 x 0.7 in

Color

Black

White

Black

White

Black

Maximum Weight

396lb/180kg

396lb/180kg

396lb/180kg

396lb/180kg

396lb/180kg

Increments

0.2lbs/0.1kg

0.2lbs/0.1kg

0.2lbs/0.1kg

0.2lbs/0.1kg

0.2lbs/0.1kg

Adopt Technology

Bio-Impedance Analysis

Bio-Impedance Analysis

Bio-Impedance Analysis

/

/

Support to APP

Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit APP

Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit APP

Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit APP

/

/

Power

AAA Battery x 4

AAA Battery x 3

AAA Battery x 3

AAA Battery x 3

AAA Battery x 3

Product Dimensions‏:‎11.7 x 11.7 x 0.7 inches; 4.7 Pounds

Batteries‏:‎4 AAA batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎March 9, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Innotech

ASIN‏:‎B085NZL48Z

Smart Body Fat Scale with Free APP, the APP is easy to set up, available for both Android and iPhone, can sync with Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit, it will be easier to control weight and manage your health, you can track your body data through the APP at anytime, anywhere

BMI Scale for Body Composition, smart body fat scale measures and syncs data into your app, including weight, body fat, water, muscle mass, BMI, BMR, visceral fat, bone mass, and protein. With Innotech Bluetooth smart scale, you can monitor any change about your body, keep informed about your body data

Share with Family, a family can share one scale together, this Smart Scale can track the measurement for 10 users, users can conveniently receive the data on their own devices. Eespecially perfect for family, body builder, weight loser

Accurate Measurement, high-precision and high-quality digital scale, 4- built-in high precision electrodes that ensure accurate weight measurements up to 400 lbs/180kg in 0.2 lb/0.1kg increments. Durable high-quality tempered glass plate is scratch and shatter-resistant

Friendly and Prompt Customer Service, we provide friendly and prompt United States based customer service. Contact our customer service team to get a replacement or a refund if you encounter any problems with our Innotech smart scale