Top 10 Best eatsmart precision plus digital bathroom scale Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best eatsmart precision plus digital bathroom scale in 2023 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: Innotech Body Fat Scale Smart Bluetooth Digital Bathroom Scales for Weight and Body Composition BMI Analyzer with Free APP, Works with Fitbit, Apple Health & Google Fit
Top 10 Best eatsmart precision plus digital bathroom scale in 2023 Comparison Table
- First-Rate Quality: Don't settle for less. As the no.1 selling brand of body weight scales in the US, Etekcity is known for innovative and high-performing products. (Source: Stackline/Retail Intelligence, U.S. Amazon Data Market Share, February 2019-2021)
- Consistent Accuracy: Benefit from 10 years of professional experience. Trusted by over 5 million customers, we take pride in our high-precision technology. This scale is equipped with 4 high-precision sensors that provide a 0.1 lb / 0.05 kg accuracy
- Easy to Use: The scale is equipped with an easy-to-read display with automatic on/off, low battery, and overload indications. Choose between 3 units of measurement (lb/kg/st) for your weighing convenience
- Modern Design: The scale’s smooth line design fits in easily with your home. With 4 colors to choose from, you can choose how you would like to compliment your space
- A Durable Choice: The scale’s 6-mm tempered glass platform provides exceptional durability and comfort. Equipped with a supportive frame and anti-skid paddings to prevent slipping, you can rely on the sturdiness of our scale
- Keep Tracking Changes with a Glance - Always keep an eye on your body to help you reach your goal. The Fitdays app provides detailed charts and saves historical data to track the changes of your body composition over days, weeks, months or even years. Reach your goals with Bveiugn scales for body weight.
- 13 Essential Body Composition - The smart scale not only shows weight but also BMI, body fat, subcutaneous fat, body water, protein, BMR, body age etc., by electrical Bio-Impedance Measurement Technology. The data will sync to the app when your phone and scale connect successfully. It makes you know more data clearly about your body in time and track progress easily on your phone.
- High Accurate Scale - equipped with 4 high precision sensors and 4 good sensitive electrodes, with advanced technology to ensure your accurate readings with division at 0.2lb/100g, up to maximum capacity 400lb/180kg in 0.1 lb/0.05kg increments. With low power / overload indication, step-on technology and 2xAAA batteries included.
- Sync with Health Apps - Free download FITDAYS app on IOS and Android, and FITDAYS app can easily sync with other fitness Apps like Apple Health, Google Fit, Samsung Health, Fitbit and so on, which let you store and share your data more conveniently. Fitdays App allows you to create unlimited profiles 24 Users for your family and friends with only one smart scale. It is very helpful and convenient for those who keep fit and do health sports for improvement goal.
- Larger platform more stable - The 6mm tempered glass and 11.8 × 10.2 inches surface are thicker and larger than most others, which makes it more comfortable and safer to stand on, and more clearly to see the White LED display data.
- An Easy Choice: Easy setup and easy function. Ready to go out of the box. Never question the process: an orange light means you’ve been weighed and green means your body weight is verified. You’ll never wonder if you chose the best digital scale for body weight: you’ll know you did.
- Accurate Bath Scale for Body Weight: Consistency is king, right? Our AccuCheck system never fails; accurate results every time you step on. Disrupting a weight scale for people is easier than you’d think, but AccuCheck can’t be disrupted. Most bathroom scale for elderly don’t come equipped like this one, measuring within 0.1 lb and up to 400 lbs.
- Simple and Stylish: Never let a body scale cramp your style again. The simplistic, modern design of this weight watchers scale fits right in with the decor of even the trendiest bathroom. You won’t have to hide the Accucheck body weight scale in the cabinet like every other bathroom scale you’ve owned.
- True Support: Our friendly team in St. Louis, USA are industry experts at-the-ready to assist you with any questions that might arise about your weighing scale. We take pride in our work and want you to have a wonderful experience from beginning to end.
- Beyond a Purchase: Yes, we design and produce high functioning, slick looking & accurate digital bathroom scales, but we value the positive impact of a purchase, on a global level, as much as anything. That’s why we only partner with ethical factories and ensure a portion of every sale is given back to a charity that aligns with the nature of what you’ll be using. Learn more about how we give back in the short videos on the side tab!
- STABLE PLATFORM: This digital 550 lb scale features an extra wide platform that measures 15"x 13"; The platform is fingerprint resistant and stainless steel on a glass base
- EASY TO READ: The extra wide 3.5" x 2.25" LCD readout with bright blue backlight enhances readability from a distance plus is easily read in low light rooms
- STEP-ON TECHNOLOGY: 4 precision sensors ensure instant and accurate measurements, eliminating need to tap on scale and wait for it to calibrate; once weight has been taken, the scale will beep 3 times and hold your reading for extra time to view display
- BARIATRIC SCALE: Provides accurate readings up to an extra high 550 lb (250 kg), reading in 0.2 lb (1 kg) increments—the highest in the market today; readings are provided by 4 precision sensors that are engineered to the highest standards
- AUTO OFF FEATURE: After several seconds, the scale will automatically power off to extend the battery life
- Trusted Bathroom Scale: BEAUTURAL brand scale is one of the popular scales in the market, it was built with 4 high-precision sensors, use the auto-balanced design and auto-calibration tech., Readout Accuracy±0.2 lb / 0.1 kg, providing consistent readings all the time
- Step-On Technology and Lock Your Weight- No need to activate the scale, step on the scale and get instant reading, the digital number will flash 3 times and finally, the display will lock and remain your weight for around 13 seconds, so you can clearly see the readings after you step off the scale
- Easy to Read and Store: Features with 2.8x1.3 inch large LCD backlit display and large digital number to provide the clear readings; also it’s a compact size bathroom scale (11.02" x 11.02"/28cm x28cm), so it will be store away in a little nook somewhere
- Three Units Conversion: The unit conversion button is on the back of the weighing scale, you can short press the button to choose unit among lb, kg or st
- Lightweight and Sturdy: The bath scale is only 2.65 pounds, lighter than most scales; it was made of 6mm tempered glass and is sturdy enough to measure up to 400 lbs (The weight measurement range is from 11 lb / 5 kg to 400 lbs/ 180kg)
- #1 WORLDWIDE - FIRST SMART SCALE WITH CARDIO CHECK-UP. It's a one of a kind weight scale for body weight. Great as bathroom accessories or supporting workout equipment.
- HEART RATE MONITOR - Get heart rate with the built-in heart monitor plus an indication of your cardiovascular health using vascular age, an indication of the overall health of arteries.
- FULL BODY COMPOSITION - Ultra-precise weight (kg, lb, st lb), body fat & water %, plus muscle & bone mass. Helps you meet your weight loss or gain goals. A all around smart bathroom essential.
- MULTI-USER FRIENDLY - The body scale can be used by up to 8 users can weigh themselves and access their personal weight histories, as the scale automatically recognizes who's who.
- FOR EVERY STAGE OF LIFE - Keep track of the whole family’s growth with Pregnancy Tracker and (healthy weight gain range and obstetrician-reviewed advice) and with Baby Mode to use as a baby scale
- CONSISTANT ACCURACY: Eat Smart provides the accuracy you can trust and includes the highest precision standards for accurate readings.
- EASY TO USE: This precision bath scale is easy to use and perfect for your health journey. Combining healthy habits with a balanced routine leads to a wellness routine you can maintain and feel good about.
- HIGHLY VISIBLE READOUT: 3.6" x 2" LCD display features large digits and a bright blue backlit to read from a distance, and in low or dimly lit areas.
- EXTRA-HIGH CAPACITY: Weigh accurately up to 440 lbs / 200 kg in 0.2 lb increments.
- EXTRA WIDE SPACIOUS PLATFORM: The Eat Smart Precision Premium Digital Body Weight Bathroom Scale with a large, durable glass platform is 15.375" x 11.75" providing extra stability and foot space when weighing.
- Spacious Platform: 12.125" x 11.75", robust 8mm clear tempered glass platform is highlighted with silver accents, and will fit into many bath decors with ease
- MaxView Readout: Super sized 3.5" x 2.5" LCD readout features bold numbers and a bright blue backlight for the best and most viewable readout
- Precision Engineered: Weighs up to 400LB (180 kg) in 0.2 lb (1 kg) increments via 4 precision load cells, engineered to the highest standards
- Includes: FREE tape measure to track body changes, auto off feature to conserve the 2 AAA batteries (included), low battery and overload indicators and easy to understand instruction manual
- Helpful hints: Calibration is necessary for first use. After inserting batteries, place scale on non-carpeted floor, press scale to turn on and allow to turn off. Follow this tip whenever the scale has been moved. We recommend weighing yourself at the same time, wearing similar clothing for best results. Note that weights can fluctuate throughout the day.
- 【Stainless Steel Platform】The platform has a stainless steel finish on top with a black base underneath with slim 1" thickness so it can be easily stored when not in use. The stylish look fits various decoration styles such as bathroom, living room, even gym or yoga studio, perfect as a gift or home use.
- 【Accuracy is Key】Let’s achieve your goal with upgraded platform and sensors, weighing up to 400lbs/180kg, and accuracy is down to 0.1lbs/0.1kg. Place the scale on a solid and flat surface to get accurate weight. FOR HARDWOOD FLOOR AND TILES ONLY. Inaccurate weight due to placement on uneven ground or carpet.
- 【Clear Backlit LCD Display】The scale features an easy-to-read LCD screen with bright blue backlit. Once activated when you step on it, the blue backlight glows and black digits clearly shows the reading within seconds.
- 【Safety Design】Stainless steel never shattered, guard your feet from cutting by pieces; Round corner spare bumping into feet; Anti-slip silicon padding keep it steady while weighing;
- 【Easy to Use】2xCR2032 batteries are included. REMOVE INSULATION SHEET BEFORE USE. Auto on/off, auto calibration, step-on tech, low-battery and overload indication
- EAT SMART: At Eat Smart, we want to give you the tools and confidence to meet the challenge head-on. Founded in 2005, Eat Smart is devoted to designing, developing, and manufacturing innovative health care products to meet the needs of our customers.
- LIVE SMARTER: This precision kitchen scale is easy to use and perfect for meal prepping and portion control. Combining healthy foods with a balanced routine leads to a wellness routine you can maintain.
- MULTIFUNCTIONAL: This scale is perfect for precision weighing, featuring 0.05 oz and 1 g increments. Weigh accurately up to 15lbs. A kitchen scale makes it easy to measure and portion out food according to serving sizes.
- TARE FUNCTION: Place a container on the scale, press the tare button to “zero out” the weight of the container, add food to the container and see the weight of the food only. When ready to add another ingredient, press the tare button again.
- LARGE PLATFORM: The large stainless steel platform makes it easy to weigh various foods. Simply wipe clean the stain-resistant surface.
Our Best Choice: Innotech Body Fat Scale Smart Bluetooth Digital Bathroom Scales for Weight and Body Composition BMI Analyzer with Free APP, Works with Fitbit, Apple Health & Google Fit
[ad_1]
Product Description
9 Body Composition Analysis
Innotech smart body fat scales keeps track of 9 essential measurements, including weight, body fat, water, muscle mass, BMI, BMR, visceral fat, bone mass and protein.
With BIA (bioelectric impedance analysis) technology and high precision electrodes, Innotech provides most accurate measurements up to 400 lbs/180kg in 0.2 lb/0.1kg increments.
Note: Please ignore the first weight reading on your first time of using or after moving the scale
Set a Goal, Track Your Progress
Easy setup APP, to get started, simply install the “Innotech Scale” application to your smartphone and follow the instructions in the app and pair the scale with your phone.
Innotech supports Fitbit, Apple Health and Google Fit, this smart digital scale can record your changes every day, you can view all the historical data of your progress and health trends with ease by day, week, month and year.
Keep Motivated
Innotech digital scales measure your body composition and sync data, which provides visible history of your weight loss or fitness. You can set goal, check the process and keep motivated until a better you is present
3-inch Large LED Display
Easy-to-Read 3-inch large hidden LED display, can easily displays weight data
Rounded Conors Design
Safe rounded conors design, the rounded-glass top plate of the Bluetooth weight scale safeguards you from bumping into pointed edges, 6mm tempered glass plate is scratch and shatter-resistant
For Your Whole family
Innotech Body Fat Scale allows you to create 10 member profiles to seamlessly track multiple users, your whole family can share one scale together, it’s convenient for family members to know their body data
Product Dimensions
11.8 x 11.8 x 1 in
12.6 x 12.6 x 1 in
12.6 x 12.6 x 1 in
11.8 x 11.8 x 0.7 in
11.8 x 11.8 x 0.7 in
Color
Black
White
Black
White
Black
Maximum Weight
396lb/180kg
396lb/180kg
396lb/180kg
396lb/180kg
396lb/180kg
Increments
0.2lbs/0.1kg
0.2lbs/0.1kg
0.2lbs/0.1kg
0.2lbs/0.1kg
0.2lbs/0.1kg
Adopt Technology
Bio-Impedance Analysis
Bio-Impedance Analysis
Bio-Impedance Analysis
/
/
Support to APP
Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit APP
Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit APP
Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit APP
/
/
Power
AAA Battery x 4
AAA Battery x 3
AAA Battery x 3
AAA Battery x 3
AAA Battery x 3
Product Dimensions:11.7 x 11.7 x 0.7 inches; 4.7 Pounds
Batteries:4 AAA batteries required. (included)
Date First Available:March 9, 2020
Manufacturer:Innotech
ASIN:B085NZL48Z
Smart Body Fat Scale with Free APP, the APP is easy to set up, available for both Android and iPhone, can sync with Fitbit, Apple Health, and Google Fit, it will be easier to control weight and manage your health, you can track your body data through the APP at anytime, anywhere
BMI Scale for Body Composition, smart body fat scale measures and syncs data into your app, including weight, body fat, water, muscle mass, BMI, BMR, visceral fat, bone mass, and protein. With Innotech Bluetooth smart scale, you can monitor any change about your body, keep informed about your body data
Share with Family, a family can share one scale together, this Smart Scale can track the measurement for 10 users, users can conveniently receive the data on their own devices. Eespecially perfect for family, body builder, weight loser
Accurate Measurement, high-precision and high-quality digital scale, 4- built-in high precision electrodes that ensure accurate weight measurements up to 400 lbs/180kg in 0.2 lb/0.1kg increments. Durable high-quality tempered glass plate is scratch and shatter-resistant
Friendly and Prompt Customer Service, we provide friendly and prompt United States based customer service. Contact our customer service team to get a replacement or a refund if you encounter any problems with our Innotech smart scale