Top 10 Best eat smart digital bathroom scale Reviews

- Newly enhanced weighing technology now measures to the nearest 50 grams (0.1 lbs / 0.05 kg), with a maximum weight of 440 pounds (200 kilograms).
- Now includes a Tare Button for quick and easy weighing of your infant, pet or luggage item.
- Convenient unit button switches between lbs, kg and British st.
- Bright LCD screen provides immediate and easy-to-read results throughout the day.
- Sturdy design made of impact-resistant tempered glass, with Step-on Activation for immediate weight measurements.
- Renpho smart app works in connection with fitness apps. Easy setup app works with Fitbit App, Google Fit. Renpho already has millions of happy global users. (FSA / HSA eligible)
- 13 essential body measurements. Body weight shows on the scale, other body composition data including weight, BMI, body fat percentage stored in the app. Track everybody's metrics change on Renpho app.
- User-friendly app. Download Renpho app at App Store or Google Play, also works with Apple Watch (Except for Apple Watch Series 1). Renpho App works with Bluetooth 4.0 and above.
- High-Quality Innovation. Auto calibration, high precision sensors measure in increments of 0.2 lb, 0.05 kg with 400lbs, 180kg capacity. 4 high sensitive electrodes. DO NOT let the sides of the scale, especially the four corners of the surface tempered glass hit any object, and it is recommended to wrap the four corners of the glass with soft objects.
- Monitor your progress, unlimited users and baby weighing mode. Renpho connects with apps to help motivate toward your goals, save historical data, and track your daily, weekly, and monthly progress. Use baby weighing mode for weighing baby or pets, 1 scale for whole family, support for adding unlimited users.
- First-Rate Quality: Don't settle for less. As the no.1 selling brand of body weight scales in the US, Etekcity is known for innovative and high-performing products. (Source: Stackline/Retail Intelligence, U.S. Amazon Data Market Share, February 2019-2021)
- Consistent Accuracy: Benefit from 10 years of professional experience. Trusted by over 5 million customers, we take pride in our high-precision sensors—the core technology that's responsible for the accuracy of body weight scales
- Easy to Use: The scale is equipped with an easy-to-read display with automatic on/off, low battery, and overload indications. Choose between 2 units of measurement (lb/kg) for your weighing convenience
- Minimal Design: Never Let a scale ruin your style. Place this scale in your bathroom, bedroom, or living room. It will complement the design of your living space
- A Durable Choice: The scale’s 6-mm tempered glass platform provides exceptional durability and comfort. Equipped with a supportive frame and anti-skid paddings to prevent slipping, you can rely on the sturdiness of our scale
- Unparalleled App Experience: Elevate your fitness journey with us. Our scale stands out with the free vesync app, offering a customized diet and exercise plans based on your life habits. Achieve your fitness goals scientifically with ease (FSA/HSA eligible)
- Unmatched Precision: Benefit from our 10 years of professional experience and join over 5 million satisfied customers across 30 countries, our scale boasts high-precision sensors for accuracy in increments as small as 0.05 lb
- Versatile Weighing Solution: Our scale offers 3 different modes designed to cater to all your needs. Zero-Current Mode ensures a safe weigh-in option, Baby Mode tracks baby or pet growth, and For Light Items weighs items as light as 100g
- Use with Ease: Seamlessly integrate our scale into your fitness routine. Compatible with APPLE WATCH and syncs data with popular fitness apps like Apple Health, Samsung Health, Google Fit, FitBit, and MyFitnessPal. Supports unlimited users for convenience
- Weigh Smarter: Beyond analyzing 13 biometrics, setting goals, and viewing progress graphs, our scale offers even more intelligence. Connect the app to Alexa for hands-free voice control and quick answers. Rest assured, VeSync prioritizes your privacy
- MEET YOUR FITNESS GOALS FASTER: Accurately monitor your body weight by stepping on the large 11.8” x 11.8” premium tempered glass platform to track your progress and reach your fitness goals faster.
- SIMPLE & CONVENIENT: The INEVIFIT Bathroom Scale is equipped with Auto-Calibrating sensors which provide you with precise measurements for you and your family every time.
- SMART FEATURES FOR SMART USERS: Body weight measurement readings should be hassle free, so your scale has Auto-On & Auto-Off sensing technology to save battery life.
- BE PROUD OF YOUR NEW BODY SCALE: We have designed its elegant look right here in Southern California, and have used a larger 3.6” LED display to allow for easy reading. Thanks to our fine quality materials and upgraded sensors it can now weigh up to 400 lbs (180 kgs).
- STAY CALM & GET YOUR TRACK ON: The INEVIFIT Digital Scale is made to stand the highest standards for the everyday user. You can rest assure that you will be given the ultimate INEVIFIT experience.
- Easy to Use: The scale is equipped with an easy-to-read display with automatic on/off, low battery, and overload indications. Choose between 3 units of measurement (lb/kg/st) for your weighing convenience
- Modern Design: The scale’s smooth line design fits in easily with your home. With 4 colors to choose from, you can choose how you would like to compliment your space
- A Durable Choice: The scale’s 6-mm tempered glass platform provides exceptional durability and comfort. Equipped with a supportive frame and anti-skid paddings to prevent slipping, you can rely on the sturdiness of our scale
- Always Accurate: 4 high-precision sensors work together to give you trustworthy measurements down to a 0.1lb (0.05kg) graduation with 400lbs/180 kg Max. weight capacity.
- Step-On Technology: Step on the auto-calibrated platform and the bath scales give you precision, instant, consistent weighing results in pounds or kilograms.
- Easy to Use: Clear LED display is easy to read; Auto-on/off, auto-calibration, low battery & overload indication provide versatile functionality; Mini and slim design is easy to store.
- Design with Care: Round-corner design spare household members from sharp edges; 5mm tempered glass provides exceptional sturdiness; Sleek surface is easy to clean.
- Compact Size: Minimal, simple and slim design saves the space and is sturdy enough to hold up to 400 pounds. It looks great and easily fits into almost anywhere in your bathroom, bedroom or office.
- Use with Ease: Easy Installation and Setup, our smart weighing scale is suitable for beginners. Faster to get your precise measurement metrics data on your phone without complicated pairing steps. Step-on technology, auto on/off function, auto-calibration and low battery indicator. Easy to read large LED display and clean.
- Designed for You: The FITINDEX App supports Unlimited Users and Baby WEIGHING Mode, set goals, monitor your fitness progress with graphs, and export data in CSV. The Bluetooth weight machine for people helps motivated weight loss, muscle gain, workout, and great use for family and friends.
- Digital Scales for Body Weight and Fat: 13 body composition measurements including weight, body fat ratio, water, muscle mass, BMI, BMR, bone mass, and more. Fitindex body fat scale with smart app provides data reference and makes you know more data clearly about health conditions.
- High Precision Scale: This digital weight scale provides accurate measurements up to 400lb (180kg) in 0.2lb (0.05kg) increments. 4 highly sensitive electrodes combined with the latest technology give you accurate body composition analysis. Be sure to place the bathroom scale on a flat and hard platform to weigh.
- Work with Fitness Apps: Sync data with Apple Health, FitBit, Google Fit, Samsung Health, and Apple Watch to track progress. Download the FITINDEX App via the App Store or Google Play. Please be assured that FITINDEX will not share your personal information with any third parties.
- Unmatched Precision: Benefit from 10 years of professional experience. Trusted by over 5 million customers from over 30 countries, we take pride in our high-precision sensors—the core technology that's responsible for the accuracy in increments down to 0.05 lb
- Weight Verification Double Check Tech: Offer you unprecedented convenience and accuracy. No need to tap and wait for the display to show zero, just step on and the scale will check and double check the measurements with ensured accurate results very quickly
- Measure Light Items: Such a versatile scale! Not only can measure your body weight, but also easily weigh items as light as 100g like pets and their food with pinpoint accuracy
- Easy to Read: Best choice for the elderly. The extra-bright LED display with large and clear numbers make it easy to read for all especially for the seniors, no need bending over or wearing presbyopic glasses
- Utmost Safe and Aesthetic: Expertly designed in Canifornia, our stylish scale can fit anywhere in your bedroom/bathroom/home. What's more, sleek round-corner design, large anti-skid padding and whole coverage bottom design provides durability and stability
- An Easy Choice: Easy setup and easy function. Ready to go out of the box. Never question the process: an orange light means you’ve been weighed and green means your body weight is verified. You’ll never wonder if you chose the best digital scale for body weight: you’ll know you did.
- Accurate Bath Scale for Body Weight: Consistency is king, right? Our AccuCheck system never fails; accurate results every time you step on. Disrupting a weight scale for people is easier than you’d think, but AccuCheck can’t be disrupted. Most bathroom scale for elderly don’t come equipped like this one, measuring within 0.1 lb and up to 400 lbs.
- Simple and Stylish: Never let a body scale cramp your style again. The simplistic, modern design of this weight watchers scale fits right in with the decor of even the trendiest bathroom. You won’t have to hide the Accucheck body weight scale in the cabinet like every other bathroom scale you’ve owned.
- True Support: Our friendly team in St. Louis, USA are industry experts at-the-ready to assist you with any questions that might arise about your weighing scale. We take pride in our work and want you to have a wonderful experience from beginning to end.
- Beyond a Purchase: Yes, we design and produce high functioning, slick looking & accurate digital bathroom scales, but we value the positive impact of a purchase, on a global level, as much as anything. That’s why we only partner with ethical factories and ensure a portion of every sale is given back to a charity that aligns with the nature of what you’ll be using. Learn more about how we give back in the short videos on the side tab!
Our Best Choice: EatSmart Digital Baby and Pet Weight Scale, 44 Pound Capacity
[ad_1] From infants to animals, conveniently maintain observe of your small one’s progress with this scale! The EatSmart Precision Baby Look at Scale permits you to keep track of development concerning medical professional visits as they grow from newborn infants to toddlers and toddlers. This digital baby scale supplies reliable weight readings in .5 oz increments up to 44 lbs (20 kg). Smooth and elegant, the big, quick-to-clean white system capabilities a scoop style and design for consolation and steadiness. Conveniently preserve your child’s existing weight with the memory button. Before your baby’s following weigh-in, just push the memory recall button to reference your child’s previous fat examining and monitor advancement in seconds. A practical Keep attribute is also presented, just spot child or pet on the scale, get the fat reading through and press Maintain to lock that pounds even when the toddler or pet is eradicated from the scale. Fantastic for situations when the baby or pet doesn’t want to sit however! Consists of 2 AAA batteries and the EatSmart 100% pleasure promise. Remember to make contact with us for enable or troubleshooting your scale.
Is Discontinued By Manufacturer:No
Product Dimensions:14.5 x 24 x 3 inches 4.8 Kilos
Item design number:ESBS-60
Batteries:2 AAA batteries essential.
Day Initial Available:November 8, 2017
Manufacturer:EatSmart (HPC)
ASIN:B0777QMMQV
Region of Origin:China
Domestic Shipping:At the moment, merchandise can be shipped only within just the U.S. and to APO/FPO addresses. For APO/FPO shipments, be sure to look at with the manufacturer concerning guarantee and assist issues.International Shipping:This product can be transported to select nations around the world outside of the U.S. Find out Additional
Exact weighing: Weighs up to 44 lb (20 kg) in specific .5 oz / 10 g increments to evaluate little discrepancies in body weight over time, all on a significant and readable 2.9″ x 1.3″ Liquid crystal display readout
Memory operate: Reference your child’s earlier weigh in memory remember, then conserve existing excess weight with the memory button to frequently observe development
Innovative capabilities: Keep function that “locks” in the pounds even when the child or pet is removed from the platform, and tare perform deducts the weight of a toy, diaper, or blanket for far more exact readings
Bundled: 2 AAA batteries, straightforward to stick to instructions for set up and use, very low battery and overload indicators