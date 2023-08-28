Top 10 Best earthworm carpet and upholstery cleaner Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] EARTHWORM Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner penetrates upholstery fabric and carpet fibers to loosen and break down embedded dirt, food items stains, pet squander and most other natural and organic components. Environmentally accountable. The outcome is a certainly clean up space. Earthworm is authorised by the Carpet & Rug Institute. Natural bio-enzymatic system Fragrance-free of charge No harsh chemical residues EARTHWORM products use a normally- taking place system to crack down organic and natural materials. All residing things comprise enzymes. Our bodies use about 75, 000 of them to enable carry out jobs like respiratory and digesting. We have harnessed these enzymes to break down food, grease and pretty much any other organic material. Enzymes act as a biological catalyst to raise the rate organic material is broken down. Rather of scrubbing, the purely natural bio-enzymatic procedure does most of the function, which is why we say, “allow the worm do the work. ” And when the undertaking is accomplished, no severe chemical residues are remaining driving.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Solution Dimensions‏:‎2.25 x 10.75 x 7.25 inches 1.63 Kilos

Item design number‏:‎CEW-004

Product Feature‏:‎Biodegradable Warning

Day Initially Available‏:‎May 9, 2009

Manufacturer‏:‎Earthworm

ASIN‏:‎B00299BQL2

Fragrance-free of charge Operates on Carpet, Curtains, pillow & pillow circumstances, mattresses & most colorfast products

Urine Vomit Stain Remover. No severe chemical residues

All EARTHWORM goods are environmentally accountable and safer for use all around youngsters, animals & family members.

Earthworm Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner is authorised by the Carpet & Rug Institute