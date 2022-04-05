Top 10 Best earth friendly carpet shampoo Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

ChemSpec DFC1054G is a carpet and upholstery cleaner and rinse for use with portable self-contained cleaning models, low-dampness cleaning procedures, or truck-mount extraction devices. It turns soils and surfactant residues into free-rinsing soaps, and neutralizes alkali or acid residues to 9.5 pH when dry. It also might be employed as a pre-spray. It contains no detergents or fragrances, and is packaged in four 1-gallon plastic bottles for economical storage and use. This cleaner has a pH of 9.5 to 10.. It is accredited by the Environmental Defense Company (EPA) to satisfy the Design for the Setting (DfE) Normal for Safer Goods, qualified to satisfy Eco-friendly Seal Common GS-37 Cleaning Products for Industrial and Institutional Use, EcoLogo-licensed to satisfy EcoLogo Conventional CCD-148 Carpet and Upholstery Goods for cleaning performance and safer use, and examined and permitted by the Wool Safe Institute as safe and sound for wool carpet and rug care.

Chemical Specialties Production Company manufactures Chemspec chemical items for carpet and upholstery cleansing, stain removing, odor management, and smoke and fire restoration apps in the cleaning, developing upkeep, and restoration industries. The enterprise, set up in 1968, is primarily based in Burlington, WA.

