Top 10 Best earth friendly carpet shampoo Reviews

- PLANT-BASED CARPET & RUG SHAMPOO: Our plant-based formula erases tough stains and odors trapped in rugs, carpets and fabrics.
- FOR MACHINE USE: Biokleen's Concentrated Carpet & Rug Shampoo is made to for use in home, rental or professional carpet cleaners. It's safe on all washable fibers.
- SAFE FOR PETS: Our Carpet & Rug Shampoo is safe for use around pets. It eliminates dog or cat stains and stubborn odors like urine.
- NO HARSH CHEMICALS: Safer Choice Certified, Biokleen is tough on dirt, gentle on the earth. It contains no phosphates, chlorine, ammonia, brighteners or artificial colors and fragrances.
- NEVER TESTED ON ANIMALS AND MADE IN THE USA: Biokleen products are never tested on animals, use biodegradable ingredients and are proudly manufactured in America.
- "The best carpet shampoo" - Bustle
- PROFESSIONAL RESULTS: Concentrated, naturally-derived detergents and deodorizers rapidly remove stains, soil, and odors from carpets, rugs, upholstery, and other washable surfaces; advanced natural cleaning technology leaves fibers feeling as soft as new
- USE WITH CARPET MACHINE OR BY HAND: Plant-powered, low foam formula quickly loosens soil and stains from surfaces; Safe to use in all major brand carpet machines when diluted per bottle directions (Bissell, Hoover, Rug Doctor, and more)
- SAFE FOR YOUR CHILDREN & PETS: Use on any washable surface your family comes in contact with; NO HARSH CHEMICALS: No sulfates, phosphates, animal by-products, chlorine, bleach, dyes, petrochemicals, caustics, perfumes, or optical brighteners
- 100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEED: Natural, hypoallergenic, vegan, gluten-free, biodegradable; Certified Cruelty-Free - Never Tested on Animals; Made in the USA!
- ❤️ LIKE NEW AGAIN - Carpet Miracle performs miracles on dirty carpets by making them look brand new, smell incredible, and feel soft once again! Your home deserves it!
- 🌱 NATURAL CLEANING POWER - Carpet Miracle was created with your kids and pets in mind! This shampoo formula is biodegradable, non-toxic, and is scented with essential oils. This product is also Leaping Bunny Certified. We love animals and nature - let’s protect them together.
- 😊 INCREDIBLE VALUE - Carpet Miracle comes in a small bottle because it is extremely highly concentrated. We did not want to send you a large bottle full of water and a tiny bit of soap - as some of our competitors like to do. Instead, we are sending you a full bottle of highly potent carpet cleaning solution - because as a hardworking family-run small business, we wholeheartedly believe in providing you with the absolute best products and value.
- ⭐ FOR ALL CARPET CLEANING MACHINES - Carpet Miracle works incredible with the following machine brands: Bissell, Hoover, McCulloch, Rug Doctor, Kenmore, Carpet Express. It works just as great in rented machines from Home Depot, Lowe’s, Walmart, ACE and many other stores! In addition, this solution can be used in Steam Cleaners as well.
- ✔ OUR PROMISE - If you are not 100% in LOVE with Carpet Miracle, send it back for a full refund. You have absolutely nothing to lose (except a stain or two) . Click “Add To Cart” Right Now!
- Natural enzymes & green: Naturally It's Clean Carpet Stains and Odors Remover is powered by Pure Enzymes from Plants. It is pH neutral, biodegradable, and never tested on animals. No VOC, no hazardous propellants, no harsh chemicals.LIGHT NATURAL Lemon scent from Essential Oil.
- Superior results: Enzymes, nature's most powerful cleaner, rapidly biodegrade natural materials like pets stains and food stains into their basic elements. Safely remove stains off all carpet types without discoloring
- Odor eliminator: Enzymes break down the organic material that causes odors at its source, and removing odors entirely. No covering up odors with artificial fragrances!
- Spray, soak & wipe: Shake, spray generously on target surface, soak, wipe or scrub with a sponge on stubborn stains; repeat scrubbing as needed. No discoloration, no harsh residues or fumes!
- Made in USA: Naturally It's Clean Carpet Stains and Odors Remover is proudly manufactured in the USA.
- Biokleen carpet & rug shampoo is safe on all washable fibers and is gentle on backings and pads
- Biokleen
- Fast acting spot & stain remover, works on wine, food stains, & nail polish - natural bio-enzymatic process
- Fragrance-free works on carpet, curtains, pillow & pillow cases, mattresses & most colorfast materials
- Urine and vomit stain remover, no harsh chemical residues
- All EARTHWORM products are environmentally responsible and safer for use around kids, pets & family
- Earthworm Carpet & Upholstery Cleaner is approved by the Carpet & Rug Institute
- Designed for Shampoo and/or Extractor Machines
- Penetrates carpet fibers to loosen and break down embedded dirt, food stains, pet waste and other organic materials.
- Contains NO harsh chemicals
- All Earthworm products are environmentally responsible and safer around kids, pets & family.
- Every BISSELL purchase helps save pets. BISSELL proudly supports BISSELL Pet Foundation and its mission to help save homeless pets.
- Our most powerful formula for tough, ground-in dirt and stains.
- Removes tough odors.
- Safe on carpet, area rugs and upholstery.
- Great for heavily soiled areas, stubborn stains and underlying odors.
- Removes wide array of stains and scents, including grease, oil, smoke, fish, and urine
- Made in the USA
Our Best Choice: One Earth DFC1054G Eco Friendly Carpet Cleaner, Green Certified, WoolSafe Certified, 1 Gal (4 Pk) Concentrate, Multi-Use, Easy Rinse, Low Odor, Natural and Safe Around Family, Pets
Chemical Specialties Production Company manufactures Chemspec chemical items for carpet and upholstery cleansing, stain removing, odor management, and smoke and fire restoration apps in the cleaning, developing upkeep, and restoration industries. The enterprise, set up in 1968, is primarily based in Burlington, WA.
Merchandise Dimensions:16.3 x 12.8 x 11 inches 9.88 Kilos
Product product number:DFC1054G
Date Initially Available:December 19, 2012
Manufacturer:Chemical Specialties Producing Company
ASIN:B00AQMQDNU
Country of Origin:USA
Carpet and upholstery cleaner and rinse for use with moveable self-contained cleaning units, minimal moisture cleaning procedures, or truck-mount extraction machines
Assists turn soils and surfactant residues in carpets into cost-free-rinsing soaps, and neutralizes alkali or acid residues to a 9.5 pH
Absolutely free of surfactants for nominal foam and speedy drying, and leaves no residue for security in opposition to re-soiling following carpet is dry
EPA-authorized to meet up with DfE Typical for Safer Solutions, licensed to satisfy Environmentally friendly Seal Regular GS-37 Cleansing Solutions for Industrial and Institutional Use, EcoLogo-qualified to fulfill EcoLogo Common CCD-148 Carpet and Upholstery Products and solutions for cleansing performance and safer use, and Wool Secure-accredited as risk-free for wool carpet and rug care
A single-gallon plastic bottle, scenario of four