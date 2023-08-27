Top 10 Best dyna glow propane heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

This Blue Flame 20,000 BTU Liquid Propane Vent Free of charge heater is the great supplemental heating alternative even on the coldest times. This heater is conveniently geared up with a thermostat for remarkable handle of the temperature in your area. Also, with a battery powered digital ignition, commencing it is a breeze – battery incorporated. This device can be permanently mounted to the wall or securely mounted to the flooring with incorporated mounting brackets and fasteners. A thoroughly clean burning blue flame tube burner makes use of the natural convection of the burn off to flow into heat snug air. With a manufacturing unit normal Oxygen Depletion Sensor (ODS), rest confident this heater will deliver you with yrs of cozy and protected warmth.*WE ARE NOT Ready TO Promote THIS Solution TO CANADA AND CALIFORNIA* ** Make sure you notice when running this heater at altitudes over 4,500 FT earlier mentioned sea level could trigger pilot/ODS to shutdown the heater.**

20,000 BTU Liquid Propane heater to warmth spaces up to 700 square toes

Blue flame burner for even convection warmth. Run Time (Hrs at Max BTU)- 21.59. Gas Consumption/Melt away Charge (Gal/Hr)- .926 lbs/hr

Automated low oxygen shut-off program (ODS). CSA Accredited

Functioning this heater at altitudes more than 4,500 FT above sea stage could trigger pilot/ODS to shutdown the heater.

Theromostat, legs and wall mounting hardware incorporated