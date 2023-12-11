Top 10 Best dyna glo natural gas heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Dyna-Glo 1500W Infrared Quartz Heater is the excellent indoor warmth answer for providing home-vast heat to your household. This power-economical unit characteristics 3 warmth settings (500W,1000W,1500W) while remaining amazing to the touch, heating regions up to 225 sq. ft. It features 5,120 BTUs of peaceful radiant warmth to the folks and objects in your area and arrives thoroughly outfitted with an adjustable thermostat, built-in carrying manage, and metal cabinet. To make sure safety this heater was designed with a idea more than safety switch, overheat security, and a protective security grill.

1,700/3,412/ 5,120 BTUs

Heats up to 225 SQ.FT.

Adjustable Thermostat

3- Warmth Settings (500W, 1000W, 1500W)

Overheat Automobile-Shut-off Safety

Suggestion Switch for Included Security

Convenient Integrated Carrying Tackle