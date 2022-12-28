Top 10 Best dust proof safety glasses Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

LJDJ outdoor safety goggles are dustproof, windproof, sandproof, UV resistant and comfortable to wear. They are widely used in outdoor climbing, cycling, boating, motoring, motorcycle,fishing,skiing, horseback riding, archery and other outdoor activities.

Bendable Frame and Lens

No matter which kind of face shapes,it fits.

HD PC lens UV protection

Polycarbonate lens, high strength, light weight, can withstand 99% UV.

High impact resistance, scratch resistant

Polycarbonate lenses are highly transparent and resistant to high-speed particle impact

It can effectively prevent the danger of iron filings, sand, gravel, etc. splashing and damaging the eyes.

5 lenses



A – Clear lens：Clear and transparent, suitable for all dayB – Silver lens：Absorbs ultraviolet light, suitable for sun or dayC – Grey lenses：Absorbs ultraviolet light, suitable for sun or dayD – Color lens：Absorb ultraviolet light, cool, suitable for sun or dayE – Yellow lens：Enhance light, suitable for cloudy or night

Material & Weight

Lens Material: PCFrame Material: ABSLens Style: Single LayerGoggles Weight: 71g

The safe and elastic ABS frame and durable and the impact resistance PC lens protect you from bright sunshine, strong wind and thick snow fall. Give you 100% Eye Protection.

Size

1: Frame Height: 3.1 inches2: Frame Width: 7.0 inches3: Lens Width: 6.7 inches4: Width of Nose Bridge: 1.0 inches

Length of Strap: Maximum: 30.7 inches (Stretched), Normal: 23.6 inches

They fit Kids (Boys & Girls) over 10 years old, teens, youth, men and women with or without helmet, because of its middle size and elastic adjustable strap.

Package include

5 Goggles

Material

ABS/PC

ABS/PC

ABS/PC

ABS/PC

TPU/PC

TPU/PC

Fit for

Adult/ Youth/ kids

Adult/ Youth/ kids

Adult/ Youth/ kids

Adult/ Youth/ kids

Adult/ Youth

Adult/ Youth

Package Content

2 Goggles / 1 Goggles bag / 1 Cleaning Cloth

2 Goggles / 1 Goggles bag / 1 Cleaning Cloth

2 Goggles / 1 Goggles bag / 1 Cleaning Cloth

4 Goggles / 1 Goggles bag / 1 Cleaning Cloth

1 Goggles / 1 Goggles bag / 1 Cleaning Cloth

1 Goggles / 1 Goggles bag / 1 Cleaning Cloth

Polycarbonate

PACKAGE OF 5 — √ Enhanced PC Lenses and ABS Frame. A Complete Upgrade Broader Version of the Old generic Vintage Goggles. Suitable for most people – bring you pack of 5 different lenses. Different kinds of lenses will be the special gift. Perfectly fit your demand of going outdoor sports with your family friends. Meet your needs better.

UNIQUE DESIGN — √ In the foggy and dusk, yellow lenses can enhance contrast and provide more accurate video. Make natural scenery clearer, better protect your safe. Silver lenses block out the lights that damage your eyes in sunny days. Effectively block strong lights, suitable for outdoor sports enthusiasts. Clear lenses provide the best visibility and absorb harmful UVA & UVB rays in overcast days.

ABSOLUTELY SAFETY — √ It fits closely to your face around your eyes to protect you from water, dirty dust, bright sunshine, strong wind and thick snow fall. Super toughness, protect your eyes better. The thick and soft layer of sponge on the frame is padding around your eye sockets for prolonged wear without discomfort and irritation. Transparency aeronautical PC material, never be worried if it is dropped or hit fiercely, and you will get a clear vision with it.

ADVANTAGE — √ Comfortable, safe and wind-proof – Made of high quality multiple layer foams, the padding ensure the cozy wearing. Strong impact-resistance lens and durable frame protect you from any incidents occurred. Extra-long size strap made of durable nylon suitable for sports lover with different head size. Your eyes will get 360 degrees protection by this goggles from glare/bright light, strong wind, dust and UV 400.

APPLICATION — √ Used for outdoor activities, such as Cycling, Climbing, Riding and other activities. Racing goggles, Sunglasses, Motocross goggles, ATV MTB goggles, Offroad goggle, Dirt bike goggles, Ski Goggles, Sport glasses, CS Tactical Field, mountain bike goggles, Snowboard goggles, Motorcycle Goggles, Snow goggles, also you can wear it to protect your eyes during the playing games.

So you had known what is the best dust proof safety glasses in 2023. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.