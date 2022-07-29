Top 10 Best dura faucet rv shower head and hose kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

America’s aftermarket RV faucet experts

Our story



How we bought our start out?

We uncovered that primary manufacturer’s fixtures are typically subpar, and do not very last. By eliminating retail expenditures, and re-engineering the provide chain, would identified that we could create better items at a portion of the conventional expense.

What can make our products exclusive?

Dura Faucet goods are created from excellent, resilient resources that we ship ideal to your residence on the road. All our products have Do it yourself set up so you can have your water fixtures up and running fast.

Why we really like what we do?

Our objective is for Prospects to locate the model and complete that operates best for their replacement requirements. We like to offer good quality substitution goods that are crafted to past.

SHOWER HEAD/HOSE Kit Attributes | The shower head has been intended with an simple grip wand base and a drinking water saving trickle valve switch (not an on-and-off swap). The matching adaptable synthetic hose presents the set a modern glance.

Rest room FAUCET Attributes | Faucet comes with a long lasting premium quality light-weight synthetic waterways, and provides wanted clean turning motion, whilst preventing undesirable dripping.

Good quality | The twin knob rest room faucet will come with a durable straightforward-to-convert layout, and delivers a preferred smooth turning motion and undesired dripping. The diverter accommodates all common shower hoses. The package is made from top quality quality light-weight artificial resins and is corrosion- and fade-resistant. Not only is it awesome seeking, it is completely functional too.

Installation | If you are concerned about enough house to accommodate this set, don’t be concerned! They have been created with a recreational vehicle’s place in thoughts, and no plumber is required.

SPECS | Bathroom faucet functions on any 2-hole sink opening. Whole height is a petite 2.9”. Hose size is 60-inches. Move Charge is 2.5 gpm @ 60 psi, 8.3 L/min @ 414 kPa. Lead-cost-free, UPC and CUPC Accredited. Dura Faucet is an American firm with United states of america-based Buyer Provider.