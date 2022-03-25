Top 10 Best duck covers elite round air conditioner cover 34-inch Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Ultimate Patio Sofa Cover



Color: Mocha Cappuccino

Duck Covers Ultimate Series patio furniture covers are designed to protect patio furniture from dust, dirt, sun, rain and heavy snow.

Manufactured with a high-strength polyester top panel for durability and an innovative, multi-layer, breathable wraparound panel that eliminates the need for vents, Ultimate covers are designed for you with simplicity in mind.

* Not designed to entirely cover the legs or wheels

Available Sizes

79in: 79″W 37″D 35″H*

87in: 87″W 37″D 35″H*

93in: 93″W 40″D 35″H*

104in: 104″W 40″D 35″H*

Cover Features



Durable Fabric

High-strength, UV stabilized, rain-proof material with double-stitched seams for lasting strength.

Tape Sealed Critical Seams

Tape sealing at critical seams helps prevent water from leaking through seams and onto your furniture.

Elastic Hem With Cord Lock

Elastic hem with cord lock provides a custom-like fit.

Click-Close Straps

Click-close straps in each corner hold the cover securely in place.

Fabric

Water-resistant polyester backed with laminated PVC

Durable fabric with a water-resistant backing features a sporty webbed accent

High strength water-resistant fabric

High strength water-resistant fabric

Lightweight, water-resistant fabric

Color

Moon Rock

Grey

Mocha Cappuccino

Swiss Coffee

Latte

Attachment System

4 Extra-long tie-down straps

4 Click-close straps

4 Click-close straps

4 Click-close straps

4 Reinforced tie-down straps

Seams

Stitched

Double Stitched

Double Stitched

Double Stitched

Double Stitched

Taped Seams

—

✓

✓

✓

—

Ultrasonically Welded Seams

—

—

—

—

✓

Elastic Hem Cord

—

—

Elastic hem with cord lock

—

—

Air Vents

—

2 Air vents

—

—

—

Handles

2 Handles

1 Handle

—

—

—

Integrated Duck Dome

Integrated Duck Dome that lifts the cover and prevents puddling at low points

—

—

—

—

PATIO COVERS: Fits patio sofas 79″W x 37″D x 35″H

Two-year limited warranty

Duck dome Airbag measures 66″L x 36″W

For best results, pair with Duck Covers model # ESO or LSO or USO793735; LSO or USO873735 sofa covers, and ETO or LTO or UTO09664 table covers

Air pump Measures 5″L x 4. 5″W x 4″H

Two-year limited