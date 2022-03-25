Top 10 Best duck covers elite round air conditioner cover 34-inch Reviews

Contents
Our Best Choice: Duck Covers Ultimate Patio Sofa Cover, 79-Inch with Duck Dome Airbag, 66″L x 36″W and Duck Dome Airbags Electric Air Pump
From the manufacturer
Ultimate Patio Sofa Cover
Color: Mocha Cappuccino
Duck Covers Ultimate Series patio furniture covers are designed to protect patio furniture from dust, dirt, sun, rain and heavy snow.
Manufactured with a high-strength polyester top panel for durability and an innovative, multi-layer, breathable wraparound panel that eliminates the need for vents, Ultimate covers are designed for you with simplicity in mind.
* Not designed to entirely cover the legs or wheels
Available Sizes
79in: 79″W 37″D 35″H*
87in: 87″W 37″D 35″H*
93in: 93″W 40″D 35″H*
104in: 104″W 40″D 35″H*
Cover Features
Durable Fabric
High-strength, UV stabilized, rain-proof material with double-stitched seams for lasting strength.
Tape Sealed Critical Seams
Tape sealing at critical seams helps prevent water from leaking through seams and onto your furniture.
Elastic Hem With Cord Lock
Elastic hem with cord lock provides a custom-like fit.
Click-Close Straps
Click-close straps in each corner hold the cover securely in place.
About DuckCovers
The Premium Outdoor Experience
We’re DuckCovers. We enjoy cozy nights by the fire pit, standing still in the rain, and spending our days draped over lawn chairs. Oh wait, that’s our supply of covers, cushions, hammocks, and accessories that enhance your time outside. We are a US-based company that combines unique designs with helpful details that go beyond expectation. We’re here to help you find your outdoor bliss, whether it’s an item from our collection or one you customize yourself.
Innovative Design
We know rain. We’re based in the Seattle area. Technically our DNA is 99.9% rainwater. Who better to design and manufacture your outdoor gear? What’s that you say? You still need protection against harmful UV rays, wind, dirt, and debris? We’ve got you covered (get it, covered?) on that too.
Excellent Support
We’re here for you. No really, we are actually here for you. No robots, no annoying prerecorded responses, just real people with real knowledge about our products.
Fabric
Water-resistant polyester backed with laminated PVC
Durable fabric with a water-resistant backing features a sporty webbed accent
High strength water-resistant fabric
High strength water-resistant fabric
Lightweight, water-resistant fabric
Color
Moon Rock
Grey
Mocha Cappuccino
Swiss Coffee
Latte
Attachment System
4 Extra-long tie-down straps
4 Click-close straps
4 Click-close straps
4 Click-close straps
4 Reinforced tie-down straps
Seams
Stitched
Double Stitched
Double Stitched
Double Stitched
Double Stitched
Taped Seams
—
✓
✓
✓
—
Ultrasonically Welded Seams
—
—
—
—
✓
Elastic Hem Cord
—
—
Elastic hem with cord lock
—
—
Air Vents
—
2 Air vents
—
—
—
Handles
2 Handles
1 Handle
—
—
—
Integrated Duck Dome
Integrated Duck Dome that lifts the cover and prevents puddling at low points
—
—
—
—
PATIO COVERS: Fits patio sofas 79″W x 37″D x 35″H
Two-year limited warranty
Duck dome Airbag measures 66″L x 36″W
For best results, pair with Duck Covers model # ESO or LSO or USO793735; LSO or USO873735 sofa covers, and ETO or LTO or UTO09664 table covers
Air pump Measures 5″L x 4. 5″W x 4″H
Two-year limited