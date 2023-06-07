Top 10 Best drop in stainless steel kitchen sink Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Life lies in taste, home lies in GhomeG



Committed to producing functional kitchen and bathroom products for customers, GhomeG gives top priority to product development and quality-monitoring.

With a high standard of fabrication process and warm service attitude, we are confident in providing the best user experience.

GhomeG, make your beautiful life.

33 inch Topmount Kitchen Sink Details

Material: Stainless Steel

Color: Stainless Steel

Sink Thickness: 18 Gauge

Mounting Type: Topmount

Overall Size: 33″L x 22″W x 9″D

Minimum Base Cabinet: 36” wide

Cutout Size: 32.2″L x 21.2″W

Drain Hole Size: Standard 3.5 inch

Faucet Hole: 2

Drop-in Kitchen Sink- GhomeG 33 x 22 inch 18 Gauge Topmount Deep Single Bowl Stainless Steel Kitchen Sink Bar Prep Sink with 2 Holes



Made of durable 18 gauge T304 stainless steel, this 25inch kitchen sink has a sturdy construction, effectively resist to dent and rust

Commercial grade brushed finish protect sink surface from scratches, easy to clean and anti-corrosion

Deep single bowl design – 9 inch deep single bowl design for holding more kitchenware and glasses

Accessories includes:

1 x Bottom rinse grid

1 x Drain strainer

1 x Roll-up rack

1 x Cutout template

1 x Installation instruction

Practical Design



Basket Strainer

Basket strainer gathers waste and can be easily lifted then throw in the trash.Standard 3.5 inch drain opening fits most home garbage disposal.

Heavy duty sound deadening rubber pads can mostly reduce noise for a quieter useThick undercoating protects the sink from condensation and prolongs the lifespan of cabinet

X-shape grooves promote water draining and food debris rinsing, refuse to food residues

Package Design



Every piece is inserted into a plastic bagFive-layers carton with foam boardsCarton with bubble bagWooden board protects the product from damage

*Every piece is inserted into a plastic bag.

*Five-layers carton with foam boards

*Carton with bubble bag

*Wooden board protects the product from damage

Dimensions

27″x18″x9″

33″x22″x9

30″x19″10″

33″x21″x9″

33″x22″x9″

Installation Type

Undermount

Topmount

Apron Front

Apron Front

Topmount

Bowl Configuration

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Single Bowl

Double Bowl

Single Bowl

Material

18 Gauge Stainless Steel

18 Gauge Stainless Steel

Fireclay

16 Gauge Stainless Steel

18 Gauge Stainless Steel

Finish

Brushed Finish

Brushed Finish

Gloss Finish

Nano Finish

Brushed Finish

Sturdy Construction-This drop in kitchen sink is made of durable 18 gauge T304 stainless steel, performs well in hardness and anti-corrosion. Commercial grade brushed finish prevents the sink surface from scratches, easy to clean and maintain

Practical Design-X-Shape Water Grooves promote water draining and food debris rinsing, worry free from food residues|Sound Absorbing Technology for a quieter use experienxe| Thick undercoating protects the sink from condensation and prolongs the lifespan of cabinet

Topmount Kitchen Sink Dimensions-33”x22”x9”, Cutout Size: 32.2”x21.2”, minimum base cabinet: 36”wide. Standard 3.5 inch drainage hole, can be worked with garbage disposal set. Deep single bowl stainless steel kitchen sink, convenient for tableware washing

Free Accessories- Functional accessories include：Roll up rack x 1, bottom rinse grid x 1, basket drain assembly x 1. Package also includes cutout template and installation instruction

Warranty: 3 months hassle-free for return and money-back policy, please buy with confidence. Any questions, please feel free to contact us

