Top 10 Best drinking water faucet stainless steel Reviews

Product Description Get pure, fresh filtered water on demand with the Purita stand-alone beverage faucet made from 100 percent lead-free brass. A sleek contemporary design makes this cold water tap a stylish addition to any kitchen or bar/entertainment area, with no need to attach a bulky external filter. Purita is designed to connect to a range of concealed under-counter water filtration systems, including simple filtration systems, Reverse Osmosis, Alkaline Ionizer, Activated Carbon, and UV Filters. The slender gooseneck spout is perfect for filling glasses, pots, and reusable water bottles, and rotates 360 degrees for complete sink access. Beautiful both inside and out, Purita is constructed out of solid brass for maximum durability, with lead-free brass waterways that keep filtered water out of contact with contaminants. The universal design complements a range of décor styles, and pairs perfectly with any Kraus kitchen faucet for a cohesive look. Complement your main kitchen faucet with a choice of finish: Purita is available in Chrome, Matte Black, Brushed Gold, Brushed Brass, Spot Free Antique Champagne Bronze, and fingerprint-resistant Spot Free Stainless Steel. From the Manufacturer With a long history of manufacturing exceptional kitchen and bathroom products, we at KRAUS believe in the power of design to transform ordinary environments into beautiful spaces. Our goal is to create fixtures that inspire and empower the people that use them. We want our designs to excite people's imaginations, and to change the way they look at the spaces they live in. Our innovations show our customers that that they can always expect more from us in terms of quality, function, value, and design. Transform your kitchen and bath with KRAUS, and Live Beautifully.

STAND-ALONE BEVERAGE FAUCET provides pure, fresh filtered water on demand – 100% LEAD-FREE brass body and waterlines for maximum durability and corrosion-resistance – FLAWLESS RUST-RESISTANT FINISH will not fade or tarnish over time. Available in SPOT FREE Antique Champagne Bronze and SPOT FREE all-Brite Stainless Steel to prevent water spots and fingerprints

SUPERIOR QUALITY: Solid brass construction and best-in-industry components ensure long-lasting leak-free performance – COMPATIBLE WITH most under-counter Reverse Osmosis and simple filtration systems (not included)

SINGLE HANDLE FAUCET designed for quick and easy water control (cold water only) – HIGH-ARC SPOUT ideal for filling glasses, pots, and reusable water bottles; rotates 360 degrees for complete sink access – PREMIUM CERAMIC CARTRIDGE ensures long-lasting drip-free functionality

ADA-COMPLIANT DESIGN ensures easy and safe access to filtered drinking water – EASY TO INSTALL: Single hole installation with all mounting hardware included

FAUCET HEIGHT: 12 in. – Flow Rate 1.0 GPM – LIFETIME LIMITED WARRANTY: Satisfaction guaranteed with top-rated customer service that puts you first