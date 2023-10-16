Top 10 Best dresser safety strap Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]Item Dimensions‏:‎7.08 x 4.72 x 2.75 inches 6.06 OuncesProducer encouraged age‏:‎18 months and upMerchandise design number‏:‎ZD-001Date First Available‏:‎March 17, 2023Manufacturer‏:‎ZHDDMASIN‏:‎B08Z741VMR

Substantial-High quality Large Responsibility Household furniture Wall Straps – Straps Created of upgraded Nylon material with enhanced elasticity, strength, balance, anti-cracking and warmth resisting residence which provides helpful anchoring. 1.98mm thick mounting bracket, Really don’t worry about breaking.

Uncomplicated to Set up – The wall anchors for home furniture have two set up methods, landscape and vertical. You can also pick out a solitary mount or double mounts. The baby protection strap delivers a beneficial and trustworthy lock when engaged and slips off conveniently with a push of the launch so that you can very easily and securely thoroughly clean powering your home furniture when essential.

Outstanding Household furniture Straps – The deal like 10 pack anti suggestion furnishings straps developed for 5 hefty/tall and unsteady items of furnishings. Note: Please apply 2 pack straps on every piece of home furnishings. Every household furniture straps can bear a bodyweight of 132 lbs ..

Earthquake Resistant – Pure calamities are inevitable however problems can be minimized by making use of safeguards. The Anchors can securely keep the household furniture for an earthquake of 5.5 and underneath.

