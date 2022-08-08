Top 10 Best dresser safety anchor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

Did you know that in the United States,every two weeks, a child lose his life in a furniture overturn ? Curious little ones climb onto the furniture, causing the furniture to fall over and thus cause an accident such as injury or suffocation. Vkania Baby Proofing Furniture Straps can create a safe environment for your kids and pets.

Wide Use,Satisfy Your Different Needs

Baby proof furniture wall anchor can be used to secure bookcase, dressers, cabinet, drawer, armoire,wardrobes, bed, TV stand, etc.

Baby Proofing Furniture Straps



Bring Your Family Safety and Happiness

From the first day of the baby’s birth, they are full of curiosity about everything.We can’t stop their curiosity.However,we can keep them stay away from harm while exploring.

Kids Furniture straps are a must for households owing to children who do not understand the danger.It can secure furniture to the wall to help against furniture tipping over.

Baby furniture anti tip have two installation methods, landscape and vertical. You can also choose a single mount or double mounts.

Baby Safety

Easy to Install＆Use

Detachable ＆ Adjustable

High Stiffness＆Strength

4 Pack Furniture Straps Baby Proofing Anchors Installation Method



Step 1:Mark and Drill a 1.25 inch-depth hole with a 6mm drill bit

Step 2:Hammer the expansion nails into the hole

Step 3:Fix the bracket onto the wall with long screws

Step 4:Fix the bracket onto the furniture with short screws

Step 5:Bound both brackets with furniture straps

Furniture Straps x 4

Brackets x 8

Drywall Anchors x 8

Long/Short Screw x 8

Product Dimensions‏:‎11.61 x 2.95 x 0.51 inches; 2.08 Ounces

Date First Available‏:‎June 10, 2020

Manufacturer‏:‎Vkania

ASIN‏:‎B089YCZ7XF

Wide Use,Satisfy Your Different Needs – The package includes 4 pack Bookcase safety straps .It can be used to secure bookshelves, dressers, cabinet, drawer , armoire,wardrobes,TV stand, etc.It can create and maintain a safe environment for your kids and pets.

High Stiffness＆Strength – Baby Proofing Furniture Straps are made of new nylon material.The application of new material provides the furniture anchors kit a higher stiffness and strength.It have good flame-retardant property, anti cracking property, high stability.

Easy to Install＆Use – Baby wall straps have two installation methods, landscape and vertical. You can also choose a single mount or double mounts.

Detachable ＆ Adjustable – The safety strap provides a positive and reliable lock when engaged and slips off easily with a press of the release so that you can easily and safely clean behind your furniture when needed.

So you had known what is the best dresser safety anchor in 2022. Lets check latest price and right one for your need.