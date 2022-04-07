Top 10 Best dragonfly solar lights outdoor Reviews

Contents
- 【Solar Power & Energy Saving】：New solar panel for better energy, eco-friendly. Independent operating LED lights, last up to 8 hours with fully charged during the day. Each super bright led light can last up to 100,000 hours.
- 【Color-changing Wind Chime】： 6pcs LED light bulbs in total. AVEKI Solor Powered wind chime features a unique design with six color changing leds hanging under the wire that illuminates at night. With the surreal visual effects, one color gradually transitions into another creating a surreal effect.
- 【Automatically Work】:When the surrounding environment is dark, the lights will automatically turn on, automatically charging on daytime, and automatically turn on at night.
- 【Easy to Use】:Easy to use and convenient to hang on, no wire needed. No maintenance required. Simply let nature power your Spiral Spinner Wind Chime.
- 【Suitable For】:Add unique hanging decoration to your outdoor space with these solar powered wind chime. Ideal for lawn, garden, patio, yard, hall, roof, living room, bed room decoration.
- Efficient solar dragonfly string lights: The factory equipped sophisticated and 180 degree adjustable monocrystalline silicon solar panel plus the inbuilt 800mAh rechargeable battery. When the built in NiMH battery saves enough solar energy in the daytime, the string lights can automatically work for 8 to 10 hours at night. It can save electricity and money
- Lovely and realistic dragonfly shape: 21feet long string with 30 plastic simulation dragonfly. The shape of dragonfly themed gift light is highly lifelike dragonfly, very lovely. When it is hung up, like a group of colorful dragonflies flying, it will make your mood cheerful and create a harmonious atmosphere. Suitable for bedroom, courtyard, terrace, balcony, BBQ, tent decoration
- Function of waterproof: Dragonfly decor lights are solidly engineered to stand any weather, either rain, sun, or snow. All the components are IP65 waterproof enabled, making it suitable for both indoor and outdoor usage. Hanging it on the trees and flowers of the garden, it can provide vitality for your garden
- 8 lighting modes: Whether you want to the lighting modes of combination，waves，sequential，gradual，or chasing flash，slow fade，twinkle flash，steady on, the dragonfly light string can meet your needs. You can adjust different modes according to your mood
- Auto on off: There is a built in photosensitive component in the solar panel, the drangonfly lights will turn on at dusk and turn off at dawn automatically. No need for manual operation, so convenient for lighting decor
- Gorgeous & imaginative Garden Decor - Fusion the retro gold, copper of exteriors and irregular pattern inside, at darkness, the solar lantern casting a bright, warm light with dragonfly pattern, which looks like a dragonfly flying symbolizes change.
- Long-endurance Solar Power - The outdoor lantern is topped with high-efficiency solar panel; it collects sunlight to charge 6 hours during the day and light up (make sure turn on the switch) at least 8 hours in darkness. Besides, with its waterproof rating of IP65, the solar lantern can work on rainy days as well.
- Durable & Eco-friendly Material - DIBIEECN hanging large solar lantern is made of latest development, upgraded durable metal, which has thickened and hardened to ensure that it will not deform or be blown away either. No power cord required.
- Perfect Size & Gift Idea - 7.1”(H)*3.9”(L)*3.9”(W). Excellent gift options: Suitable for various scenes, whether placed on the ground or hung up on a tree, it's a wonderful choice to decorate the garden, porch, patio, and yard. It's a creative gift for family or friends at festivals, Christmas, party. Or surprise yourself and your family on an ordinary day.
- Product Guarantee - Upgraded thicken packaging box with packing pad can ensure that without any damaged when you receive it, and we offer a 365 day product's warranty. Please feel free to contact us if you have any questions about this outdoor solar lantern.
- 8 LIGHT FLASH MODES--Dragonfly light flash within the combination, in wave, sequential, slow fade, twinkling stars, chasing/flash, fade in and fade out, twinkle/flash, and steady on.
- 2 BUTTONS TO CONTROL--2 buttons on the solar panel box to control, one button for power "ON/OFF", one button for change flash mode "MODE".
- POWERFUL STRING LIGHT--Solar panel (2V 100mA), rechargeable Ni-Mh batteries (AA size, 300mAh-600mAh), charging time (6~8h), working time (steady on mode 8~15h, flash mode 10~20h).
- ECO-FRIENDLY--IP65 waterproof, solar powered, super bright led, turn the ON/Off switch at the bottom to“ON", the bulbs of string light will light up automatically at night.
- SPECIAL DECORATION LIGHT--Dragonfly string light hang in wall, window, door, floor, ceiling, grass, trees, flower pot, glass bottle or building, christmas tree, adds perfect atmosphere.
- Vivid and Attractive Dragonfly Solar String Lights: 2 Strings in one Package! With 30 LEDs 19.6Ft Long, Shinymolly Dragonfly lights are made of high quality plastics,creating a vibrant and interesting garden/ yard.Great decoration for gardens, yards, patio, trees,shrubs, balcony etc. Make the solar panel light sensor controls the solar string lights charging at daytime and auto on at dark.
- 8 Modes&Memory Function: 8 Modes(combination, in wave, sequential, slo glo, chasing/flash, slow fade, twinkle/flash, and steady on). Build in Memory chip save your last modes setting and no need to reset mode every time.
- Steps for Usage: Step 1 - completely covering the solar panels. Step 2 - Turn on the switch. Step 3 - the light up. If the light is not lit, or the light is dark, or the lighting time is short, you need to charge it in the sun for one day. NOTE: Charging environment, direct sunlight, charge 1-2 hours - light up 2-4 hours, charge 4-8 hours - light up 6-12 hours. If there is no sunlight on a cloudy day, it will light up 1-2 hours or dim.
- Waterproof and Safety:IP65 Waterproof design ensure this fairy dragonfly led lights withstand rainy weather condition, and is very suitable for indoor and outdoor decoration(Do not soak). No heat(The insulated copper wire keeps the lights at a low temperature so they are safe to touch after many hours of use), no radiation, low consumption, high safety.
- Outdoor Dragonfly Lights with Worry Free Customer Service:What you will get:2 x Solar Dragonfly String Lights,2 x Solar Panel,2 x Ground Stake,1 x User Manual. We support the durability of our products. If there is any problem with our product, please contact us, we must try our best to deal with it, we will not let you bear any loss because of the product quality problem.
- ✿【Solar Power Wind Chime】Mosteck wind chimes outdoor equipped with sensitive light sensors as well as high quality and durable ABS material, LED lights will neither get faded nor deformed. Solar-powered supply design is energy-saving. Vast improvement solar panel absorbs energy quickly, it can last up to 6-8 hours when fully charged. LED lights work last up to 150,000 hours. The colored lights after full sun are brighter than shown in the Amazon photo.
- ✿【Mutil-Color Changing Wind Chimes】Changing colors alternating randomly between Red, Green, Orange, Blue, Yellow, Purple, shine and colorful Dragonfly at night. They will change various kinds of brilliant colors, making your home more romantic.
- ✿【Indoor/Outdoor Decor 】The unique outdoor gifts will not get deformed, light weight, easy to hang. Hook to easily hang from trees, fences, patio, garden, lawn, other features. On a quiet night, the cute wind chimes will make you feel at ease and make your yard beautiful and colorful. Even hang them indoors to fill your room with romance at night.
- ✿【Easy to Use】 Their installation is a breeze. Once the switch set to "ON". Solar-powered supply design is energy-saving and user-friendly. No wiring or external power supply is required. Then the mobile solar lights will automatically come on at dusk to provide outdoor lighting exactly where you want it.
- ✿【Top Gift Idea 】Top mobile wind chime outdoor lights gardening as mum gifts. Also a great gift for Christmas, Birthday, Holiday, Thanksgiving, Halloween, Mother's Day and this mobile would make a great gift for Thanksgiving Day Christmas, Valentines Day, housewarming, etc.
- WATERPROOF DRAGONFLY STRING LIGHTS -- Special dragonfly-like appearance and IP65 waterproof design, fits your garden/patio perfectly. We craft this string lights which possess the warmth of human nature and freshness of Mother Nature, with heart.
- SMART OPTICALLY-CONTROLL -- Turn on the lights and put under direct sunshine during the day, and it begins to light up at night automatically. No need to turn on/off everytime, perfect for hanging on tree, fence and roof.
- 8 MODES -- Whether you want to the lighting modes of Combination, Waves, Sequential, Gradual, or Chasing/Flash, Slow Fade, Twinkle/Flash, Steady On, the dragonfly light string can meet your needs. You can adjust different modes according to your mood.
- LONGER WORKING TIME -- The lights equipped sophisticated and 180 degree adjustable monocrystalline silicon solar panel plus the inbuilt 800mAh rechargeable battery. When the built-in NiMH battery saves enough solar energy in the daytime, the string lights can automatically work for 8-10 hours at night.
- ATTENTION -- The solar panel must remain directly exposed to sunshine for a whole day to conserve sufficient solar power before first use. Plus, to ensure sufficient solar energy to be stored for the lights to function smoothly in winter, panel should be fully exposed to direct sunlight as well.
- Add illuminated charm to a garden, patio, porch, outdoor tabletop with this solar lantern with hummingbird/dragonfly pattern. Lively pattern and ambient warm lighting make the lantern an ideal decoration for loved garden, yard and patio.
- This solar lantern sits on any surface and can be hung anywhere in your yard, off a patio or on shepherd hooks.
- Solar powered lantern doesn’t need power cord, no electricity cost, simply put it in the sunlight. It automatically turns on at dusk and off at dawn. Make sure to turn switch to “ON” before placing in the sunlight to get charging.
- With waterproof material and structure you can enjoy the lantern all year round without fading.
- Garden decorations are also ideal gift for loved ones, housewarming and gardening.
- High Quality Design: Beautifully designed Solar Butterfly, Dragonfly & Hummingbird lights molded with high quality material that are lightweight and more durable. Waterproof, as long as not being soaked into water, it will be functioning in most kinds of weather. If you want to make your garden look like a fairy tale, then Look no further, because OxyLED brings you the solar garden light decoration solution
- Solar Powered Automatic Charging: Controlled by manual on/off switch, built-in solar panel automatically recharges during the day and light turns on automatically when dark. The light mode will last for 8 hours after fully charged until out of electricity. Since this solar garden light is battery-free and wireless
- Color Changing LED Light: 3 solar powered LED lights with a Butterfly, Dragonfly & Hummingbird shaped stake light with 7 color-changing LED. Perfect as path lights and in-ground lights, suitable for the garden, trees, flowers, flowerbed, fence, walkway, Halloween, Christmas, this solar garden lights does it all
- Easy to Install: With Stainless Steel & ABS Plastic Stake and crystal clear acrylic figurines on aluminum poles, no wiring or external electricity is required. The height is about 30 inches (73cm)
- Battery-Free: Always want to light up the night but were afraid of high energy bills? Thanks to the solar panel (The charging time depends on the sunlight intensity), you can enjoy fairy tale at night for free. And since it's battery-free and wireless so it's safe even have babies around. OxyLED try our best to better your shopping experience
- Adoption of stainless steel & ABS plastic,This solar lantern is durable and long lasting use.Dimensions: 6.49”x6.49”10.43”.
- Design with 8 LED fairly lights(4 Lumens) .Auto turn on/off.The lanterns automatically turn on at dusk and off at dawn.solar panels on the lantern roof harness the sun's energy for hours of gentle light provided by a soft white LED.it is energy-saving and eco-friendly. When charged for about 6-8 hours, it can work up to 6-8 hours.
- Elegant by day and delightful at night.It add festive and mysterious atmosphere for the party or summer nights.Perfect for indoor or outdoor,it can rest on the table or hanging it from your porch using the wire bail.
- Easy to install and waterproof. No wire required and simple to use.
Product Description
AVEKI Solar Gragonfly Wind Chimes – Color Changing Windchime
After dusk, when night falls, the wind chimes’ light will light up, and the surrounding environment will be more romantic and warm. Whether it’s gathering with family and friends or spending time alone, there are lovely dragonfly wind chimes to accompany you all night. It is an ideal gift with the meaning of companionship.This dragonfly wind chime light adopts a solar panel automatic charging design, without batteries and plug-in electricity. It is a truly energy-saving product.
About Chargong & Using
Make sure the switch is on
The wind chime string can only be charged if “ON / OFF” is set to “ON”. So please set the switch to “On” before use.The switch is located behind the solar panel.
Choose a place with (sun) light
The new solar panels can efficiently convert light energy into electrical energy. Please keep the solar panels clean.Hang the wind chime in a place where the sunshine time is not less than 6 hours.
Wind chimes work automatically
The solar panels are automatically charged during the day, and the wind chime lights are automatically lit at night.It is decorated with lovely dragonflies during the day and a string of dragonfly lights changing colors at night.
Description
Solar Panel: 2V 60MAMaterial: PlasticSize: 130mm * 600mmPackaging size :13cm * 13cm * 14cmWeight: 350 gSwitch: ON/OFF (Under the panel)Charging time: 6-8 hours in direct sunlightWorking Time: 6-8 hours by fully charged
Warm Tips
The conversion efficiency of solar panels is affected by light intensity and time. Therefore, factors such as weather conditions, seasonal changes, and geographic location will affect the lighting of the lamp. this is normal phenomenon.The string can only be charged if “ON / OFF” is set to “ON”.The product waterproof class is IP65, which is limited to rain and moisture.But do not immerse the product in water for a long time.Please do not violently impact, beat the product, so as to avoid damage.
Package included：
1 x Solar Powered Wind Chime
1 x user manual
