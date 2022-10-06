Top 10 Best dr infrared heater portable space heater 1500-watt Reviews

Top 10 Rated dr infrared heater portable space heater 1500-watt in 2022 Comparison Table
Dr Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater, 1500-Watt
- Can heat up a large room with Auto Energy Saving Model With High and Low Feature. Tip-over protection and Overheat protection
- Dual Heating Systems featuring infrared quartz tube + PTC with 12hr automatic shut-off timer
- IR Remote Control, High Pressure Low Noise Blower with Noise level 39 dB super quiet. Heating can cover for a large room.
- Electronic Thermostat: range 50 to 85 degrees. Caster Wheels and lifetme filter
- Weights 24 lbs and uses 12.5 Amps of Power. 1500 Watts.Electric Cord 72 inch long
Dr Infrared Heater DR-238 Carbon Infrared Outdoor Heater for Restaurant, Patio, Backyard, Garage, and Decks, Standard, Black
- INDOOR and OUTDOOR HEATER - Heater is IP55 approved for both indoor and outdoor use - perfect for home, backyard, garages, open-air restaurant, outdoor patio or deck. Create a comfortable environment for both your indoor activities and outdoor recreation.
- CLEAN and INSTANT HEAT - Clean, instant and odorless Infrared heat with 3 power settings, 900W, 1200W, 1500W. 120V, 60Hz.
- PLUG and GO - uses standard 120V, remote controlled
- WALL and CEILING MOUNTED - Included wall and Ceiling mounting bracket
- EFFICIENT - High level Mirror aluminum reflector with 90% reflectivity, and special design to fit the carbon lamp to bring strong heating efficiency. Made with durable and weather proof aluminum, ETL Listed.
Dr Infrared Heater DR998, 1500W, Advanced Dual Heating System with Humidifier and Oscillation Fan and Remote Control
- Can heat up a large room with Dual Heating System: Infrared Quartz tube + PTC. Tip-over protection and Overheat protection
- Built-in humidifier produces a cool mist to add much needed humidity to dry, winter air
- Oscillation function distributes warmth throughout your entire area evenly and faster.Can be operated as a fan with humidifier or without , good for summer time
- Electronic Thermostat: range 50 to 85 degrees. Uses water bottle instead of water tank. Lifetime filter can be removed easily and cleaned. Cannot harm children or pets. Filter can be cleaned with warm water or a vacuum once removed from the back of the unit
- The DR-998 Portable Infrared Space Heater is a 1500W portable heater featuring a dual-heating system with both infrared and ceramic heating elements inside. This heater comes with a Humidifier attachment as well as a remote for convenient use. The heater can be used with or without the humidifier, the humidifier can be run with or without the heating portion of the heater turned on, and the heater can also be run in fan-only mode. It comes with 4 durable caster wheels that allow the heater to move effortlessly from room to room.
Dr Infrared Heater DR-978 Infrared Space Heater, Hybrid, Black
- Unique Hybrid Dual heating system PTC + Infrared with much higher heat output
- Larger blower that pushes out larger air volume with very low noise
- Perfectly safe around children and pets with no exposed heating elements. Heat rating (BTU/hour)-5200
- Thermostat regulates the heater and cycle on and off to maintain the set temperature 50-86F , Eco, high-1500W Low-1200W , 12hrs timer
- UL and cUL certified ensuring the highest safety standards-Tip-over and overheat shut off protection
Dr. Infrared Heater DR-001 Wall Thermostat 4 wires single or Double poles 120-277V 3360-7756W, White.
- [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected] / [email protected] VAC (28A)
- Includes both C and F control dials (5-32C or 41F-90F)
- Wall mount design-Sits Flush against wall
- Double terminals-provides positive OFF position
- Large knob allows easy adjustment to all temperature
Dr. Heater DR966 240-volt Hardwired Shop Garage Commercial Heater, 3000-watt/6000-watt, DR966 240V
- Heavy Duty 240V Single Phase 3000/6000W Commercial Electric Heater. In high power mode, the heater will operate at max power of 6000W and in low power mode at 3000W
- Hardwired; Power cord not included in the unit. Dimensions: Overall Height - Top to Bottom: -14.5". Overall Width - Side to Side: -13". Overall Depth - Front to Back: -14.5".
- UL/CUL Listed Wall or Ceiling Mounted Heater; Bracket Included
- Adjustable Thermostat with HIGH and LOW Setting. A dynamically 8 inch fan provide maximum air flow with minimum turbulence and noise, gently distributes warmth through your area
- 5 Adjustable Louvers for to Direct Airflow
Dr Infrared Heater DR-122 Bedbug Heater with Thermometer and Timer, Big, Black
- Upgraded and reliable heating system that quickly reaches 120-155F in minutes and effectively treats bed bugs at all life stages
- Huge treatment area of 38x38x26 inch
- 2-tire steel rack system that easily fits a variety of items for heat treatment
- Portable, rugged and collapsible tent allows easy storage after each use
- Includes Thermometer/timer with alarm
Dr. Heater DR218-1500W Greenhouse Garage Workshop Infrared Heater, 1500-watt
- 1500W comes with only one setting
- Keeping your tender plants warm and thrive in the best climate
- IPX4 structure and is protected against water splashing. Heating coverage: 150 Sq. ft
- Light weight and portable
- Low maintenance needed
Dr. Infrared Heater Portable Space Heater with Humidifier, 1500-Watt
- Newly Engineered and Designed in USA with Advanced Dual Heating System. 1500W with High and Low Temperature Settings range 50 to 85 degree
- Can heat up a large room with Dual Heating System: Infrared Quartz tube + PTC. Tip-over protection and Overheat protection. Electric Cord 72 Inches long. Amps- 12.5
- Built-in humidifier produces a cool mist to add much needed humidity to dry, winter air
- Material:Galvanized Steel
Dr. Infrared Heater DR-988 Heater, Standard, red
- Infrared Portable electric 208 (4200 watts) -240 (5600 watss) volt heater
- At full power produces ~18,500 BTU
- Fan switch: on or automatic; thermostat control switch. 6-feet heavy duty 3-prong power cord - Plug is: NEMA #6-30P
- Size: 12" x 12" x 16" h
