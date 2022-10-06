Top 10 Best dr infrared heater portable space heater 1500-watt Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The DR-233 is an indoor and outdoor infrared heater. It offers safe, clean, instant and odorless carbon infrared heat, providing you with maximum comfort for your winter activity indoor or outdoor. It also offers 2 heat output settings of 750W (on Low) and 1500W (on High) to meet your needs. DR-233 is made with durable and weather proof anodized aluminum for years of outdoor use. Comes with power cord, wall and ceiling mounting bracket, and handy remote control. Compatible with standard 120V outlet. ETL Listed.

Suitable for indoor and outdoor installations

Clean, instant and odorless Infrared heat

Remote control with 2 power level settings : Low (750W) , High (1500W)

Built with Overheat protection

Programmable Timmer up to 24-hour with remote control

Included wall and Ceiling mounting bracket

Made with durable and weather proof aluminum