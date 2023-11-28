Top 10 Best double sided tape carpet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Tape length(inch) = weight of your item(Lbs) / 0.25lbs. For example, I have a frame 2lbs, 8 (inch) = 2lbs / 0.25, so I need to cut 8 inch Length tape. then, Made sure to hold steady. Sticking to the surface, wait for one day before using.

[ Package ]: 1 * Roll Nano Tape【High Quality & Safety】: It is made of high-quality nano PU adhesive with high stickiness. It is safe, non-toxic and durable, environmentally friendly and recyclable. Transparent and flexible, easy to remove, it will not leave traces on the wall or any surface【Easy to Use】: The grip tape can be stuck to almost any smooth, clean and non-porous surface and stay there, Clean or scrub the areas to be used before application. When it is dry, cut it to the size you want and stick it to the surface. Then tear off the protective film on the top to stick the product to what you want to stick it to【Washable & Reusable】: When the stickiness of anti-skid pad is weakened by the adhesion of dust, it only needs to be cleaned with water, and then it can be restored after drying, sturdy and durable【Wide Application】: You can use it to fix or paste items such as drive recorder, car decorations, poster, picture frame, pen holder, hanging hook, small tools, decorative patches, charging socket, wall clock, wall decorations, small items, etc. It is widely used in homes, offices, cars, wardrobes, desktops, bathrooms, kitchens, walls, carpets, holidays, activities, organization projects and other fields.