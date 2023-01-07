Top 10 Best double edge safety razor Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

The Muhle shaving business has been owner-managed for three generations – since 1945. We are driven by an affinity with nature and a desire to produce the very highest quality traditional Muhle shaving brush, Muhle razor, luxury Muhle shaving kit, and wet-shave accessories. Our unrivaled expertise, industry experience, and pioneering spirit flow into every product in our Muhle Shaving Store, from handcrafted unique items to serially produced goods.

MÜHLE TRADITIONAL Grande Chrome Safety Razor (Open Comb)



Extremely long lasting and corrosion-resistant, the MÜHLE R41 GRANDE in stainless steel provides incomparable quality and longevity. A premium product that produces a distinctly close and lasting shave. An enlarged version of the classic R41, the R41GS will be favored by those who prefer a slightly heavier model with larger gripping handle. Unlike modern blade systems, the R41GS foregoes plastic mechanisms.

Stainless Steel Handle

Classic Open-Comb Safety Razor

Sustainable Razor Without Plastic Cartridges

3-Blade and 5-Blade Razors

MÜHLE has Gillette compatible razors that embrace five blades positioned one above the other as well as a precision edging blade located on the back of the cartridge. This design ensures a very close and gentle shave. Its simple and safe handling is ideal even for newcomers. Also available with 3-Blade razors as well.

Precision Design and Manufacturing

We have further developed the safety razor with a new, functional design and precision mechanics. The assembly of the individual components to form the completed final product is also done by hand. At the end, each unique item is once more carefully scrutinized before it passes into the hands of its new owner.

Safety Razors

For generations, the safety razor has been regarded as a stylish classic which can even shave edges with precision. Its styling is ideally suited to the design of the MÜHLE products. Available in both open and closed comb designs, MÜHLE safety razors provide an incredibly close shave compared to cartridge razors. Unlike modern blade systems, the head of the safety razor does not move. The blades are replaced by unscrewing the cap.

In industrial production, the proportion of manual work involved has also remained extremely important. The insertion of the brush head into a handle, the assembly of the head and the handle to form a razor with a single or multi-part blade system, as well as the printing and packaging of the products are all done by hand. End consumers from all over the world profit from our proficiency as a fully integrated industrial enterprise. Made-to-order production also benefits from our know-how and manufacturing expertise.

As a member of the Environmental Alliance of Saxony, we are committed to sustainability and cooperate with suppliers who uphold the same high standards.

Comb-style

Open

Open

Open

Open

Closed

Handle

Stainless Steel

Tortoiseshell (Faux)

Black Chrome

Chrome

Rosegold

Weight

84g

64g

64g

64g

64g

Package Dimensions‏:‎6.1 x 2.64 x 1.14 inches; 5.78 Ounces

Manufacturer‏:‎M MÜHLE

ASIN‏:‎B08ZHYHWCG

CLASSIC OPEN RAZOR: Grooming has never felt more nostalgic. This classic safety razor head has an open tooth comb design developed to give the closest shave. The teeth, whilst not sharp, effectively channel beard and hair to the blade, whilst allowing more lather to remain on the face.

RECOMMENDED TECHNIQUE: For the cleanest shave, it is always recommended to keep the skin pulled taut and the blade should be drawn across the skin without applying any pressure at all. Shaving with the grain will have the best results.

MÜHLE DIFFERENCE: Our actions are driven by an affinity with nature and a desire for the very highest quality. Expert know-how and pioneering spirit flow into every product, whether it be a handcrafted unique item or serially produced goods.

SUSTAINABILITY: As a member of the Environmental Alliance of Saxony we are committed to sustainability and cooperate with suppliers who uphold the same high standards. Our products come completely without plastic.