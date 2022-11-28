Top 10 Best dophin vacum for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Protect Your Power Supply

The Dolphin Caddy conveniently provides a secure place to hold your power supply.

Light-Weight & Easy to Use

This durable, light-weight Dolphin Caddy makes transporting your cleaner a breeze.

Stress-Free Storage

The Dolphin Caddy provides a proper solution to keep your brushes protected and a way to keep the cable organized and out of the way.

Universal Caddy Packaging List



Specifications:

Compatible Models: All residential Dolphin robotic pool cleaners

Manufacturer Product Number: 9996084-ASSY

Package

1 x Caddy

1 x Caddy Assembly Instructions

How do I properly store my robot on the Dolphin Caddy?



After each cleaning cycle, take your robot out of the water and store it on your Dolphin Caddy, away from direct sunlight, excessive heat, or severe cold. Store the Dolphin Caddy in a covered location to prevent accelerated wear. Wrap the cable carefully so that it does not have any kinks and store on your Dolphin Caddy.

How do I set up the Power Supply Unit on my Dolphin Caddy?



When your robot is in use, make sure the Dolphin Caddy that is holding the Power Supply Unit is properly stored on the caddy at least 12 feet away from the edge of the pool, so it does not get pulled in. Always use an electrical outlet protected with a Ground Fault Interrupter (GFI) device; this will protect your robot from surges in power. Do not use an extension cord or surge protector to power your robot.

Is it safe to leave the Power Supply Unit on the Dolphin Caddy at all times? What happens if there is a thunderstorm?



The Power Supply Unit is an electrical device which must be protected from the elements. It is water resistant, but not waterproof. Mount your Power Supply Unit on the Dolphin Caddy for ease of use and to prevent accelerated wear. Always plug into a Ground Fault Interrupter (GFI) outlet. Do not allow the power supply to be submerged in the pool or standing water.

How do I properly store, roll, and operate the cable when using a Dolphin Caddy?



When you robot is in use, completely remove the cable from the Dolphin Caddy. Release enough of the cable for your Dolphin to properly cover your pool and leave the excess cable loosely rolled outside of the pool. When storing your robot on the Dolphin Caddy, carefully wrap the cable so it does not have any kinks and place it around the top of the caddy. Once a week, unplug the cable from the power supply and unwind the tangled portions of the cable, straighten it out and leave in the sun for a few hours. This will help remove any tangling or kinks.

Maytronics part number 9996084-ASSY