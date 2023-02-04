Top 10 Best door alarms for kids safety Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The magnetic sensor system will be triggered immediately once you separate two parts.It’s cost-effective security solution to protect you and your family.

Alarm Volume: 110dBBattey life: over 12 monthsIncluding items: 1*alarm main unit, 1*magnetic sensorWeight: 35.4gDetector mode: magnetic door sensorBattery: 3*1.5V AG13 or LR44(included),low battery test button.Size : 10*35*11mm(magnetic sensor) , 56mm*33mm*17mm (main unit)

How to switch sound mode?



Turn off the alarm first. Place the main unit and the magnetic strip together. Turn it on (upward), and you will hear “Di-Di” (default mode).After hearing “Di-Di”, quickly slide the switch up and down, you will hear a continuous tone of “Di…” and the alarm is in constant alarm mode.Slide the switch up and down quickly, you will hear “Di-Di-Di” and the alarm is in the door closing reminder mode. When the door is opened, the sound “Di–Di-Di” is emitted from 0dB-110dB.Slide the switch up and down quickly, you will hear a “dingdong” sound and the alarm is in doorbell mode. When the door opened, it made a “Dingdong” sound.

note:

The time between sliding the switch up and down should not exceed 3 seconds. Otherwise, it will start again.To change the mode after replacing the battery, reset it.You can also watch the video on the product detail page to get an intuitive understanding. If you encounter any problems, please feel free to contact Hendun.

Triggered Immediately



Alarm will be triggered immediately once you separate two parts.110 db loud alarm helps deter intruder and possibly notifies neighbors/homeowner, also helps notify you if visitors/children/pet or others are coming/going when you are at home.

veritable little body big functions.

installation instruction



Low Battery Indicator

When in low battery, it will sound “Du-Du-Du-Du” to remind you change the new battery. Battery can standby for 1 year.

Different Installation Scenarios

Even if door and door frame are not flat, they can still be attached to.

Sliding Window/Door

Note: 1.The 2 parts need be aligned by their alignment arrow;

2.The Distance between them should be less than 10mm.

Pool Door Alarm

The alarm will sound when a child opens the door, and the alarm will continue to sound until an adult turn it off.

Loud 110dB-enough to scare the intruder or notify neighbors.Prevent Robbery.

CHIME MODE – is ideal to prompt you when child, guests or dementia patients are opening the door.

ALARM ACTIVATED -as soon as the door opened, there was a loud sound..

EASILY INSTALLATED – battery operated, easy to stick on pool doors/refrigerator/drawer/sliding/interior door for kids safety. battery can last longer.

100% SATISFACTION SERVICE – 3xLR44 batteries included, also Low battery indicator.HENDUN provides 100% customer satisfaction guarantee, 1-year warranty and 24*7 customer support.