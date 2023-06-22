Top 10 Best door alarm for pool safety Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

HENDUN Door And Window Security Alarm with Remote is an inexpensive yet practical way to help secure your home, office, apartment, etc. Affordable and practical solution to help keep our family and our belongings safe.

For the alarm has many functions, you should buy it for many reasons. the doorbell function will reminder you when the customer is coming in shops, in cafe, in restaurant; Press the panic key to call for help when you are in danger; Very loud siren helps wake you and scare off intruders.

The remote control is amazing! Turn it off when you arrive your home or office and turn it on when you leaved,wireless control range up to 49ft.

The wirless home alarm have 4 modes— Arm/Disarm/Panic/Doorbell mode controlled by the remote.

Super loud – real 105 dBCompact, magnetically triggered alarm sounds when window or door is opened.Multi-purpose – includes entry chime setting that alerts you when people or children are coming& going when you’re home.Useful in various applications – ideal for bedrooms, hotels, garage, apartments & dorm rooms; pool safety alarm; sliding glass door.Easy to change from off to chime to alarm mode by remoteEasy to install – self-adhesive types includedRequires 2xAAA batteries (not included)Energy-saving – continuously work over 12 months(based on on/off five times a day)

Note: If you need an extra remote : ASIN B084VTYF51

triggered immediately



Alarm will be triggered immediately once you separate two parts.110 db loud alarm helps deter intruder and possibly notifies neighbors/homeowner, also helps notify you if visitors/children/pet or others are coming/going when you are at home.

pool door alarm for kids safety



The alarm will sound when a child opens the door, and the alarm will continue to sound until an adult turn it off with remote.

Tips：

Although many families have bought and praised this alarm as a safety alarm for pool doors, it has not passed the UL 2017 standard, so in some states it can not help you pass a pool inspection.

door alarm size



veritable little body big functions.

part introduction



It consists of three parts: the host, the magnet box and the remote.

installation instruction



where to install?

It can be mounted to windows or doors with included double sides adhesive tape easily, no tools required.

can be installed on different plane

Even if door and door frame are not on the same flat surface, door alarm works properly.

sliding window/door

Note:

1 The 2 parts need be aligned by their alignment arrow.

2 The Distance between them should be less than 10mm.

sash window

Can be installated in doors/windows refrigerator/drawer and other special places.

How to pair more remotes with your alarm?



The alarm and remote in each package have been paired off at the factory. But our products have super pairing function. An alarm can be paired with 8 remotes , and a remote can be paired 50 alarms.

Change to disarm mode by a PAIRED remote.Press and hold paired remote’s doorbell button(Ignore the door Dingdong)about 10 senconds, the alarm sounds Bi …” to remind that is in learn mode.Release the doorbell button.Press the new remote’s arm button, the alarm will sound two “Bi.. Bi..” to remind the learn code operation successful.It is well done.

There are more operating details in the user manual, and the product videos can also be used for reference.

remote control

✓

✓

✓

X

✓

battery type

AAA

AAA

AAA

button cell

AAA

detection method

magnetic connection

magnetic connection

Vibration sensor

magnetic connection

magnetic connection

quantity

1

2

1

4

1

waterproof

X

X

✓

X

✓

Easy to install and operate – gate/doo/burglar alarm alarm with remote control/keyfob

Multi-purpose – magnetic door alarms/doorbell chime/pool door alarm

More remote and sensor paired each other -one magnetic sensor can match with at most 8 remote freely,one remote could control several sensors.

Magnetically triggered alarm sounds when window or interior door is opened by kids & dementia patients

Prevent any mishap – keep children away from cabinets, ground pool,alcohol,drawer or fridge