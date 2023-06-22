Top 10 Best door alarm for pool safety Reviews

Contents
- Top 10 Best door alarm for pool safety in 2023 Comparison Table
- Our Best Choice: HENDUN Wireless Remote Door Alarm, Windows Open Alarms,Magnetic Security Sensor, Pool Door Alarm for Kids Safety, Alzheimer’s Exit Monitor,Apartment Alarm (1 Pack)
- When threatened, activate Birdie's LOUD siren and flashing strobe-light to create a diversion and to help deter an attack.
- Birdie’s modern design is easy-to-use. To activate, remove the top pin. To deactivate, replace it. The alarm can be used multiple times. Batteries are replaceable and last 40 continual minutes.
- Safety-First! Carry Birdie from day to night––around town, walking your dog, on the trails, across campus, to your car, in the parking lot, on public transportation, when traveling.
- Birdie empowers women in their everyday lives. It’s the perfect gift to share––with your sisters, daughters, mothers, friends, students, colleagues and elders in your community.
- Each Birdie alarm is hand-tested and built to last. 5% of She’s Birdie’s profits are donated to our partner organizations that passionately support women’s safety, shelter and health.
- Suitable for Bikes, Electric Bike, Motorcycles
- Vibration alarm, 7 level sensitivity adjustable
- IP55 waterproof, suitable for outdoor use
- Vehicle search function, easy to find your vehicle by 3 kinds of bells
- Wireless control by remote, strong wireless range up to 66ft
- Safe and Secure – Ward off would-be intruders with a 120-decibel alarm triggered by a high-quality magnetic sensor, or choose for a chime to sound when windows or doors are opened and closed
- User Friendly – Features an easy-to-use OFF/CHIME/ALARM switch on the side of the alarm to let you choose your preference of alert, comes in a set of four to provide extra coverage for your home
- Easy Install – Experience wire and hassle-free mounting with the included double-sided tape, everything you need is included in the box
- Battery Operated – Powered by 4 LR44 button batteries (included) and features a battery test button and low battery indicator LED
- Peace of Mind – These home security products are designed and tested to fortify your home with a reliable layer of protection, empowering you to live your life free of worry
- Ring Alarm Flood and Freeze Sensor protects your home from flood and water damage. Get alerts on your smart phone when water or low temperatures (below 40°F / 4.4°C) are detected with a Ring Protect subscription (sold separately).
- Easy setup in minutes—without tools or professional installation. Requires Ring Alarm Security System (sold separately).
- With a Ring Protect subscription (sold separately), manage Ring Alarm Flood and Freeze Sensor and other Ring products through the Ring app.
- Battery life 3 years max. Batteries are replaceable.
- Easy to install and operate - pool/gate/sliding door alarm with remote.
- Multi-purpose - magnetic contact door alarms/doorbell chime/door alarm for pool/fridge door alarm/prying door alarm
- Keep remote in sync - More than one remote sensors can be synchronized. Extra remote ASIN B084VTYF51!
- Magnetically triggered - alarm sounds when window or interior door is opened by kids elder & dementia patients.
- Prevent any mishap - keep toddler away from cabinets, ground pool,Monitoring wandering, sleepwalking, elderly.
- 120 LOUD ALARM - this Magnetic sensor window door alarm loud enough to detects entry, prevent kids and babies going out the house, protecting your home or office whether you are in or out. (audible up to 750 feet/230M away)
- EASY INSTALLATION - Easily mounted by adhesive, tape it on the window or door then all is done! No wiring needed! No screws needed! Completely DIY! (NOTICE: MAKE SURE THE GAP BETWEEN THE ALARM AND MAGNET PART WITHIN 0.4IN.)
- 2022 UPGRADED ULTRA - SLIM DESIGN - Size: 3.0" x 1.5" x 0.63", ultra-slim door and window alarm with 2 adjustable settings (alarm/chime). Perfect for home, office, store, garage, dorm room, apartment or even RV.
- LOW BATTERY INDICATOR – you will easily know when to replace the batteries with its low battery indicator, no worry about failing to work. ( 4xLR44 batteries included per alarm )
- WHAT YOU GET – 6 packs 2022 upgraded decent door window alarms with chime, 100% customer satisfaction service, value for your money, any questions, do contact us for help! We are always here to help you out.
- 😀【Easy to Install】The sensor and receiver are paired already, all you need to do is attach the transmitter, plug the receiver into any standard outlet, pick a tone you like and here we go.
- 🔋【Built to Last】With one standard household AAA battery in equipment and design of Ultra-Low-Power, the sensor can easily last 1-2 years. which allows battery to be replaced less often, save your time and money.
- ✔️【A Must-Have】500FT reliable long working range, perfect entry alert chime when door opens for home and business. What about insecure front door, child safety gate, upstairs window, cabinet, basement door...you tell me.
- 🎵【Mute to 120dB】 58 unique long and short tones with 5 adjustable volume levels. The max volume 120dB is loud enough to be heard anywhere in the house, you will never miss out an alert. Prefer not to be disturbed? Set it to mute.
- 💖【Reliable After-sales】One Year Warranty & Lifetime Friendly Service. We started to make security products since 2004, so we have confidence on the quality of every sold unit. We will never let you down, grab your door dinger now!
- LOUD AND POWERFUL - Never strain your voice to be heard over the noise again.Be heard up to 800 feet away with this megaphone offering 20 watts of power. Amplify your voice with clarity.
- PORTABLE - Easily packable with its lightweight design, foldable handle and convenient carrying strap, this 6” wide blow horn was built for outdoors.
- WITH VOICE RECORDING - Recording/playback options to call attention to yourself when needed.The Record and replay audio function will keep your voice on command and they'll be sure to hear your message over and over.
- CREATIVELY DESIGN - Surprisingly Added Secure Bottle Opener Design.
- GREAT FOR EVENTS - Our bullhorn is great for sporting events, lifeguards, event organizers, law enforcement, rescue teams and more.It will get attention on a boat, during school assemblies, neighborhood fairs, and rallies.
- LOUD ALARM: The 120 DB security alarm is perfect for signaling to you when there is an unwanted entry. Audible at over 750 feet it sounds loud so the person knows they should stop what they are doing. Great for prevention, protect your children’s rooms or stop anyone from sneaking out or in.
- WIRELESS ALARM SENSOR: No wiring is necessary and 3 LR44 batteries are included in each device. Made to last 6 - 12 months these batteries in the alarms will be charged for extended periods of time. When it’s time to change, you’ll know. With the intuitive low battery indicator you can easily find out when you’ll have to change the batteries.
- EASY TO INSTALL: The wireless security alarms can be installed anywhere with an opening. Simply use the adhesive provided and tape it to wherever you need! Windows, doors, and entrances simple and straightforward with the alarm. The minimum distance for the device to work is 15mm (0.6 inches), so when installing make sure to get both pieces of the alarm as close as possible.
- SLEEK DESIGN FOR HOUSE- With an ultra slim build and sleek design these alarms can be put easily wherever you need them. Great for attaching to house doors, all types of apartments, and cabinet or office, put them where you see fit. They may be discreet and simple to install but don’t be deceived these alarms pack a punch, ready to deter any unwanted actions.
- PACKAGE INCLUDED: 3 * Alarms with tapes (Batteries included), 2 * Anti-noise Ear plugs, 1 * User manual.
Our Best Choice: HENDUN Wireless Remote Door Alarm, Windows Open Alarms,Magnetic Security Sensor, Pool Door Alarm for Kids Safety, Alzheimer’s Exit Monitor,Apartment Alarm (1 Pack)
Product Description
HENDUN Door And Window Security Alarm with Remote is an inexpensive yet practical way to help secure your home, office, apartment, etc. Affordable and practical solution to help keep our family and our belongings safe.
For the alarm has many functions, you should buy it for many reasons. the doorbell function will reminder you when the customer is coming in shops, in cafe, in restaurant; Press the panic key to call for help when you are in danger; Very loud siren helps wake you and scare off intruders.
The remote control is amazing! Turn it off when you arrive your home or office and turn it on when you leaved,wireless control range up to 49ft.
The wirless home alarm have 4 modes— Arm/Disarm/Panic/Doorbell mode controlled by the remote.
Super loud – real 105 dBCompact, magnetically triggered alarm sounds when window or door is opened.Multi-purpose – includes entry chime setting that alerts you when people or children are coming& going when you’re home.Useful in various applications – ideal for bedrooms, hotels, garage, apartments & dorm rooms; pool safety alarm; sliding glass door.Easy to change from off to chime to alarm mode by remoteEasy to install – self-adhesive types includedRequires 2xAAA batteries (not included)Energy-saving – continuously work over 12 months(based on on/off five times a day)
Note: If you need an extra remote : ASIN B084VTYF51
triggered immediately
Alarm will be triggered immediately once you separate two parts.110 db loud alarm helps deter intruder and possibly notifies neighbors/homeowner, also helps notify you if visitors/children/pet or others are coming/going when you are at home.
pool door alarm for kids safety
The alarm will sound when a child opens the door, and the alarm will continue to sound until an adult turn it off with remote.
Tips：
Although many families have bought and praised this alarm as a safety alarm for pool doors, it has not passed the UL 2017 standard, so in some states it can not help you pass a pool inspection.
door alarm size
veritable little body big functions.
part introduction
It consists of three parts: the host, the magnet box and the remote.
triggered immediately
pool door alarm
door alarm size
part introduction
installation instruction
where to install?
It can be mounted to windows or doors with included double sides adhesive tape easily, no tools required.
can be installed on different plane
Even if door and door frame are not on the same flat surface, door alarm works properly.
sliding window/door
Note:
1 The 2 parts need be aligned by their alignment arrow.
2 The Distance between them should be less than 10mm.
sash window
Can be installated in doors/windows refrigerator/drawer and other special places.
How to pair more remotes with your alarm?
The alarm and remote in each package have been paired off at the factory. But our products have super pairing function. An alarm can be paired with 8 remotes , and a remote can be paired 50 alarms.
Change to disarm mode by a PAIRED remote.Press and hold paired remote’s doorbell button(Ignore the door Dingdong)about 10 senconds, the alarm sounds Bi …” to remind that is in learn mode.Release the doorbell button.Press the new remote’s arm button, the alarm will sound two “Bi.. Bi..” to remind the learn code operation successful.It is well done.
There are more operating details in the user manual, and the product videos can also be used for reference.
remote control
✓
✓
✓
X
✓
battery type
AAA
AAA
AAA
button cell
AAA
detection method
magnetic connection
magnetic connection
Vibration sensor
magnetic connection
magnetic connection
quantity
1
2
1
4
1
waterproof
X
X
✓
X
✓
Easy to install and operate – gate/doo/burglar alarm alarm with remote control/keyfob
Multi-purpose – magnetic door alarms/doorbell chime/pool door alarm
More remote and sensor paired each other -one magnetic sensor can match with at most 8 remote freely,one remote could control several sensors.
Magnetically triggered alarm sounds when window or interior door is opened by kids & dementia patients
Prevent any mishap – keep children away from cabinets, ground pool,alcohol,drawer or fridge