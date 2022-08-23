Top 10 Best door alarm for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

In order to protect your family and valuables from burglars,protect your children from danger.You should need a system in place that can notify you of any attempt to gain access to your home through your doors or windows.

The EverNary Security Door/Window Alarm provides a simeply-to-use, cost-effective security solution to protect you and your family.

This door Entry sensor with 130 dB loud alarm sound can help to deter the intruder, wake or alert you and possibly alert neighbors.

The alarm is also extremely easy to use. The window/door alarms design with easy Switch button and controls for simple operation.

The wireless door alarm have 4 modes— Arm/DIDI/Panic/Doorbell mode.You can also TURN OFF it. Not only a DIY door and window alarm, but also a door open chime/ pool alarm for kids safety or helps notify you if kids/pets or visitors coming/going or important doors forget to close.

Trigger distance: ＞0.59inch(15mm).The alarm will be triggered when the two parts of the magnet sensor are separated more than 0.59inch.

Arm/Disarm/Panic/Doorbell/DIDI Remind modes



How to Change Working Modes:



Step1:

Turn on the switch button.

Step 2:

Press SET button.

1. When hear one BI sound: Alarm 30s when door open;

2. When hear BI BI sounds: set as doorbell ring;

3. When hear BI BI BI sounds:Alarm when door open / Stop when door close;

4. When hear BI BI BI BI sounds: set as DI DI notice mode.

Step 3:

Separate the two parts of the magnet sensor.Confirm whether the mode is the one you want.

If it is not,according to step 2 to set again.

If it is,complete setup.

Easy to Install



Small Size

Alarm Device Size: 2.56*1.3*0.59 inch

Magnet Size:1.42*0.4*0.51 inch

Technical Parameters:



Double-side Trigger.

Working temperature: -10℃ to 50 ℃

Lound enough: Burglar alarm –130dB

Operating Voltage: 3 * LR44 battery (inclued)

Trigger distance: 15 mm

Package:

Magnetic Sensor Alarm x 7

3M Double-side Sticker x 14

LR44 x 21 (inclued)

Instruction Manual x1

Operate range

50 ft

50 ft

260ft

3 Level Sensitivities

260ft

Volume Level

4 Working Modes

4 Working Modes

4 Volume Levels(25dB-110dB)+Vibration

Siren

4 Volume Levels(25dB-110dB)+Vibration

Multiple Alarm Modes: Burglar alarm with 130DB loud,continue 30 seconds alarm; Doorbell Sound as Door Chime,Alert someone come in; Di-Di Intermittent sound:Remind someone to close refrigerator door/medical kit.Switch off can stop all working.

130dB Burglar Alarm: The Door Window Alarm on Burglar Alarm,130db loud when door or window opens, helps deter intruder thieves and alert residence.

Easy to install: Use Double-sided tape, tape it on a window door or anywhere you need, then all done! No any wiring or screws needed.Fit for Home, office, apartment, garage, pool door, medicine box, refrigerator etc. Also for trip.

Instant Alarm Reminder: The minimum trigger distance is 0.59inch.The alarm will be triggered and alarm immediately when doors or windows be opened.

Double-side magnetic sensor alarm: More places can use it than single side sensor.（IT FITS ON FLAT DOOR AND FRAME.)