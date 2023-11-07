Top 10 Best dog safety Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Pet dogs just really like to experience in vehicles, but let's facial area it – it is not always exciting to have your pet 50 percent-standing & fifty percent-sitting down in the backseat, feeling all nervous even though you push on the freeway. It can be a distracting – most likely hazardous – working experience for absolutely everyone in the car or truck. This pet dog seatbelt strap suits into seatbelt latches. It will come with an adjustable strap that will allow adequate space for your pet pet dog to be relaxed. The seatbelt strap is made of durable materials. These dog seatbelts are available in Ebony Black, Pack of 2. These doggy seatbelts are not intended to maintain pets harmless during car or truck incidents. Hardly ever attach the canine seat belt strap straight to the dog collar. Hardly ever depart your pet(s) unattended in the automobile. As a component of our social responsibility ethic, we donate a part of all product sales to animal charities & pet shelters. What is extra, all orders for 2PET Canine Seatbelt Straps are coated with a lifetime warranty.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Products Dimensions‏:‎12 x 1.5 x 5 inches 4 Ounces

Item product number‏:‎Seat Belt Strap

Date First Available‏:‎March 1, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎2PET

ASIN‏:‎B01CF336Y6

State of Origin‏:‎China

Suitable WITH ALL Car or truck Would make – This pet seatbelt strap is designed to quickly fit the seatbelt latches of all big car makes in America – Just one-force latching can make these seat belts for pet dogs compact in dimension & amazingly practical to use

FREELY ADJUSTABLE – Contrary to canine seat belts of subpar top quality, 2PET Dog Seatbelt Strap functions a freely & fluidly adjustable strap that secures by itself quickly with the latch – Fantastic for all pet dog breeds & dimensions (up to 110 lbs) – Strap length goes from 21” to 32”. Ebony Black

Unquestionably Snug – All pet products sent by 2PET are created with the absolute comfort of animals in mind, and this pet dog seatbelt strap is no distinctive – Its adjustable size lets ample no cost space for your pet to relax & feel cosy through a journey

Doing THE Suitable Detail – We donate a portion of gross sales to many pet shelters & charities – With a life time guarantee towards production faults in area, your orders are effectively-included – Simply click ‘Add to Cart’ & buy the maximum top quality doggy seatbelt strap proper now