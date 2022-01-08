Top 10 Best dog safety nail clippers Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Solution Description

LED mild & Diamond Grinding wheel

Safer and more tough to trim pet nails, lowering the chance of clipping the claws too shorter or hurting your pet.

Upgrade Strong Motor

Adopt the upgrade motor with a large-high-quality brass shaft, which has significant ability, reduced noise, and extended support everyday living .

Swift Cost & Extended Do the job Time

Adopting advanced 2200mAh lithium battery, it can final 10-hour use right after a 2.5-hour cost. In addition, it also has overcharge security.

Forms

Smaller/Medium/Significant

Modest Breed

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎7 x 1.6 x 1.3 inches 11.36 Ounces

Product design number‏:‎MC-01AL

Batteries‏:‎1 Lithium ion batteries expected. (integrated)

Date Initial Available‏:‎September 2, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎Peteast

ASIN‏:‎B07X9MC4FG

Highly effective Motor – Up to 8500 rpm, very easily grinding nails even for huge pet dogs, saving your time! Also, there are 2 removeable grinding heads that manufactured of specially picked thick diamond grindstone.

USB Rechargeable – The pet nail clipper can last 10-hour utilization right after a 2.5-hour charge. Established with overcharging/overload/brief-Circuit defense. Arrives with a USB charging cable that you can use with any personal computer, electricity bank or USB adapter plug.

Silent & Snug – Peteast dog grinder for nails runs quietly and decreased than 40 decibels, it won’t scare your animals. TRP Anti-slip rubber is specially included on each sides, which is at ease to tackle.

2 Velocity-Modes & 3 Dimension Grinding Ports – 2 rotation velocity settings (7,000 RPM and 8,500 RPM) and 3 ports to match the tiny, medium, or substantial animals. You can flexibly opt for the suitable port and velocity acoording the pet’s dimension and nail hardness.

