Top 10 Best dog safety car seat Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] This basic safety seat will maintain your pet safe. Lead attaches to your pet’s collar or harness and snaps specifically into any seatbelt Buckle. Can be utilized on either remaining or right side of the backseat of a motor vehicle. Your pet can look out the mesh window and it also allows air circulation. Obtainable in two measurements and two shades. 1 yr restricted guarantee.

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎21 x 19 x 19 inches 4.15 Lbs

Item product number‏:‎100538738

Date 1st Available‏:‎April 18, 2019

Manufacturer‏:‎Central Backyard & Pet

ASIN‏:‎B07QY4HF8W

Country of Origin‏:‎China

Basic safety To start with: Front and back again straps loop about headrests and provided direct attaches to any car or truck seat belt to securely tethers to puppy harness

Rapid Set up: Fast to put in and uninstall and folds flat for simple storage

SIZING: Can be used on the still left or ideal side of the backseat of a motor vehicle. Doggy car seat is good for medium and substantial pet dogs and has no pet bodyweight limit

Model YOU Have faith in: Designed by K&H with More than 20 a long time of working experience in generating progressive, high quality products and solutions