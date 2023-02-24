Top 10 Best dog ramp for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

The unique PetSTEP Folding 70″ Pet Ramp is the excellent accent to enable animals climb in and out of the back of motor vehicles as well as on and off tables/furniture these as test tables, sofas, beds or even up and down stairs with relieve. This ramp has a light slope that delivers help to animals that simply cannot leap on to substantial surfaces.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Merchandise Dimensions‏:‎69.29 x 16.93 x 5.98 inches 22 Lbs .

Product model number‏:‎66222-K

Department‏:‎Racks/Futons

Date Initially Available‏:‎October 15, 2002

Manufacturer‏:‎Petstep

ASIN‏:‎B00006OALW

Universal non-slip grip fits all automobiles and edges. Holds any dimensions dog

Folds in fifty percent for quick storage and portability (molded ergonomic handles on both equally sides)- opens and closes in seconds (no hardware required)

Highly developed composite plastic building retains up to 500 lbs (animal use only). Weighs only 18.5 lbs

Will not rust or corrode and can be cleaned with soap and water