Top 10 Best dog house air conditioner Reviews

Solution Description

Convey mother nature’s comforting wind to your office space with this magnificent Mini Evaporative Cooler. A compact model of today’s well-known swamp coolers, this strong fan provides a refreshing breeze in your way. Making use of low-price range evaporation know-how, the unit draws in ambient air, passes it by a moist ‘cooling pad,’ and recirculates it back again into the natural environment, encouraging to awesome regions up to 21 square feet. No electricity-sucking compressors, chemical refrigerants, complicated setup, or clunky equipment demanded. Best of all, this miniature device is meant to be own! Area it next to your laptop or computer, on a kitchen counter, beside your mattress, or anywhere incredibly hot, dry air tends to focus. When you just can’t stand the heat, press the button to drop temperatures by 5-10°F and enjoy an arctic blast to your facial area and overall body. Enable all-all-natural H2O get the job done its cooling wonders—add an Ivation Mini Evaporative Cooler to your cart right now!

Where by should really I use it?

Because they generate higher humidity, swamp coolers are finest applied in hot, dry climates in the Midwestern and Southwestern regions of the U.S., or anyplace with <60% humidity. But this one is super small—so it’s safe to use virtually anywhere you get hot!

What does it feel like?

Like one of nature’s greatest pleasures! Have you ever stood next to the ocean, a lake or waterfall on a scorching hot day? Evaporative cooling adds a little ‘extra’ chill to the typical fan, helping to reduce temps without excess energy use.

How does it work?

Once activated, a pump inside the water tank saturates the interior cooling pad. Then, as hot air enters the unit, heat is absorbed by the pad, evaporating the moisture and decreasing air temperature before it recirculates into the room.

Know Our Product



Powerful Cooling Pad

As part of the unit’s all-natural climate control, hot air draws into the evaporative cooler, passes through a moistened filter, and is blown back out to chill and humidify ambient air by 5° to 10°F.

Large Control Panel

With Ivation Mini Evaporative Air Cooler you can select from 2 convenient speed options to achieve your perfect breeze. The fan is great for circulating stale, stagnant air in the office, or for delivering a blast of icy refreshment to your face and body.

Easy Operation

Just fill the reservoir with water and press power for up to 5 hours of reliable performance! Thanks to its all-natural evaporative tech, the cooler requires no permanent installation or complex drainage. The easy-read buttons and indicator lights allow you to change and monitor current operation status right on the top of the machine. Buttons include On/Off, Cool, Low Fan, and High Fan.

Why Ivation Mini Evaporative Cooler?



10X Energy Savings

It’s not an air conditioner! Since evaporation is a completely natural process, swamp coolers significantly reduce your energy consumption compared to compressor-style appliances.

Stress-Free Maintenance

Every now and again, remove the back grill from the unit, take out the cooling pad, and clean with water and a gentle brush to keep in pristine condition. The tank also removes for easy cleaning.

On the Go USB

Our Mini Evaporative Air Cooler doesn’t need a wall outlet. Whether you’re hitting the soccer field, taking a road trip, or tinkering in the garage, easy USB power keeps you comfortable. Use the provided cable to plug into a power bank.

ETL Certified

Air conditioning should be safe for people and the planet. Our mini machines are not only easy-to-use and energy-efficient—but they’re also thoroughly tested by a third party for user safety.

