Top 10 Best dog car safety harness crash tested Reviews

Item Description

The Vastar Pet Seatbelt is created to shield your pet, retaining him/her on the seat, and absent from the middle console when you generate. It is manufactured of higher excellent nylon fabric to assure protection, Vastar pet seatbelt attributes the reliable zinc alloy swivel snap and metal buckles to make sure sturdiness.

Simply clip the Pet Seatbelt on to your pet harness and snap the belt tab right into the seat belt receptacle of your vehicle.

Notice: The tab on the seatbelt clip is 2cm, remember to verify your buckle’s size and compatibility before buy.

Technical specs:

Belt Tab Width: 2cm

Color: Pink

Width: .98inchs (2.5cm)

Adjustable size: 16-27in (42-68cm)

Fat: 2.01oz/57g

Package contents:

2 x Vastar Adjustable Pet Seatbelt

Based on customer comments, we’ve regarded that the Vastar adjustable canine seatbelts are not applicable to the vehicle product as follows:

Not relevant to: 2020 Toyota Sienna, 2013/2014 Honda Pilot, 2016 Honda CR-V, 2015 Acura RDX, 2012 kia forte, 1989 Ford Ranger, Ford F150

Relevant to the rear seat but not relevant to the front seat: 2012 Toyota Tundra

Healthy for the entrance seat but not for the rear seat:

2012/2013/2014 Honda CR-V, 2014 Honda odyssey,2016 Acura RDX.

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Solution Dimensions‏:‎6 x 5.4 x 2 inches 5.44 Ounces

Item product number‏:‎VDB2P-ALX-1

Day Initial Available‏:‎May 11, 2017

Manufacturer‏:‎Vastar

ASIN‏:‎B071F3JSYY

Maintain your pet safely restrained and protected in car or truck even though driving, and enables your dog to sit, stand or lie down comfortably in a auto without the need of distracting the driver

Inconvenience-totally free seatbelt clip developed to latch into your vehicle with relieve

Up-to-date the appearance of with Vastar brand, improved in protecting against counterfeit Universal clip for any pet harness you may possibly possess

