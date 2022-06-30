Top 10 Best do androids dream of electric sheep Reviews

By 2022, the Planet War has killed thousands and thousands, driving total species into extinction and sending mankind off-planet. Those people who remain covet any living creature, and for men and women who just cannot find the money for 1, providers crafted amazingly sensible simulacra: horses, birds, cats, sheep. They’ve even built human beings. Immigrants to Mars acquire androids so sophisticated they are indistinguishable from genuine adult men or ladies. Fearful of the havoc these artificial humans can wreak, the govt bans them from Earth. Pushed into hiding, unauthorized androids reside among the human beings, undetected. Rick Deckard, an formally sanctioned bounty hunter, is commissioned to locate rogue androids and “retire” them. But when cornered, androids battle back—with deadly pressure.

Praise for Philip K. Dick

“The most consistently outstanding science fiction author in the globe.”—John Brunner

“A variety of pulp-fiction Kafka, a prophet.”—The New York Instances

“[Philip K. Dick] sees all the sparkling—and terrifying—possibilities . . . that other authors shy absent from.”—Rolling Stone