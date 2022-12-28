Top 10 Best diy solar panel Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

When it comes to building a business, Sunnytech started in a garage in New Jersey. As a family business, we promise to only produce and sell products that we will proudly use them in our own homes and yards. In Sunnytech, we apply a “triple bottom line” concept, which can help our company achieve a successful and sustainable business model. We think a lot of about it. How does good design benefit people, how does it benefit the planet and how does it generate profit for business? We seek to do the right thing, to do it well, to support people, planet and profit. That means we are trying to play an active role in the communities we run. Because we believe that we are an outstanding steward of our beautiful country and planet, Sunnytech’s business follows a 100% zero landfill policy. All leftover materials are recycled, including electronic products.

Ideal mini power cells for science projects and other electronic applications, the compact size of the solar panel makes them suitable for a wide range of projects including creating solar walkways, lamp repairs, solar LED displays, or to work a motor in self powered models and portable toys. The solar cells can also be used to build a portable charger for small DC batteries – ideal for use when you’re camping, hunting or away from home!

Designed exclusively for ease of use at home, school, lab, or workshop, this panel is perfect for your solar projects. At 2W, you can charge AA batteries, drive white LED,or your portable radio.

You can buy extra color coded wires with alligator clips and solder it to solar panel, this make working with it easy and fun. For those of you who want to connect more than one panel together, this panel has two soldered tabs for permanent connections

Build your own powered models, solar toys, solar lights, solar displays, charging small DC batteries. It can be used for teaching purpose. Many of our customers come from school, colleague, etc.

High conversion rate, high efficiency output, excellent weak light effect.

High quality epoxy resin, unique technology to make the components beautiful and strong, anti-wind and snow, increase the service life of solar panels. Color coded wires with alligator clips make working with it easy and fun. For those of you who want to connect more than one panel together, this panel has two soldered tabs for permanent connections.

Solar panels are devices that absorb sunlight and convert solar radiation directly or indirectly into electricity through photoelectric or photochemical effects, it’s perfect devices for science project.

When the voltage of your solar panel doesn’t satisfy your storage battery, you can take two or more same solar panels together in series. Such as, two 6v solar panel connects together in series, so its voltage is 12V. When the voltage of solar panel satisfies your storage battery. In order to speed up the rate of charge, you can take two or more same solar panel together parallel connection.

Such as emergency lights, advertisement lamps, traffic lights, household lights, electric fans, solar water pumps, solar street lamps, etc.

you can remove the USB connector from the panel and soldered on alligator clips. When the voltage of your solar panel doesn’t satisfy your storage battery, you can take two or more same solar panels together in series. Such as, two pieces of 6v solar panel connect together in series, so its voltage is 12V. When the voltage of solar panel satisfies your storage battery. In order to speed up the rate of charge, you can take two or more same solar panels together parallel connection.

Such as emergency lights, advertisement lamps, traffic lights, household lights, electric fans, solar water pumps, solar street lamps, etc.

Features:

Max. power: 3W

Max. voltage: 12V

Max. current: 250mA

Size: 145*145*2.5mm/5.7*5.7*0.1in

Weight: 80g/0.18Ib

Package Content:

1*solar panel

Storage Battery —-relation—Solar Panel

1.2V————————2.0V ~ 2.5V

2.4V————————3.5V ~ 4.0V

3.6V————————5.0V ~ 6.0V

6.0V———————–7.5V ~ 9.0V

12.0V———————15.0V ~18.0V

