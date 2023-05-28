Top 10 Best dixie cups bathroom 5 oz Reviews

Top 10 Rated dixie cups bathroom 5 oz in 2023 Comparison Table
Bestseller No. 1
Dixie PerfecTouch 12 oz. Insulated Paper Hot Coffee Cup by GP PRO (Georgia-Pacific), Coffee Haze, 5342CDSBP, 160 Cups Per Case, Coffee Haze Design
- Reduces the need for costly double-cupping and sleeves
- Comfortable, sturdy, non-slip feel
- Product may be processed in commercial facilities that have final screening capability. Such facilities may not exist in your area. Product contains approx 80% compostable cellulose fiber by weight
- Dixie PerfecTouch cups use 25% less material, by weight, than a paper cup and sleeve. Based on GP limited test data of 12 and 16 oz PerfecTouch cups vs. 12 and 16 oz. Dixie paper hot cups and sleeves from the leading coffee retailer
- Use lid no. D9542 or 9542500DX (sold separately)
Bestseller No. 2
Dixie Bathroom Cups, 3 oz 200 ea, Assorted designs
- 2 Pack (100 ea.) or 1 Pack (200 ea.) Designs are assorted and may not be as pictured
Bestseller No. 3
Dixie Disposable Paper Cup Dispenser, For 3 Ounce or 5 Ounce Bath Cups
- Includes 1 cup dispenser and 20 cups with 3 ounce capacity paper bath cups; Cup designs may vary. Dispenser is great for use with Dixie 3 ounce OR 5 ounce cups, and help you keep your bathroom clean and tidy.
- Dixie bath cups multi color designs are modern and appealing for all family. Perfect for everyday use to pour mouthwash, water, medicines and as a more hygienic solution to pour cold and cough remedies. In addition, small cups are perfect for single serve snacks, desserts or beverages in small quantities.
- Recyclable (facility must accept food-contaminated paper waste).
- Subscribe and Save up to 15%; try our Dixie Ultra Plate for your special occasions such as Christmas, Easter, Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, and other holidays, and use our Dixie To Go paper disposable coffee cups to fit in most coffee makers and car cups.
- Our patented coated paper products are strong, moisture resistant, and heat resistant, which is why Dixie family of products are a great alternative to melamine, foam plates, and other disposable solutions.
Bestseller No. 4
500 Pack 5oz Paper Cups, Multicolor Paper Disposable Cups, Small Mouthwash Cups, Cold Beverage Drinking Cup for Party,Travel and Event (Strip)
- UNIQUE DESIGN - Assorted Colors disposable paper cups with cute polka dot patterns are easy to attract attention. Compared with white paper cups, bright colors let you feel happy and better decorate your home or party. 500 packs paper cups bulk can be used for a long time.NOTE: If the cups stick together, you can rotate the stacked cups by hand to solve the problem.
- Safe &Eco-Friendly - Instead of choosing plastic cups that pollute the environment, better use paper coffee cups made of 100% recyclable and eco-friendly materials. Drop it directly after use, no more mugs or glasses to wash up.
- 500 Value Pack - Our value package come with 500 packs multi-purpose cups, enough quantity to meet your any purpose needs. A strong bathroom cup body with rolled rim is for rigidity and strength to prevent unwanted spills
- Versatile Paper Cups - The 5 oz paper cups bulk can be used as beverage cups, mouthwash cups, medical cups, or sample cups to hold snacks. They are very suitable for homes, parties, companies, and other occasions.
- AFTER-SALES SERVICE - We attach great importance to your shopping experience. If you are not satisfied with the purchase or the 5 oz cups, please contact us in time after purchasing the paper cups, and we will exchange or refund for you.
Bestseller No. 5
Dixie to Go Cups, 12 Ounce, 176 Count
- Size 354.8 ml
- 176 cups per pack
- This Bag Is not a toy
- Country of origin is United States
Bestseller No. 6
Dixie Paper Bath Cups, 3oz Cups, 400 Count (Pack of 1), Colors/Styles Vary
- 3oz leak-resistant, disposable paper cups with 400 cups per pack
- Great in the bathroom (mouthwash, taking pills and medicine, makeup); kids crafts and craft supplies; snacks; and more
- Helps prevent the spread of germs with sanitary, single-use cups
- Vintage designs “Throwback Pack” with a variety of bold, colorful designs; compatible with Dixie cup dispenser
- Dixie heritage of over 100 years of making lives easier so you can worry less and focus on what matters
Bestseller No. 7
SIUQ 300 Pack 5 oz Paper Cups, Disposable Bathroom Cups, Small Mouthwash Cups, Hot/Cold Beverage Drinking Mini Cup for Party, Picnic, BBQ, Travel (Daisy)
- 【Great Value】 You will get 300 pack 5 oz bathroom cups at a cheap price, enough quantity to meet all your requirements
- 【Good-Quality】 Our 5 oz mouthwash cups are sturdy and easy to hold. You can use one cup several times to avoid waste. Saves you some dishwashing work.
- 【Food-Grade Material】 These 5 oz paper cups are made of food-grade safety paper without BPA, Perfect for everything from cold beverages to hot drinks.
- 【Widely Occasions】Ideal paper cups for home or commercial usage. Perfect for schools, sporting events, cafes, fundraisers, churches, clubs, and entertaining your guests.
- 【Bathroom Cups】It's convenient to use our cups in the bathroom. Disposable cups will reduce your trouble. After use, you can easily and quickly discard these cups.
Bestseller No. 8
Dixie Multi-Purpose, 5 oz Paper Cups, Box of 100 Cups, Colors/Styles Vary, Multicolor (15964)
- 5oz leak-resistant, disposable paper cups with 100 cups per pack
- Great in the bathroom (mouthwash, taking pills and medicine, makeup); kids crafts and craft supplies; snacks; and more
- Helps prevent the spread of germs with sanitary, single-use cups
- Vintage designs “Throwback Pack” with a variety of bold, colorful designs; compatible with Dixie cup dispenser
- Dixie heritage of over 100 years of making lives easier so you can worry less and focus on what matters
Bestseller No. 9
Dixie Cold Cups, 5oz., Floral Design (Color and design may vary) Sold As 450 Count
- Dixie Paper Cold Cup
- 'Floral' Design 5oz Cup
- Sold As A Bag Of 450 Cups
- A Great Economical Value
Bestseller No. 10
Our Best Choice: Dixie 58WSPK Cold Cups, Waxed, 5oz, 50/PK, Pathways/White
Our rating: (4.8 / 5)
[ad_1] These chilly cups are dealt with to assistance protect versus soak-through and make improvements to stand-up time. A terrific cost-effective choice for beverage provider.
Sold as 50/Pack.
Wonderful economical choice.