Top 10 Best dish drying rack over sink Reviews

Top 10 Rated dish drying rack over sink in 2022 Comparison Table
- MULTI-FUNCTIONAL OVER SINK DRYING RACK - Merrybox over the sink dish drying rack keeps all dishware or utensils tidy & dry easily. The dish drainer makes a lot, you can: put bowl/plate or veggies/fruits in rack, take cooking knife/chopping board/cup/spoon&fork/cleanser into holder, or hang soup ladle/spatula/dishcloth on hook. A top trastero para secar platos y tazas space saver, not only for large kitchen but small kitchen.
- OVER THE SINK DRYING RACK ADJUSTABLE - The dish rack LENGTH(25.6-33.5in) expandable, HEIGHT(20.7in) fits most kitchen single or double sinks, but please DO MEASURE your sink size(24.4-32.3in), faucet height(≤16.5in) and countertop-cabinet distance(≥28in) before placing an order. You can expand trastero para secar platos y tazas length from 25.6in to 33.5in to suit for single or double sinks, meeting your needs.
- EASY-ASSEMBLY DISH DRYER RACK - Our rack of dishes provides detailed installation guide, you can easily put the dish rack together in minutes with screws & wrench without extra tools according to our how-to-install manual or videos. Anyway, please kindly contact us anytime when you need installation support. Escurridor de Platos with adjustable length & removable accessories makes you DIY based on your favor.
- NO-RUST NO-WAGGLE STURDY DISH DRAINER RACK - The dish rack drainer over sink is made of 201 stainless steel, anti-rust, holding dishes and utensils with a maxload of 80lb, so you can settle all platos dishes down. Water drips into sink while drying, keeping countertop clean & dry. 2 rubber suction cups on the bottom make dish rack no wiggle-waggle over the countertop. A high-quality sturdy dish dryer rack, your kitchen deserves such a dish holder.
- DISH RACK WITH EXTRA TISSUE HOLDER & SPARE ACCESSORIES - Choose Merrybox secador escurridor de platos, choose not only a set of dish drainer dryer but additional parts than others without paying more. What’s more, our rack provides a 24-month warranty and 7*24 customer service. In one word, you won’t regret buying Merrybox large-capacity over sink dish drying rack.
- OVER THE SINK DRYING RACK : 17.8(L) x 11.8(W) inch. Suitable for most kitchen sinks and counter. One of the great kitchen gadgets for a tidy kitchen and cozy home. A great addition to kitchen accessories and apartment necessities. Please measure your sink size before purchasing this roll up dish drying rack over sink!
- HIGH QUALITY : Made of 304 Stainless Steel with durable construction, the collapsible cutting board over sink is sturdy, rust resistant,non-slip, waterproof; support up to 70lbs, not easy to bend or twist by heavy cookware. A great portable stainless steel rolling rack for apartment essentials and home accessories.
- MULTI-PURPOSE : This folding sink dish drying rack not only can be used as a dish drainer for air-drying kitchenware, such as washed bowls, pans, glasses, cups, plates, cookware, cutlery; but also as a vegetable colander for fruit and veggie wash; or as a non-slip trivet mat for hot pots or bakeware on countertop. This dish drying mat can also be used as a kitchen sink caddy, sink cover, sink mat, sponge holder, fruit hammock, over the sink colander, kitchen sink organizer and RV storage.
- SPACE SAVING : The rollable kitchen drying rack is designed with 15 stainless steel tubes, fixed firmly by silicone, which makes it easy to use, lay flat, clean or put away for storing in cabinet when not in use, saving your counter space. This dish drying rack over the sink adjustable design frees up much counter space then traditional dish drainer. Perfect for house organization and storage. Great gifts for your parents, families, friends and perfect house warming gifts for new home.
- FOOD SAFE AND HEAT RESISTANT : The dish draining rack with food safe grade silicone coated is heat resistant up to 400°F (204°C), BPA-free, dishwasher safe. As a perfect trivet for cooling down hot pans from oven or stovetop, or thawing frozen articles from refrigerator. 100% satisfaction guarantee and 2-year warranty. Any issue with this drying rack for sink organizers and storage, please contact us FIRST on order detail page before any return.
- 【All-In-One Kitchen Storage】: Dish drying rack will keep all the cooking utensils and cups tidy, dry clean easily. The dish drainers for kitchen counter can store various sizes of utensils, including Bowl, Dish, Plate, Detergent, Cleaning supplies, Fruit, Vegetables, Knife, Cutlery, Silverware, Spoon, Chopping Board, Pot Cover, Dishcloth, Cup, Spatula.
- 【Length Adjustable, Fit 99% Sink】: Freely modify the width of the rack ( 25.6”-33.5”) to suit for different families. The height of the faucet should be ≤ 16. 5 inches, the height between the cabinet bottom to the countertop should be ≥ 28 inches. Please carefully measure 3 numerical values: The width of your kitchen sink, the height of the faucet and the height between the cabinet bottom to the counter top before buying.
- 【Simple Assembly】: the dish rack is equipped with a hex key and a wrench, no extra tools needed, easy to install. Follow the instructions, assemble the corresponding module. Add to your cart now, then you will have a perfect dish drainer for your kitchen. Ergonomic design, Snap-on structure for easy removal, convenient for daily cleaning.
- 【High Quality Material】: Made of durable 201 stainless steel and slick baking material, rust proof and scratched proof. Bearing 90 pounds, stable and not leaning forward. Anti-slip suction cup at the bottom for reinforcement stability.
- 【FREELY ASSEMBLED PARTS】:8 DIY interchangeable compnentlet you customize your Sink Rack to your dish-drying and kitchen storage needs. The set includes: Bowl Rack, Dish Rack (Plate Rack), Detergent Holder (Cleaning supplies),Knife Holder, Cutlery Holder (Silverware, Spoon), Chopping Board Holder (Pot Cover, Cutting board),10 Utility Hooks, Cup Holder.
- ALL-IN-ONE DISH RACK: This over-sink dish drying rack features multiple baskets together with other attachments, which efficiently helps you to store fruits and cleaning supplies, such as bowls, dishes, knives, wine glasses, cutting boards, and more. Furthermore, the height of the upper rail can be adjusted according to your needs, making sure your view will never be blocked when you are doing cleaning in the kitchen.
- ADJUSTABLE DESIGN: This is a practical dish drying rack over the sink with adjustable design. It fits almost all sizes of household sinks as its length can be freely adjusted from 33.4 inches to 39.4 inches according to your actual needs. (Note: Please make sure the width of your sink is less than 39.4" and the height of the faucet less than21".)
- HIGH-QUALITY MATERIAL & AUTOMATIC DRAINAGE: Made of 304 stainless steel, this over-the-sink dish rack is durable enough for long-term use. The large capacity allows you to store all the tableware, while the over-the-sink design enables it to drain water directly into the sink, not onto the countertop, effectively avoiding water pooling. Besides, the suction cups on the bottom effectively ensure the stability of the dish rack.
- SIMPLE INSTALLATION & EASY CLEANING: This dish rack in sink is punched with accurate screw holes, and the screws and hex key come well kept in an extra bag, so you can easily assemble it with only the user manual, not worrying about damages or loss. What's more, all attachments can be easily detached to clean, wiping them with only a damp towel.
- MULTIPURPOSE & SPACE-SAVING: Besides baskets for diverse purposes, this kitchen dish drying rack comes with 1 cup holder, 2 utensil holders, 1 cutting board holder, 1 knife holder, and 5 utility hooks, effectively meeting your wide range of applications. With a weight-bearing of up to 50lbs, it also saves your precious countertop space by making full use of the room over the sink.
- SIZE- Outer - 14 3/4 L x 11 1/2 W x 3 3/4 H(Collapsed) expands from 15.8" to 22.2" wide to make it handy to place over a larger sink, fit your sink which is 16 to 22 inches width.to better fit your sink.With adjustable bars fits over the sink, on countertop or in the sink and takes up only a fraction of the space.
- 3-in-1 MUTIPLE FUNCTIONS - With slots, this in sink dish drainer can hold up 7 dishes.hold plates and cups, wash pots/pans/knives by hand, dry or rinsing vegetables and fruit. Separate compartments keep utensils neat and organized.
- UTENSIL HOLDER -Non slip extendable rubber arms keep the rack not fall down into the sink and four rubber-coated feet to protect your sink and counter from scratching perfectly.
- STAINLESS STEEL HIGH QUALITY - Food grade 304 stainless steel eliminates rust, corrosion, acids and alkali damages to ensure long lasting durability.
- 5 Years Manufacturer’s MANUFACTURE'S WARRANTY - We stand by the 24-hour Salt Tests, never rust stcinless steel. If you are not satisfied with the product, please contact us, we will refund you unconditionally.
- 【All in One Organization】- This dish drying rack effectively utilizes the spaces over the sink. It has 9 storage areas and allows you to store almost all cutleries (even pots and pans). The upper layer can hold 10 plates, 12 bowls, cups or vegetables, 3 wine glass and lots of utensil, forks of different sizes and depths. The lower layer can hold several cleaning supplies, knives, cutting board and pot cover. Also including 5 practical hooks.
- 【Length & Height Adjustable to Fit 99% Sink】- We specially added length and 2-level height adjustment to suit for different families and personals needs. Easily modify the length of the dish drainer from 34”- 42.5” to fit for 99% sink of single / double slot. Please pay attention to the length of the sink should be ≤ 32.8”, the height of the faucet should be ≤ 16.9”. Height between the cabinet and countertop should be ≥ 27.5”. Please carefully measure these sizes of your sink before making a choice.
- 【Durable and Sturdy Material】- Made by thicken stainless steel and heavy black coating, rust-proof and scratched proof. The dish rack can hold 90 lbs. dishes in actual tests, stable without tilting forward. Non-slip feet make the dish rack more stable, separating the dish rack and water to protect the countertop without leaving marks. All the parts can be dissembled and washable, so you can clean them occasionally.
- 【Easy to Assemble】- The dish rack over the sink is equipped with a hex wrench, which is easy to install without additional tools. According to detailed installation guide, you can easily put the dish rack together in minutes with screws & wrench without extra tools. Removable multifunctional parts allow you to customize your dish rack. Add to your cart now, and then you will have a perfect dish drainer for your kitchen.
- 【Easy to Clean】- Over Sink Shelf also can be easily separated in few minutes, so you can easily clean every part thoroughly. Also, all 9 detachable functional parts allow you DIY using them as you like. ASoopher over the sink dish drying rack will serve you for many years. If you met any quality problem, please let us know, we will always at your service.
- Freely modify the width of rack ( From 33.8" to 41.5") : use equipped short screws to lock width of middle square tube. The product description image will show installation instructions.
- Unique L Shaped Base Stand up and Double Suction Cups design, More Stable than the traditional H and U shaped.
- Premium and durable stainless steel construction with black-coated finish.
- Easy to assemble and clean, sturdy enough to hold the weight of dishes on the counter.
- Shelf outside size: (33.8"-41.5") W x 12.4"D x 20.5"H, Inside size: (32.8"-40.5") W x 12.4"D x 20.5"H. The height of the faucet should be ≤ 16.5".
- 【PRODUCT SIZE】: The dimension of our kitchen sink organizers is 17" (L) x 11.8" (W). Suitable for kitchen sink, undermount kitchen sink, rv sink, camping sink and other outdoor kitchen sinks, etc. But please measure your sink or kitchen counter FIRST before purchasing this over sink dish drying rack, then you will get the perfect kitchen sink organization and storage tools, kitchen accessories for countertop, rv accessories, apartment necessities, camping kitchen sink accessories, etc.
- 【MULTI-PURPOSE】 Our dish rack over the sink can not only be used as a dish drying mat to air-dry washed plates, dishes, bowls, bottles, cups, etc, but also as a fruit bowl for kitchen counter to hold washed fruits and vegetables, as a heat-proof and anti-slip cooling rack to hold hot pots or bakeware, as a drying mat for kitchen counter to unfreeze some frozen foods, as a small kitchen countertop to prepare food, and as a kitchen sink mats for bottom of kitchen sink.
- 【STURDY AND DURABLE】: The kitchen dish drying rack has a strong frame made with 15 304 stainless steel pipes, connected with high quality silicone. Make the kitchen rack over the sink rust resistant, waterproof, non-slip, support bearing up to 70lbs. An ideal kitchen hacks, apartment essentials for first apartment, kitchen essentials for new apartment, under the sink organizer, home accessories, home essentials for new home, home gadgets,fruit hammock and so on.
- 【ROLL UP DESIGN AND SAVING SPACE】: Soft silicone and foldable design make the over the sink dish rack easy to unfold for using, to roll up for storing when not in use. Just roll up the over the sink drying rack and put the roll up drying rack over sink in your cabinet for storage. This kitchen sink storage rack only take little space to storage, but can save your counter space and make your kitchen life more convenient.
- 【HEAT-RESISTANT AND FOOD SAFE】The dish racks for kitchen counter with BPA-free, food safe grade silicone, is heat resistant up to 400°F (204°C), highly corrosion resistant and dishwasher safe.
- 🍴FULL STAINLESS STEEL COVERED SHELF: this high grade stainless steel has excellent resistance to a wide range of atmospheric environments. That durability makes 304 easy to protect, and therefore ideal for kitchen and food applications. The product passed a 24-hour salt test. You don't have to worry about your safety and health issues at all. This is a real all-stainless steel sink rack.
- 🍴2 LAYERS EXPANDABLE DESIGN: the size of this over sink dish drying rack is 24.41''-37.6''*33.46"*11.02", Longest dimension is 37.6 inches, the highest height of the faucet ≤ 16.93 inches. Scalable design, and added double dish drying rack. The top floor can also be used as a shelf for any kitchen items. Don't worry about buying the wrong size.
- 🍴ORGANIZE YOUR KITCHEN: 2 tiered expandable rack provides more space without costing more counter top space making it very convenient. Can meet the needs of any kitchenware. It would be a great kitchen organizer. All the accessories you need are complete, including knife holder, storage basket, cutlery holder, cutting board rack, cup hanging, hook up. (All accessories are made of stainless steel)
- 🍴SIMPLE ASSEMBLY: the dish rack is equipped with a hex key and a wrench, no extra tools needed, easy to install. Follow the instructions, assemble the corresponding module. Add to your cart now, then you will have a perfect dish drainer for your kitchen.
- 🍴FIND THE RIGHT DISH RACK FOR YOU: please carefully measure 3 numerical values: The width of your kitchen sink, the height of the faucet and the height between the cabinet bottom to the countertop before buying.Loyalfire provide lifetime after-sales service for this kitchen rack.
- Save Tons of Space - The above sink dish rack can help you save tons of space and time by making it easier to access your utensils and supplies. This large-size over the sink dish drainer can hold 32 bowls and 30 plates, and fruits, vegetables, coffee pots, cups, etc
- Multi-function Design - With a utensils holder, a cutting board holder, a sponge holder, and metal hooks, this over sink organizer rack easily holds utensils, chopsticks, knives, forks, plates, bowls, soap, sponges, cutting boards, and more
- Rustproof & Durable - Made of premium 201 stainless steel and processed polishing and welding, this kitchen over sink drying rack is durable and rustproof. The anti-slip pads on the bottom of the feet keep the above sink shelf safely in place. Bear the weight up to 42 lb
- Easy to Assemble - We offer you a detailed instruction manual to easily install over sink dish racks. Creative adjustable rubber feet are adjustable to balance the kitchen over sink rack steady even on the uneven countertop
- Fit Most Sinks - Outside dimension:34(L) x 11(W) x 32(H) inches; Inside dimension: 32.3 (L) x 9.3 (W) x 32 (H) inches; the length of sink should be ≤32.3 inches. NOTE: There is a slight difference because of the manual measurement
Our Best Choice: Roll up Drying Rack over Sink Extra Large – 17.7 x 16 inch – Rollup Dish Drying Rack Silicone – Roll up Sink Dish Drying Rack Stainless Steel – Rolling Dish Rack for Kitchen Sink
[ad_1] Dimension: 17.7 x 16 inches Bodyweight: ,88 lbs Temperature resistance: 400°F Substance: stainless steel, food items-grade silicone. Folding dish drying rackis a multipurpose sink gadget. Silicone dish rack is perfect for rinsing fruits and greens and drying your kitchen area utensils. Foldable dish racks for counter can be simply set above sink. Rollable design will help you save house in your kitchen area.
– Significant High quality Resources -rollup dish drying racks by Renobica are designed of stainless metal and meals-grade silicone. BPA absolutely free.
– Acceptable AND ADJUSTABLE Sizing – 17.7 by 16 inches. Additional largeroll up drying rack is suitable with the bulk of kitchen sinks. Gap of .6 inch lets to put all varieties of dish. Roll out drying rack can be trimmed to be modified to a smaller size.
– Warmth RESISTANT AND Strong – rolling dish rack in excess of sinkis able to resist the temperature of 400°F (204°C) and load of 66 lb (30 kg). You can not only drain fruits, veggies and dishes but also put a very hot and weighty frying pan on it.
– Adaptable AND FUNCTIOANAL – folding dish drying rack can be rolled up to preserve house. Black colour of this dish drainer will match the interior of your kitchen.
– MULTIPURPOSE DRAINER – roll-up sink drying rack xl can be utilised either for rinsing vegetables or dish draining. Non-slip silicone. Dishwasher protected.