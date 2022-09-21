Top 10 Best disco lights for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Roleadro LED POOL LIGHT with multiple colors. 7 static modes, 5 dynamic modes, 10 speed levels for 5 dynamic modes.

You can choose any mode you prefer by remote controller, Roleadro Led pool spotlight made your life more colorful.

More Safety More Hapiness

Safe work voltage: 12V / AC. Top quality with certificates: CE ROHS. (Electronic transformer for 12v is required during installation, which is not included in the package)

Installation steps:

Remove the bracket from the lamp.

Fix the bracket on the wall of the pool with screws

Screw the lamp to the bracket

Connect the wire to 12-24V converter (lamp cannot connect to 110V or 220V power directly. It is highly recommended to use underwater cable gland)

50cm depth of installation in water is recommended

Specification:

Rated Power: 47W

Worldwide Voltage: AC12V

Lifespan: 35000 Hours

Beam Angle: 60 Degree

Dimension: 10.6 x 2.7 in

Electric cable: 6.56 Ft

Package Includes:

1x Pool Light

1 x Remote Controller

1x Power Cord

1 x surface mount bracket

1x User Manual

Advice & Tips:

Effective control distance:30 meters, the specific distance is depending on the specific applications. Water will have impact for the Radio Waves, control the distance attenuation. If the light is underwater, the control distance better within 30cm.

Please do not use the controller in a strong electromagnetic interference application.

Please replace a new battery with the same specifications when the old battery of the controller is dead.

The controller is not waterproof, please do not use the controller under a wet environment for a long time.

Please use the Transformer 12V AC when you try the LED (you need to buy the Transformer)

Please Install the LED in water depth at least 0.5m.

Please Install the lamp Underwater with the guidance of the electrician.

PS: This light contains a 6ft power cord. If you need a longer power cord, you can use the old light’s power cord or buy an extra power cord to extend it. Connect the same color wires and wrap them in waterproof tape.

