Top 10 Best direct vent water heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated direct vent water heater in 2023 Comparison Table
SaleBestseller No. 1
EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 13KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
- Endless On-Demand Hot Water; Consistent hot water when you need it that never runs out; Continuously monitored water temperature and controlled flow rates ensure efficiency and consistent performance within 1 degree of selected temperature
- Save Space; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 90% smaller than traditional tank heaters; may be installed on wall or at point of use; Dimensions 11.5 x 8 x 3.75 inches
- Save Energy; EcoSmart tankless electric water heaters are 99% thermal energy efficient; Only heats water when called unlike a tank heater that maintains water temperature even when not being used.
- EcoSmart ECO 11 Sizing; 13-kilowatt tankless electric water heater ideal for providing hot water for a bathroom, small sink, office breakroom and other point-of-use or low-flow applications; provides between 1.3 and 3.1 gallons-per-minute depending on the inlet water temperature; refer to the sizing guide to select the proper solution
SaleBestseller No. 2
EcoSmart ECO 18 Electric Tankless Water Heater, 18 KW at 240 Volts with Patented Self Modulating Technology
- The product is highly durable
- The product is easy to use
- Manufactured in China
- Amperage (amps): 75. Activation flow: 0. 3 GPM. Flow Rate @ 35 F Rise (gallons/min): 3. 51 gal (US)/min
- The product works and is compatible with 2 X 40 AMP (DP) breakers and 2 X 8 AWG wire
SaleBestseller No. 3
Eccotemp FVI12-LP Liquid Propane Gas Tankless Water Heaters, White
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 3.6 GPM that activates only when in use, making it an energy saver.
- For indoor installation with safe, efficient power ventilation and perfect for any small home, cabin or apartment.
- Easy to read digital temperature display, on a compact and space-saving design with minimal noise output.
- Safe electronic ignition system; plugs into standard 120v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord.
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and is equipped with easy to use manual water temperature controls.Minimum 0.65 GPM flow rate
SaleBestseller No. 4
Rinnai RL94iP Tankless Hot Water Heater, 9.8 GPM, Propane, Indoor Installation
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater's Circ-Logic technology offers recirculation patterns that match your habits; For the latest in non-condensing technology that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE180iP model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Propane Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 9.8 GPM (6 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Includes 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
SaleBestseller No. 5
Eccotemp i12-LP Water Heater, 4 GPM, Black
- Whole home indoor, gas powered tankless water heater, rated at 4 GPM that activates only on demand and no pilot light needed, reducing energy consumption
- Sleek, modern design with black tempered glass front panel featuring an easy to use LED display controls
- Features fully automatic temperature controls with an energy saving mode and child lock technology
- Safe electronic ignition system; Plugs into standard 110v electrical outlet with UL-listed cord
- Uses standard 1/2" NPT water fittings and comes with horizontal venting allowing for a convenient and quick installation
SaleBestseller No. 6
Rinnai RL94IN Tankless Hot Water Heater, 9.8 GPM, Natural Gas, Indoor Installation
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater's Circ-Logic technology offers recirculation patterns that match your habits; For the latest in non-condensing technology that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE180iN model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Tankless Gas Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 9.8 GPM (6 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Includes 12-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee and 5-, 5-, and 1-year commercial factory warranty for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
Bestseller No. 7
Rinnai V65EP Tankless Hot Water Heater, 6.5 GPM, Propane, Outdoor Installation
- Original Design: Tankless hot water heater only heats when necessary to conserve energy; For the latest in non-condensing technology and a cleaner layout that speeds up service and installation, check out our new RE160eP model
- Never Run Out of Hot Water with this Compact Propane Water Heater: Non-condensing tankless hot water heater from Rinnai is only the size of a small suitcase and fits in a wide variety of spaces, but provides up to 6.5 GPM (5 fixtures at once)
- Smart, Durable Design: Enhanced scale detection helps prevent serious, long-term damage to unit; Includes 15-, 5-, and 1-year residential guarantee for heat exchanger, labor, and parts, respectively; See Controlr module for WiFi control (not included)
- Professional Installation Recommended: Visit the Find a Rinnai PRO page on our website to locate a qualified technician in your area to install your tankless water heater; We do not recommend installing a water heater without a technician
- Find Your Rinnai: See our product guides, manuals, energy guide, warranty information, videos, and tables to find the right tankless water heater for your home; Check our Ground Water Temperature Map to see if this heater is optimal for your region
Bestseller No. 8
Takagi T-H3-DV-N Condensing High Efficiency Natural Gas Indoor Tankless Water Heater, 10-Gallon Per Minute, 199,000 BTU
- Endless hot water, On-demand usage, Compact, Space saving, Energy conservation
- Computerized safety features, No pilot light to have to worry about
- Safety features include freeze, overheat, surge protection, and troubleshooting diagnostic codes
- Satisfies the 2012 SCAQMD Rule 1146.2 for Ultra-Low NOx Emissions
- Primary heat exchanger utilizes commercial-grade copper alloy for 25 times better heat transfer than stainless steel, Integrated controls and power cord as standard features
SaleBestseller No. 9
HYDRO MASTER Tankless Water Heater Service Valve Kit with Pressure Relief Valve 3/4-Inch IPS Isolator Clean Brass
- Lead Free Brass- Meets all federal & state standards for lead levels in drinking water system components
- 3/4-Inch IPS Isolator Tankless Water Heater Service Valves 500WOG, colored valve handles for easy identification of hot and cold valves
- Include a residential pressure relief valve (150 PSI/500,000 BTU)
- Certified by CSA Group
- Easy to Install
SaleBestseller No. 10
Bosch Electric Mini-Tank Water Heater Tronic 3000 T 2.5-Gallon (ES2.5) - Eliminate Time for Hot Water - Shelf, Wall or Floor Mounted
- CONVENIENT HOT WATER HEATER: 2.5 gallon point-of-use mini-tank fits under your sink to provide hot water right where you need it. Thermal efficiency is 98%. Dimensions : 13.75 W x 13.75 H x 10.75 D Inches
- LONG LASTING QUALITY: This electric water heater is easy to maintain and has premium glass-lined material for a long service life. (Amps 12A, Volts (VAC) 120)
- INDEPENDENT INSTALLATION: 36-37" cord plugs into a 120 volt outlet for independent installation or in-line with a large hot water source
- FAST RECOVERY RATE: Eliminates long waits for hot water at your sink, get on demand hot water at your every need (supplies up to 2 sinks at a time)
- EASILY MOUNTED: Can be shelf, wall or floor mounted (bracket included); simply tap into the cold water line and install the water heater directly at the sink to provide hot water. Mini-tank water heaters are the perfect solution for a variety of applications such as small homes, garages, offices, in-law suites and anywhere you need hot water produced at the point-of-use.
Our Best Choice: AQUAH PREMIUM DIRECT VENT LIQUID PROPANE GAS TANKLESS WATER HEATER 14L / 3.7 GPM
Our rating: (4.2 / 5)
[ad_1] This is just one of the most technically innovative models on the market place, direct vent and thermistor regulated. Free stainless metal coaxial vent Pipe, perfect for indoor use for total residence, cell homes, and so forth. The heating chamber of the water heater is sealed air-restricted. Air for combustion is entirely drawn into the heating chamber from outside the house and, at the similar time, squander gases are 100% blown to the outdoors by way of the direct vent technique. There is no pollution or use of air in the property and, as a result, no room demands for combustion, creating this h2o heater a single of the most secure to use. It is geared up with anti-freezing machine to avert the water heater from freeze problems by lights up the burner and heating up the heat exchanger when temperature in the atmosphere falls underneath 42* F (patented technologies). Overheating avoidance unit shuts off the drinking water heater to stop overheating brought on by extremely substantial drinking water temperature or by dry burning when h2o circulation is as well reduced. Flame failure detection unit quickly shuts down the fuel valve when flame is unexpectedly out. Water stress releasing valve/h2o drain plug relieves water strain when it exceeds the allowable limit in buy to prevent water heater from staying broken totally free 1/2″ BSP (Metric) to 1/2″ NPT adapters for gasoline/h2o fittings ($45 benefit).
Manufacturer New AQUAH High quality direct vent liquid propane gasoline tankless water heater
3.7 GPM with 45 temperature rise, thermal output: 28,000 Watt /95,600 Btu/h
Compact, hugely economical and suitable for indoor use with thermal performance of >=88%.
Continual water temperature controlled by thermistor irrespective of fluctuations of water/gas flow.
Operates instantly with no need for user intervention.