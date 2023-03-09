Top 10 Best direct vent propane wall heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated direct vent propane wall heater in 2023 Comparison Table
- 4,000- to 9,000-BTU radiant heater for spaces up to 225 square feet. Approved for indoor/outdoor use; clean-burning; nearly 100-percent efficient
- When operating the heater at altitudes over 7,000 FT above sea level the heater may shut off.
- Auto shut-off if tipped over, if pilot light goes out, or if detects low oxygen levels. Fuel Consumption/Burn Rate (Gal/Hr) at 4000 BTU = 0.044 Gal/Hr, at 9000 BTU = 0.099 Gal/Hr
- Fold-down handle; swivel-out regulator; connects to propane tank (not included); Run Time (Hrs at Max BTU): 3 Hours
- THE USE OF UN-AUTHORIZED ACCESSORIES/ATTACHMENTS WITH THIS HEATER ARE EXPRESSLY PROHIBITED, MAY CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY, AND WILL VOID THE WARRANTY.
- Up to 300 sq.ft. Heating for Whole Room: 1500W high power, spindle-shaped openings and M-shaped heating fins create stack effect to provide 360° efficient circulation of hot air in rooms up to 300 square feet, keeping your home cozy and warm without drying out the air. Dreo oil radiator heater is your best go-to in winter
- Feel Heat Faster: The spindle-shaped openings, 225 mm larger than others enlarged fins and Dual U-shaped heating tubes make the Dreo oil radiator heater so effective in distributing heat that the heat can be doubled and released quickly, evenly and efficiently to a large area or the entire room.
- Cool Touch Design: With the wraparound heating fins design, the heating element and fins are not directly exposed, preventing burn risks. The exteriors are also specially treated to be only at 80℃ at most during use, 30% less hot to the touch than most oil heaters.
- Enhanced Safety: Dreo Oil Filled Radiator Heater made of V0 flame retardant materials was certified by UL. Built-in tip-over switch, Dreo Oil-filled heater will automatically shut off while tip-over by accident to ensure you and your family are safe and worry-free
- Energy Efficient: Equipped with 600W/900W/1500W heating modes, this space heater also features a smart ECO mode that adjusts the working mode based on the room temperature with built-in precise temperature sensor, continuously keeping your home in constant warmth while saving more on your energy bills in winter
- (Wall Mounted Heater Only.) Wi-Fi enabled makes it possible for you to control the temperature from your phone!
- Safe to the touch grill. 1500 watts of power
- Space saving wall mount design means you don't lose floor space. Perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, offices and more
- When installed over the outlet, you can hide the cord inside the heater. This unit stays cool to the touch and the wall stays cool.
- Safe to the touch grill. Wall mounted version, Feet not included.
- 4, 000, 9, 000, or 18, 000 BTU per hour
- Heats up to 450 sq. ft.
- Hi-Med-Low heat settings
- Automatic low oxygen shut-off system (ODS) and accidental tip-over safety shut-off
- THE USE OF UN-AUTHORIZED ACCESSORIES/ATTACHMENTS WITH THIS HEATER ARE EXPRESSLY PROHIBITED, MAY CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY, AND WILL VOID THE .
- Rutland High Temperature Silicone is a great solution to your sealant and adhesive needs
- Forms a tough and flexible seal
- Will adhere to most clean surfaces including: glass, metal, plastics, fiberglass, wood, brick, and stone.
- Seal fireplace inserts, repair solar panels, apply ceramic tiles to your fireplace surround or heat shielding behind your stove, the uses are endless
- Rated to withstand up to 500° F (260° C)
- SAVE UP TO 50% OR MORE ON HEATING BILL ENERGY COSTS. Turn down your central heat and heat the areas of your home where you want, when you want, for as little as 4 cents per hour. Super-efficient, ultra-safe, wall mounted, low wattage, whole room heater that pays for itself in less than one winter. Supplements or replaces central heating.
- COOL TO THE TOUCH AT ONLY 90 DEGREES FAHRENHEIT WITH WALL-SENS SAFETY SENSOR TO CUT POWER IF THE HEATER IS REMOVED FROM THE WALL.Can be left running 24/7 for peace of mind to protect children, the elderly and pets. Doesn’t blow dust or allergens around a room, creating a cleaner, healthier environment for allergy sufferers and those with respiratory problems. Doesn’t dry out the air thus reducing winter nose bleeds and dry eye syndrome.
- EXPERIENCE TOTALLY SILENT (FAN-LESS), GENTLE WARMTH HEATING WITH AN AUTO-DIMMING POWER LIGHT FOR A GREAT NIGHT'S SLEEP! Patented, fan-less design with “Stack Convecti
- SIMPLE TO INSTALL IN MINUTES (NO DRILL OR CONTRACTOR REQUIRED). Easy to operate and clean with no moving parts so it is 100% maintenance free. Zero lifetime repair costs compared to expensive central heating system. Slim, sleek and stylish space saving design, reduces floor clutter! Only 2 inches thin!
- BRAND NEW FOR 2022 MODEL NUMBER LE5012P! NEW MODERN DESIGN AND ELEGANT TOP VENT AND CONTROLS! LOW POWER DRAW (ONLY 500 WATTS & 4.2 AMPS) SO MULTIPLE HEATERS CAN BE INSTALLED WITHOUT TRIPPING A BREAKER. Great for generators & solar power. Widely used in bathrooms and bedrooms, in offices and businesses, in hotels, and in nursing homes and apartment complexes. 3 year warranty, made in USA and award winning customer service!
- 5-piece universal gas-appliance hook-up kit
- Comes with everything needed for installing most gas appliances
- Includes 18-inch flexible gas line, 3 different couplings and on/off valve
- On/off valve provides easy servicing of appliances or summer shutdown
- Solid brass fittings. One Stop Universal Gas Appliance Hook Up Kit has everything needed for installation and can be used with gas logs, unvented wall mount heaters, gas stoves, and garage heaters
- LOW PROFILE HEATER: Ceiling-mounted heater provides an energy-saving heating supplement to your home while operating at 1250W and 120VAC
- FUNCTIONAL DESIGN: Low profile housing and enclosed, metal sheath element ensure reliable use
- DURABLE: Made with a durable aluminum grille with a satin finish to match your existing decor
- TRUSTWORTHY: Includes a permanently lubricated motor, automatic overheat protection, and UL listing to ensure reliable, safe operation every use
- EASY INSTALLATION: Unit mounts easily to any standard 3-1/2” or 4” round or 4” octagonal ceiling electrical box, providing versatile choices for an easy setup
- EFFECTIVE HEAT - Our infrared space heaters warm objects instead of just the air! This will help your room stay warm even after the heater turns off.
- SAFE TOUCH GRILL - That’s because our grills are made out of material that doesn’t burn skin. Our heaters also automatically shut off power if it tips over.
- MODERN DESIGN - wall mount design means you don't lose floor space. Perfect for bathrooms, bedrooms, kitchens, offices and more
- ADJUSTABLE THERMOSTAT - LED display shows you what the ambient temperature is and helps regulate the temperature efficiently. (goes to dark mode after 5 minutes of no activity) Included remote control allows you to control the temperature with ease
- COMPACT - Uses less than 2 square feet of wall space and plugs into a normal 110v outlet. When installed over the outlet, you can hide the cord behind the heater.
- ★★ ATTENTION: This device is NOT a power supply/Ignitor unit. (No voltage output itself, but passing voltage from your fireplace thermopile for safety reason). Please connect it with power source or circuit in series if using it as a switch. ▼ Durablow battery powered R.F. + LCD screen transmitter and receiver kits give wireless remote control to a gas heating appliance, such as gas fireplace. ▼ Childproof safety lock available. ▼ The temperature range is from 45℉ (7℃) to 99℉ (37℃) .
- ▼ Thermostat feature in transmitter turns ON/OFF when room temperature changes. It also operates the fireplace with the room temperature swings 1 °F, 2 °F, or 3 °F. ▼ Timer feature operates at options of 15 minutes Min. to 9 hours Max..
- ▼ Receiver with LEARN function, snap-on wall plate, and 18-inch wires with connectors to gas MILLIVOLT valve or electric spark ignition module. ▼ Receiver box dimension: 2.6"x2.4"x1.54". (measure your wall outlet box first)
- ▼ Replaces Cross Reference Model #: SKY, 9800322, 9800323, 9800324, 9800326, 9800328, 9800329, 9800550, 9800580, 1001-A, 1001, 1001TH, 1001T, 1410T, 1410-A, 1410TH, 3002, 3301, CON, RCK-K, RCK-KS, 5001, 5010, 5301, 5310, 55644, HRC200, RG04-1M, UN3. ▼ LEGAL DISCLAIMER: The Brand name & Model # (if listed) are for cross reference only. All Brands, Trademarks & Model Numbers remain the property of their respective owners.
- ▼ Includes: Remote transmitter, receiver box, wall mount cover plate, screws, slide switch, wires with connectors, manuals / instructions. ▼ FCC approved. Operates at a range of 20-foot & non-directional RF signal. ▼ Transmitter operates (2) 1.5V AAA batteries; Receiver operates 4 (AA) batteries. ▼ Strongly recommend Energizer Lithium Batteries. ATTENTION: Any corrosion caused by batteries leak will be regarded as improper use by user.
Our Best Choice: Martin Direct Vent Natural Gas Wall Thermostatic Heater 20,000 Btu, Indoor (Window, 20 000)
In no event let your toes get cold with a direct vent heater that can help continue to keep your area heat with successful, clean up strength. When wintertime creeps in and your house, office or cottage starts to get cold, you need a secure, productive way to heat your residing or work house. Which is why we created the MARTIN Direct Vent Organic Gasoline Wall Heater, a intelligent, ultra-quiet gasoline heater that creates balanced home temperatures with no overheating or squandering valuable gasoline. It even includes a really decorative glass ceramic window by which you can enjoy a beautiful blue flame developed by the inside efficient burner based on the area staying heated and your consolation amount. Products Facts: Organic Gasoline Heater Die-Cast Aluminum Grill Adjustable Thermostat Glass Ceramic Window Clean up, All-natural Energy Fast and Straightforward Set up IT IS NOT FOR PROPANE Gas
Heat, ADJUSTABLE Heat – Maintain dwelling or operate areas heated with a direct vent wall heater with area thermostat that allows you monitor your heat dispersion.
Crafted-IN THERMOSTAT (Reduced – Substantial Dial) – 20 000 BTU
Elegant & Cleanse Energy – A sleek fireplace layout, our immediate vent gasoline heater generates harmless, thoroughly clean vitality which is inexpensive and aesthetically pleasing.
Swift & Uncomplicated Installation – Hook up our heater to a fuel fitter and it will warmth your living room successfully with reduced upkeep needed. (The wallʼs thickness can’t be fewer than 4-1/2” (11.5 cm) nor can it exceed 12-5/8” (32 cm).)
Certified Excellent – Heavy-responsibility grill built with die-solid aluminum for additional security, Item is accredited for use in the United states and Canada. IT IS FOR Organic Gasoline USE ONLY, NOT PROPANE