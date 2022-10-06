Top 10 Best direct vent natural gas heater Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Introducing 1 of our most recent and most impressive kinds for heating, the Aurora Glass Burner. This gorgeous and alluring hearth glass satisfies just about every single need for a stylish, modernized component to any inside area. The most spectacular influence is created as the reflective glass emits a mesmerizing sparkle. It is romantic, it’s exquisite. The U-Burner chassis supplies multiple rows of serious dancing flames. Eventually it is an progressive tactic for a thing unique.

Solution Capabilities

•45,000 BTU

•Natural Gas procedure

•Liquid Propane conversion package accessible Product NVDWA1

•U-Burner chassis design and style allows for large, total flames during the burner

•Durable black powder coated burner

•Match Mild Manual Ignition

•Must be installed in a masonry fireplace or vented firebox

•Flue must be open at all occasions when in use

•1 bag of Vermiculite Involved

•Damper clamp bundled

•Minimum Firebox Dimensions Expected: 18” H x 26” W in entrance (20” W at rear) x 12” D

•PFS Permitted

•Designed for Indoor Use Only

What is In the Box?

– U-Burner Chassis – Qty. 1

– Glass Support – Qty. 1

– Damper Clamp – Qty. 1

– Bag of Vermiculite – Qty. 1

Engineering – 45,000 BTU with Natural Gas operation.Liquid Propane conversion package available for other product.

Trusted – Match Light Handbook Ignition, Suitable for better heat movement that could insert the heat atmosphere in your area.

Stylish – The most amazing impact is produced as the reflective glass emits a mesmerizing sparkle. It’s romantic, it is beautiful.

Focus- The U-Burner chassis provides various rows of real dancing flames. In the long run it’s an revolutionary tactic for anything distinct.

1 Calendar year Restricted Warranty.