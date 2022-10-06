Top 10 Best direct vent natural gas heater Reviews

Top 10 Rated direct vent natural gas heater in 2022 Comparison Table
- 4,000- to 9,000-BTU radiant heater for spaces up to 225 square feet. Approved for indoor/outdoor use; clean-burning; nearly 100-percent efficient
- When operating the heater at altitudes over 7,000 FT above sea level the heater may shut off.
- Auto shut-off if tipped over, if pilot light goes out, or if detects low oxygen levels. Fuel Consumption/Burn Rate (Gal/Hr) at 4000 BTU = 0.044 Gal/Hr, at 9000 BTU = 0.099 Gal/Hr
- Fold-down handle; swivel-out regulator; connects to propane tank (not included); Run Time (Hrs at Max BTU): 3 Hours
- THE USE OF UN-AUTHORIZED ACCESSORIES/ATTACHMENTS WITH THIS HEATER ARE EXPRESSLY PROHIBITED, MAY CAUSE SERIOUS INJURY, AND WILL VOID THE WARRANTY.
- SMALL HEATER MEASURES: 6.2" X 4.74" x 8.3" . Manual controls. Fully Assembled. Carrying handle for easy transport. Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth—ideal for home or office
- THREE MODES HEATER WITH FAN: 1. High Heat (1500-watt), 2. Low Heat(750-watt ), 3. Fan Only. The power indicator light lets you know when it’s plugged in
- CERAMIC HEATER ELEMENTS: Ceramic space heaters are fast to heat, produce abundant heat without open coils, and are long-lasting
- SPACE HEATER WITH THERMOSTAT: The thermostat system can according to the thermostat setting let your room remain at a comfortable temperature. This heater can be used in a small area (such as warming your feet), meanwhile warms up your surroundings
- FOR SAFETY: 1. An automatic overheat system will shut the unit off when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off unite when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicate light can lets you know at a glance that it’s plugged in. 4. ETL certified
- 【 Ceramic Technology】: Advanced PTC ceramic heating element with Quick Heat technology. Ceramic heating element that provides faster and more efficient heating than traditional heaters. This space heaters maximize heat output without open coils for longer lasting use. Quiet operation.
- 【Advanced Safety】: Auto Safety shut off system which includes Multiple levels of safety for peace of mind when operating heater 1. Automatic overheat system will shut the unit off automatically when the parts of the heater overheat. 2. TIP-OVER SWITCH will shut off when tipped forward or backward. 3. Power indicator light let you know that heater is plugged in. 4. ETL listed for certified safe use.
- 【Adjustable Thermostat】 : Comfort Control Thermostat- adjustable thermostat setting to maintain comfortable temperature. Simply turn the dial to the heat setting you desire and enjoy comforting warmth.
- 【 Three Heat Settings With Fan】: 3 settings for desired comfort- High Heat (1500-watt), Low Heat (750-watt), Fan summer cooling use. It makes this electric space heater ideal for warming up or cooling down your personal space. Made for home and office use.
- 【Compact Heater Dimensions】: 7.29" X 5.6" x 9.65". Energy Efficient, Fully Assembled, Compact size and Light weight design with portable easy grip handle, Adjustable thermostat for comfortable warmth, ideal for small areas. The length of the cord is about 6ft to allow for unobstructed use.
- 5-piece universal gas-appliance hook-up kit
- Comes with everything needed for installing most gas appliances
- Includes 18-inch flexible gas line, 3 different couplings and on/off valve
- On/off valve provides easy servicing of appliances or summer shutdown
- Solid brass fittings. One Stop Universal Gas Appliance Hook Up Kit has everything needed for installation and can be used with gas logs, unvented wall mount heaters, gas stoves, and garage heaters
- (Wall Mounted Heater Only.) Wi-Fi enabled makes it possible for you to control the temperature from your phone!
- Safe to the touch grill. 1500 watts of power
- Space saving wall mount design means you don't lose floor space. Perfect for bedrooms, kitchens, offices and more
- When installed over the outlet, you can hide the cord inside the heater. This unit stays cool to the touch and the wall stays cool.
- Safe to the touch grill. Wall mounted version, Feet not included.
- SAVE UP TO 50% OR MORE ON HEATING BILL ENERGY COSTS. Turn down your central heat and heat the areas of your home where you want, when you want, for as little as 4 cents per hour. Super-efficient, ultra-safe, wall mounted, low wattage, whole room heater that pays for itself in less than one winter. Supplements or replaces central heating.
- COOL TO THE TOUCH AT ONLY 90 DEGREES FAHRENHEIT WITH WALL-SENS SAFETY SENSOR TO CUT POWER IF THE HEATER IS REMOVED FROM THE WALL.Can be left running 24/7 for peace of mind to protect children, the elderly and pets. Doesn’t blow dust or allergens around a room, creating a cleaner, healthier environment for allergy sufferers and those with respiratory problems. Doesn’t dry out the air thus reducing winter nose bleeds and dry eye syndrome.
- EXPERIENCE TOTALLY SILENT (FAN-LESS), GENTLE WARMTH HEATING WITH AN AUTO-DIMMING POWER LIGHT FOR A GREAT NIGHT'S SLEEP! Patented, fan-less design with “Stack Convection Technology” creates an updraft of warm, slow-moving air that gently circulates throughout the entire room.
- SIMPLE TO INSTALL IN MINUTES (NO DRILL OR CONTRACTOR REQUIRED). Easy to operate and clean with no moving parts so it is 100% maintenance free. Zero lifetime repair costs compared to expensive central heating system. Slim, sleek and stylish space saving design, reduces floor clutter! Only 2 inches thin!
- BRAND NEW FOR 2022 MODEL NUMBER LE5012P! NEW MODERN DESIGN AND ELEGANT TOP VENT AND CONTROLS! LOW POWER DRAW (ONLY 500 WATTS & 4.2 AMPS) SO MULTIPLE HEATERS CAN BE INSTALLED WITHOUT TRIPPING A BREAKER. Great for generators & solar power. Widely used in bathrooms and bedrooms, in offices and businesses, in hotels, and in nursing homes and apartment complexes. 3 year warranty, made in USA and award winning customer service!
- 30,000 BTU Liquid Propane heater to heat spaces up to 750 square feet. Restricted in Canada
- Blue flame burner for even convection heat. Supplemental heat in cold rooms, Additions, Sun rooms, Cabins
- Automatic low oxygen shut-off system (ODS). CSA Certified. Fuel Consumption/Burn Rate (Gal/Hr) - 1.389 lbs/hr
- Operating this heater at altitudes over 4,500 FT above sea level could cause pilot/ODS to shutdown the heater.
- Theromostat, legs and wall mounting hardware included.Fuel Consumption/Burn Rate (Gal/Hr)
- LOW PROFILE HEATER: Ceiling-mounted heater provides an energy-saving heating supplement to your home while operating at 1250W and 120VAC
- FUNCTIONAL DESIGN: Low profile housing and enclosed, metal sheath element ensure reliable use
- DURABLE: Made with a durable aluminum grille with a satin finish to match your existing decor
- TRUSTWORTHY: Includes a permanently lubricated motor, automatic overheat protection, and UL listing to ensure reliable, safe operation every use
- EASY INSTALLATION: Unit mounts easily to any standard 3-1/2” or 4” round or 4” octagonal ceiling electrical box, providing versatile choices for an easy setup
- SPACE-SAVING DESIGN: The fan-forced heater is designed for ceiling mounting and hard-wired installation, which saves valuable floor space in a packed warehouse, garage or storage area.
- DURABLE STEEL CONSTRUCTION: The body of the commercial heater is crafted from heavy gauge steel, which stands up well to the temperature fluctuations in areas that are poorly insulated.
- TARGETED HEATING: Louvers and a variable mounting angle direct airflow where it is needed most, while the fan-forced design helps to distribute it throughout the room.
- CONVENIENT CONTROLS: The dual knob thermostat allows you to easily adjust the temperature to just the right level for your space and to turn the ceiling mount heater on and off quickly.
- SMART SAFETY FEATURES: A built-in sensor switches the device off automatically if it overheats, while a power indicator light ensures that you know when the unit is in use.
- 30,000 BTU Natural Gas heater to heat spaces up to 1000 square feet
- Blue flame burner for even convection heat. Maximum Elevation (Ft)-4500. Fuel Consumption/Burn Rate (Gal/Hr)- .030 MCF
- Automatic low oxygen shut-off system (ODS). CSA Certified. Heater Type: Unvented
- Operating this heater at altitudes over 4,500 FT above sea level could cause pilot/ODS to shutdown the heater.included.Theromostat, legs and wall mounting hardware
- Fuel Type:Natural Gas.Not for use in bathrooms, bedrooms, or recreational vehicles
Our Best Choice: Duluth Forge FGB14-1 Vented Natural Gas Fire Glass Burner Kit-45,000 BTU, 14 Inch, Black
[ad_1] Introducing 1 of our most recent and most impressive kinds for heating, the Aurora Glass Burner. This gorgeous and alluring hearth glass satisfies just about every single need for a stylish, modernized component to any inside area. The most spectacular influence is created as the reflective glass emits a mesmerizing sparkle. It is romantic, it’s exquisite. The U-Burner chassis supplies multiple rows of serious dancing flames. Eventually it is an progressive tactic for a thing unique.
Solution Capabilities
•45,000 BTU
•Natural Gas procedure
•Liquid Propane conversion package accessible Product NVDWA1
•U-Burner chassis design and style allows for large, total flames during the burner
•Durable black powder coated burner
•Match Mild Manual Ignition
•Must be installed in a masonry fireplace or vented firebox
•Flue must be open at all occasions when in use
•1 bag of Vermiculite Involved
•Damper clamp bundled
•Minimum Firebox Dimensions Expected: 18” H x 26” W in entrance (20” W at rear) x 12” D
•PFS Permitted
•Designed for Indoor Use Only
What is In the Box?
– U-Burner Chassis – Qty. 1
– Glass Support – Qty. 1
– Damper Clamp – Qty. 1
– Bag of Vermiculite – Qty. 1
Engineering – 45,000 BTU with Natural Gas operation.Liquid Propane conversion package available for other product.
Trusted – Match Light Handbook Ignition, Suitable for better heat movement that could insert the heat atmosphere in your area.
Stylish – The most amazing impact is produced as the reflective glass emits a mesmerizing sparkle. It’s romantic, it is beautiful.
Focus- The U-Burner chassis provides various rows of real dancing flames. In the long run it’s an revolutionary tactic for anything distinct.
1 Calendar year Restricted Warranty.