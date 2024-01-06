Top 10 Best dinosaur dive toys for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Kick enjoyment into overdrive with SwimWays Hydrovers battery-run motorized toy trucks! When activated, this tricky looking truck toy moves by way of the drinking water on its own. Basically load it up with batteries, press the button just under the battery box to activate, and submerge the truck into the water and observe as it propels by the h2o. All the wheels transfer on the truck so children can play with the truck exterior the pool, far too. Needs 2 x AA batteries (not incorporated). Involves 1 SwimWays Hydrovers in possibly blue, orange or yellow . Shade and type you obtain will vary. Encouraged for ages 5 and up.

SwimWays Hydrovers are battery-driven motorized toy vehicles for the swimming pool.

Propels by the drinking water all by alone.

All the wheels shift so kids can play with the truck outside the pool, much too.

Amazing colours and types young children appreciate!

Involves 2 x AA batteries (not integrated).

Includes: 1 Hydrover