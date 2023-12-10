Top 10 Best digital bathroom scales most accurate Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Reliable Measurements.



Simply take the step to make you healthier. Vitafit Healthy Bathroom Scale transmitting high precision weight for you. Easy to use, just step on the scale directly to capture stable weight result.

Reminder

1, Place the scale on a secure and flat surface to get accurate weight; Inaccurate weight due to placement on uneven ground or carpet.

2, Calibration is necessary for first use, changing batteries and moving the scale. In this case firstly press scale to turn on and allow to turn off, and then step back on the scale to weigh with accurate results.

Features and specifications

LCD display: 55φ

Scale size: 11.8×11.8×0.94 in

Measuring range: 5kg – 180kg

0.1lb/0.05kg exact division

Unit Switchable between kg,lb and st.

Power supply: 1XCR2032 battery

Battery Replacement

1, Open the battery compartment on back of scale

2, Remove the insulating strip before use

3, Making sure the batteries are placed under the correct polarity

4, Keep dry

5, Change new batteries if poor power

Flat&Hard Surface

Place the scale on hard, flat surface

No carpet

No soft surfaces

No Uneven surfaces

Weighing Measurement

1,Remain standing evenly on the scale, without moving or shifting your feet or body

2, The scale will display and flash your final result.

Measuring range: 11 lb-400 lb/5 kg-180kg/ 28st, built with 4 high-precision sensors, delivering results with division in 0.1lb/0.05kg.

Step-on technology and auto-off function, get instant readings as soon as step on the scale.

Modern and elegant design with special round LCD display that fit perfectly into any place.

Ultra strong tempered glass with large 11.8 in x 11.8 in platform to ensure safety measurement.

1XCR2032 battery included; Low battery and overload indicator ; FCC,CE Certified.