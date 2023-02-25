Top 10 Best digital bathroom scale body fat Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product Description

Why choose Wellue Body Fat Scale?



Wellue scales for body weight and fat has an app to help you see your trends via Bluetooth and other fitness apps, such as Google Fit, Fitbit and Apple Health.The most amazing is that the bathroom scale can tell you the weight, body fat and BMI are up or down at once after you step on the scale, help you step toward success of your fitness journey.

What’s more, you can share your progress with your friends and family.

Set a goal for yourself and try to reach it. Look at all the metrics after weighting and you will know how to adjust your diet and exercise.

Now ready for achieving your fitness goals with Wellue Body Fat Scale!

13 Body Composition Measurements:

Digital weight scale can calculate 13 key body composition metrics. Know your body better from the 13 metrics, including weight, BMI, body fat, muscle mass, visceral fat, bone mass, fat-free body weight, subcutaneous fat, skeletal muscle, body water, protein, BMR, body age.

Product Details



More Sensor Area, More Accurate

Compared to other traditional scales for body weight, our digital weight scales adopts advanced ITO coating technology allow you to measure freely without having to touch the metal electrodes, provide much larger sensor area for for all size feet, makes more precise measurements.

High Quality

The 11 inches larger platform gives you more room and safety to stand.

With 6mm tempered glass, the body fat scale gives users better support. The maximum capacity reaches to 400lb/180kg.

No sharp corners, the rounded corners safeguard you from bumping into pointed edges.

4 Anti-slip pads keep you safe and stable when stepping on and off.

High-Precision G-sensor

Wellue weight scale equipped with 4 high-precision G-sensors provide accurate measurements down to a 0.2 lb (0.1 kg). Compared with the traditional weight scale sensor, it can detect body compositions and track changes in the body more sensitive and accurate.

Data sync and share your progress



The scales for body weight syncs the data with your smartphone. View your body composition on the “Fitdays” App. Then the data will also be synchronized to Apple Health, Fitbit and Google Fit automatically. You can share your daily exercise affects your body composition to your social platform.

Baby Weight Measurement

Our smart scale helps monitor your baby’s weight gain and to give a mother peace of mind. Open Baby Mode, weigh adult first, and hold your baby in hand to weight. Then the App screen will show the baby’s weight.(Note: Baby mode can only measure baby weight. ）

Multiple Users for One Single Scale

Body Fat Scale allows you to create 24 users account. It is intelligent enough to match measurements to the correct user profile automatically if the weight difference is within 2kg /4.4 lb.

Athlete Mode

Athlete mode is specially designed for those who have long been engaged in physical exercise for a long time or who exercise more than 3 times a week. Athlete mode will adjust the calculation model of body composition, provides more accurate body composition data.

Easy to Use



“Fitdays” Download&Bluetooth Connection

Download the APP on Google Store or Apple Store and register an account. Enter your age and height on the app before measuring. Then connect your phone with Bluetooth.

Step on the scale with BARE feet

Tear off the film of the bathroom scale firstly. Place it on a hard, flat surface and step onto the platform with bare feet. Then the LCE display screen will show your weight after a few seconds.(you can change the weight unit (kg / lb) on APP).

Monitor Your Progress

Smart body fat scale can record your changes every day, give you an overview of your body metrics and tracks your progress by week, month and year. Easily track your body progress, knowing better yourself from now on and reach your goal! It shows you how close you are to your goal.

Package Dimensions‏:‎12.76 x 12.36 x 1.85 inches; 3.68 Pounds

Batteries‏:‎4 AAA batteries required. (included)

Date First Available‏:‎April 16, 2023

Manufacturer‏:‎WELLUE

ASIN‏:‎B092QSPXRH

💕High Accurate Digital Body Weight Scale: Compare with other scales body weight and fat with 4 electrode areas, our digital scales for body weight adopts advanced ITO coating technology, provides much larger sensor area for for all size feet, makes more precise measurements. Built with 4 high-precision sensors, the measurement result is accurate to 0.2Ibs/0.1kg. The maximum weight capacity of this bathroom scale reaches to 400lb.(Please place the scale on a hard, flat surface. Avoid carpet)

💕13 Essential Body Composition Measurements: Body fat scale provides instant and precise measurements once you step on it. It can calculate 13 body composition metrics, Weight, BMI, Body Fat, Fat-free Body Weight, Subcutaneous Fat, Visceral Fat, Body Water and more. This weight scale is not only check on your health, but also track your weight loss and health progress.

💕Syncs with Fitness Apps: Download “Fitdays APP” at Apple Store or Google Play. With Bluetooth 4.0 BLE and Fitdays APP, the scale for body weight syncs the data onto your smartphone automatically. The app provides detailed charts and trends of your body weight and body fat over days, weeks, months or even years. It can also syncs data to Google Fit, APPLE Health, Google Fit, Samsung Health and save data to cloud and export data, so that you can track your fitness progress anywhere and anytime.

💕One Body Fat Scale for Whole Family: This bluetooth bathroom scale allows you and your family to share one scale together. It can store the measurement data of up to 24 different users in a single APP account. It’s smart enough to know who step on, automatically recognizes the result to their own profile if the weight difference is within 2kg /4.4 lb.

💕High Quality Body Fat Scale: Auto Calibration, Auto On & Off, Auto Zero, overload indication, easy to read LCD display, durable tempered glass and 4 anti-slip safety pads. Came with 4 AAA batteries. We offer a 30-day money back and 90 days warranty guarantee. If you have any question about our BMI Smart Scale, please don’t hesitate to contact us,we will reach you within 12 hours.