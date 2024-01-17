Top 10 Best dielectric oil for pool pump Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Item Description

Exceptional patented design. Locks on…..Stays on….No leaks! 4 hardened spring steel jaws are resilient below large pressure – about 10,000 psi.Conclusion the squander. Stop the mess. Close greasing annoyance.Matches all Grease Guns – 1/8” NPT fitting.Matches all SAE and Metric Zerk fittings. Basically exchange your existing coupler, simply click the orange button on the correct to buy.Tension locked? No difficulty. Very easily releases from clogged fittings, even at extraordinary pressures.Patented Locking Technologies. US Patent 8955544

Enhance your grease gun and Stop GREASING Irritation



Recessed fittings? No trouble

You know the grease is going in, even if you can not see the Zerk. You really don’t have to battle to get the coupler to release. Just press down the thumb lever to release.

Our Guarantee

Your bearings will thank you. The LockNLube Grease Coupler will enable you stop greasing stress. When greasing is a lot easier, it receives done far more typically. Common greasing enhances equipment life and uptime.

It virtually helps make greasing exciting

Greasing is a messy task, but it won’t have to be a aggravating a single. Up grade your grease gun today with LockNLube and commence conserving grease, saving time, and get rid of the every day frustrations that terrible greasing tools brings.

Locks on, does not leak

1/8″ NPT suitable with all grease guns – battery, pneumatic, guide

Grease goes in, not on, the machine

World’s unique locking grease coupler.

World’s only rebuildable grease coupler. Least expensive life time price.