Top 10 Best diatomaceous earth bucket for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Product Description

About Harris

Harris is America’s oldest EPA-registered company. With more than 100 products, the company provides solutions to treat everything from roaches and bed bugs to scorpions and stink bugs. Harris helps customers find easy and economical solutions to pest problems through helpful labeling, instructive videos and personal advice.

Keep powder as dry as possible, as it will clump and not puff properly if wet. Also, be careful not to fill the duster to much when first starting out to prevent clogging.

1. Flexible Body with Bellows

2. Applicator Extension

3. Fine Tip Nozzle

4. Cap (Base)

Harris Diatomaceous Earth Powder Duster with 6 Inch Extension Nozzle



Use the Harris powder duster for application of diatomaceous earth, boric acid and more. With an extension nozzle of 6 inches, the duster is perfect for reaching tough areas with a light coating of powder. Once filled, screw the cap on tight and turn the duster upside down. Puff into areas where necessary, such as cabinets, window sills, garbage cans, around baseboards, beneath refrigerators or stoves, and on pet beds.

Light Dusting

Spreads diatomaceous earth evenly and efficiently

Use in Multiple Settings

Perfect for household use in residences and apartments or outdoors

Great for Tight Spaces

Places powder in difficult to reach areas, saving you time and effort

Minimal Clogging

Turn upside down and begin with light puffs to reduce clogging

Is Discontinued By Manufacturer‏:‎No

Product Dimensions‏:‎1 x 1 x 1 inches; 2.88 Ounces

Item model number‏:‎PD-1

Date First Available‏:‎September 8, 2016

Manufacturer‏:‎Central Garden Distribution

ASIN‏:‎B01LRMN9ZM

Use in Multiple Settings – Perfect for household use in residences and apartments or outdoors

Great for Tight Spaces – Places powder in difficult to reach areas, saving you time and effort

Minimal Clogging – Turn upside down and begin with light puffs to reduce clogging

Fine Tip Nozzle – 6″ extension included for precise application