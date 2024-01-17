Top 10 Best desk chair mat carpet Reviews

Contents
Top 10 Best desk chair mat carpet in 2023 Comparison Table
- For low pile carpet: Designed with a smooth top surface for easy chair movement and a cleated backing to grip carpet up to 1/4 (0. 25) of an inch thick
- Product DETAILS: 36 X 48 inch chair mat with Lip, suitable for small to mid-size work areas such as an apartment, dorm, or home office – packaged in a cylinder for shipping stability and lays flat once unrolled
- Blends with your décor: Designed with industry leading clarity to seamlessly fade into your floors
- Product sustainably sourced from recycled materials. Coverage Area- 12 square feet
- 1 Year : backed by a 1 year limited that s chair mats are free from defects in material and workmanship, limited to replacements and specifically excludes special or consequential damages
- Chair mat protects carpet flooring from your rolling desk chair; transparent protective floor mat allows your carpet color to show through so that it blends seamlessly in any office space
- Featuring an anti-skid top surface and a gripping surface underneath, the office chair roller mat works best with 1/4" thick carpet pile to prevent stains, dirt, caster marks, and more
- 36" x 48" durable plastic protective mat is equipped with ramped edges for a smooth transition from floor to mat and easy off/on rolling
- With a unique extended lip, this 2.2 mm thick desk chair mat provides under desk coverage and keeps your computer chair stable
- Please review the unboxing tips and instructions image for best results with our easy-flattening process. Note, mat arrives rolled and the uncurling process may take up to 72 hours. Not intended for use on hard floors
- MAT UNCURLING takes 48-72 hours. Please review the easy process in the image carousel.
- CHAIR MAT protects your carpet and flooring from surface friction from your desk chair wheels. The transparent chair mat allows flooring colors to show through the mat.
- 1/4" THICK CARPET PILE is the ideal pile for this chair mat. The gripper-back surface of the mat works best with 1/4" thick carpet pile.
- EXTENDED LIP allows for under desk coverage. This chair mat for carpets measures 36" x 48" and is 2.2 mm thick.
- RAMPED EDGES that allow for easy off/on rolling.
- Designed for HARD FLOOR surfaces only. No gripper. Transparent surface, anti-slide coating on the underside which is designed to keep them firmly in place while in use. Please put the smooth side facing down, the rough side is up.
- No Phthalate, No Toxins, No Cadmium, No Tin and No Lead. keep a healthy indoor environment while give your floor and furniture the best protection.
- This PVC chair mat is ergonomically designed to provide added ease of movement, it's very flexible, which proven to reduce leg fatigue by taking the strain off your legs. you can choose the Rectangle one or the one with lip as you like
- Effectively helps to prevent damage to hard flooring caused by your office chair casters or wheels. Under standard use will not crack, curl, break, scratch or discolor
- Multipurpose Use: ChairMat, Wood Floor protector,Computer/Office Mat. Suitable for hard floors including vinyl, stone, tile, wood, laminate and concrete. Not recommended for carpet, please see our carpet mat if you need.
- Specifications: 47inch x 35inch x 0.2inch (length x width x height), weighing about 14LB. the thickest and heaviest compared to other chair mats of the same size.
- Dual Purpose: Suitable for carpet or hard floor, it is made of hard material, and it cannot be folded or curled, completely flat, similar to glass chair mat, but more durable heavy duty than glass mat.
- Transparency: As crystal-clear as glass, the hard floor or carpet pattern can be clearly seen through MuArts upgrade version chair mat.
- Heavy Duty and Durable: 0.2 inch thick, weighing about 14LB, It is made from non-toxic and odorless special material, which can withstand 1200lb of pressure.
- Peace of Mind Included: Every purchase includes our worry-free 12-month warranty and lifetime technical support. If you have any questions, Boyou Office Direct friendly customer service team will be more than happy to help out.
- 3.2"H×16"L×5 pieces.Clear and free cutting for any length.
- Fix on hard surface floor such as hardwood ,marble,tile,vinyl,etc. and easy to use.
- Non-residue tape technology makes the blockers removable and washable.No harm to your floor.
- 3.2"H size for the gap above 3” and cuttable for lower gap.
- Place the blockers 1"-2" inward the edge of your couch to get the best performance of both blocking and Concealing
- Slip Resistant Design: this mat is uniquely designed to stay in place on your low pile rug; featuring a studded, spiked underside, it stays securely in place on most carpets so it won’t slip or slide; before using mat, test with foot to ensure it is securely in place and doesn’t move
- Won’t Bend or Crack: this heavy duty sturdy design is incredibly durable and meant to last for years; at over 3 millimeters thick, it won’t bend or curl over time and will resist scratching, ripping, and breaking; because of the high standards put in place, the mat is extremely solid and is not prone to leaving divots from chair wheels
- Easiest Gliding: constructed from heavy duty material, this chair mat allows your chair wheels to glide seamlessly on top of its strong, sturdy surface without scratching, sinking, or leaving indentations and divots
- Added Protection for Carpets: help protect your rug from snags, marks, and overall wear and tear; since the chair mat is so thick, it adds a double layer of protection to help keep your carpet looking as good as new; works on medium to low pile rugs up to ¾ inches high
- Semi Transparent Design: the transparent design of the mat means you don’t have to cover up your beautiful floors allowing for a seamless look throughout your home or office; mat measures 36 by 48 inches with a lip for under your desk; please note mat ships flat
- 🌟【Premium Quality and Eco-Friendly Material】The chair mat size is 55x35 inches. It is made of 100% polyester fibre, white non-woven fabric, and glue layer PE film. 100% recyclable materials to keep your healthy indoor environment. No folding, non-curling, non-fading, odourless, pet friendly, non-toxic. This chair mat is designed for HARD FLOOR only, not for carpet. NOTE: Please tear off the PE film on the back before use.
- 🌟【Non-slip & Move Steadily】The back of chair mat is made of upgraded version adsorbed material, ultra non-slip. So when using it, be sure to tear off the film on the back and stick it firmly on the hard floor to prevent it from bunching up. NOTE：This chair mat can only be used on HARD FLOOR, not on carpet. And the surface is a soft loop-like fabric like a carpet. This kind of material will make the office chair roll steadily on the chair mat and not roll out too fast.
- 🌟【Effectively HARD FLOOR Protector】The floor mat prevents wear and tear on your wheels or floor, such as hardwood, tile, laminate, linoleum floors (NOT suitable for any carpets or half rug), and prolong their service life. It also help reducing the noise of rolling chair, even playing games or working at night will not affect the others. PLEASE NOTE: This is a carpeted chair mat, not plastic or rubber. And there is an adhesive layer on the back, It doesn't have any residue.
- 🌟【Easy to Use & Clean】Please ensure the chair mat and floor are completely dry and clean, tear off the film on the back, and put it on the floor, press lightly so it can gently stick to the floor. If it is used again, the adsorption effect will not be weakened. If the surface of the chair mat is dirty, you can use the vacuum cleaner directly or put it in the washing machine to clean. Looks great and the perfect match to any office/desk.
- 🌟【Freely Cuttable & 100% Satisfaction Guarantee】You can cut it into any shape you need, such as a living room chair mat, a kitchen desk mat or a fitness equipment floor mat. If you have any question, please feel free to contact us, we will give you a response within 24 hours., we will provide 1 year warranty, replacement, or refund service.(even if outside the Amazon return window)
- Stays in place: This plastic mat lets you twist, slide, and turn your chair without the worry of slippage
- Protects carpeting: Keep low pile carpets from damage with a protective floor mat made of strong, and durable polypropylene
- Safe and healthy: Polypropylene is a thermoplastic, flexible polymer used in many common household items
- Improve comfort: People who spend long hours laboring at a desk may sustain pain from an aching back or stiff neck. Rolling and fidgeting are common efforts to get comfortable. A non-skid floor mat can help you move about
- Oversized: This easy-glide PVC mat complements your favorite computer chair easily, regardless of seat size, and it measures 47.5 long x 35.5 inches wide x .1 tall (121.9 x 91.1 centimeters)
- PERFECT FOR HARD FLOORS: Protect your flooring from scratches and dust of any kind with this perfect office floor mat for hardwood floors, tile, laminate, vinyl, concrete, and linoleum. The office chair mat is designed for Hard Floors.
- SAFE FOR YOUR HOME: The chair mat is no BPA & phthalate for a healthy indoor environment. It is 100% pure polyethylene chair mat. Rest assured you are buying a safe option for your home or office.
- EFFORTLESS ROLL STABLE GRIP: The unique surface texture allows your office chair casters to move easily while carrying out daily tasks, but has enough grip to maintain controlled rolling so the chair doesn't skid around. Ease of rolling between tasks promotes ergonomic posture and helps to considerably reduce the risk of physical fatigue.
- SURFACE DURABILITY & FLEXIBILITY: The mat’s surface is super tough, so our office chair mat won’t be crack or shatter while protecting your office floor from damaging chair casters. Because of the mat’s strong, sturdy and solid surface, your chair’s wheels will easily glide across the mat, without scratching, sinking, or leaving indentations. The desk chair mat is also flexible and can be laid flat without curling.
- BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: Each chair mat you purchase comes with a 100% 60 DAYS RETURN SERVICE. If you are not satisfied with your chair mat, contact us directly (even if outside the Amazon return window).
Our Best Choice: Resilia Office Desk Chair Mat – for Carpet (with Grippers) Clear, 48 Inches x 48 Inches, Made in The USA
Product Description
Heavy-duty Protection
Resilia carpet protecting chair mats are loaded with key features that make them the best choice for floor mats for your home or office:
Strong enough to hold chair movementEndurance to soil and spillsImproves safety with slip resistanceCleaning is easyGrooved or textured patterns aid in liquid and dirt channeling
Benefits of owning Resilia Carpet and Floor Chair Mats
Areas of high traffic and excessive chair movement can damage your carpets. Leaving relatively new carpet looking old and worn. But you can quickly and easily save your carpet and keep it looking new by protecting high traffic areas with a Resilia carpet mat.
The mats are very easy to clean as well. Without creating a lot of mess, you can quickly move them and take them out for a quick wash.
Simple and Elegant Finish
Attractive design
Waterproof
Easy to install
Tough and durable
Universal and multipurpose
Available in 5 sizes and 4 designer colors
Superior Carpet Protection
Protects your carpet against the everyday wear and tear caused by office chairs; Bottom equipped with non-slip grippers
Long-Lasting Durability
Flexible mat won’t tear, crack, curl, break, scratch or discolor; works well on looped, berber, saxony, and sheered carpets
Fits Any Space
Available in a variety of sizes and colors to complement any home or office
Designer Patterns
Made with flexible PVC vinyl that is phthalate free, DINP free, and from recycled materials – Does not contain any Prop 65 regulated contaminants
Clear
Black
Burgundy
Brown
Width
3 feet
48 inches
48 inches
27 and 36 inches
27 and 36 inches
Length
4 feet
8,10,15, and 20 feet
8,10,15, and 20 feet
6, 12, and 25 feet
6, 12, and 25 feet
Color
Black, Silver, and Green
Black
Silver
Clear and Black
Clear and Black
Where to use
Garage, Workshop, Outdoors
Garage, Workshop, Outdoors
Garage, Workshop, Outdoors
Indoor on Carpet
Indoor on Hardwood
SUPERIOR CARPET PROTECTION: Protects your carpet against the everyday wear and tear caused by office chairs; Bottom equipped with non-slip grippers; not for use on hard floors
LONG-LASTING DURABILITY: Flexible mat won’t tear, crack, curl, break, scratch or discolor; works well on looped, berber, saxony, and sheered carpets; Material may bend if under excessive pressure
FITS ANY SPACE: Available in a variety of sizes and colors to complement any home or office
ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY: Made of recycled, phthalate-free and eco-friendly vinyl; Does not contain any Prop 65 regulated contaminants
MADE IN USA: Family owned and operated; Produced entirely in the USA