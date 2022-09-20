Top 10 Best deluxe leaf skimmer for pool Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1]

Item Description

POOL LEAF Net: Specialist quality aluminum steel body with gold finish and reinforced deep mesh internet bag. Deluxe cleansing accessory for an quick and practical pool maintenance.

Brief CLEANER: Pond and Pool leaf skimmer with bolstered great mesh web for large and smaller duties. Cleanse drinking water from particles, bugs and dust with just number of passes. Double stitch net is 18″ large, 17″ deep.

Metallic Body: Professional significant responsibility aluminum golden frame, deep mesh internet and smooth layout. Pinch-no cost handle clips necessarily mean quick and effortless connect or detach any conventional pole sizing. (not incorporated)

Protected TO USE: Straight sides with slight angle for effortless cleansing of pool sides, regardless of whether spherical or rectangle formed swimming pools. Lightweight at only 1 lb will make certain you an rapid and effortless scooping.

Simple TO Deal with: Maintain your pool or pond generally thoroughly clean with fashion! Bolstered mesh net can quickly stand large masses, appropriate for over and inground swimming pools. Pool cleansing in type!