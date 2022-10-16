Top 10 Best delta single handle shower faucet repair kit Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Product or service Description:

Fix your leaky faucet with the Danco Cartridge for Delta Observe 1300/1400 Series Tub/Shower Faucets. Restoring a dripping faucet is an straightforward and cheap alternative to changing the whole faucet. Putting in a new cartridge returns the faucet to like new condition. Produced to deliver one-purpose force-harmony temperature control and is developed for use with a Delta MultiChoice Common valve entire body (not bundled). This alternative cartridge is straightforward to put in and by stopping the leak you can preserve drinking water, vitality, and income!

Package Includes:

1300/1400 Collection RP19804 shower cartridge x 1.

Black Gasket x 4

Process OF Use:

Move 1:shut off the h2o supply to the tub/shower.

Stage 2:get rid of the knob middle cap.

Move 3:unscrew and take out the knob.

Move 4:slide off the outside the house sleeve.

Step 5:get rid of the brass bonnet .test by hand 1st, or gently use channel-lock pliers.

Phase 6:take out the aged cartridge.

Phase 7:come to feel for any deposits or particles within pipe.clear as needed.

Stage 8:insert the new cartridge.

Action 9:thread and tighten the brass bonnet.

Step 10:if you eliminate the backing plate, clean the outdated caulk away and cleanse all pieces.

Step 11:slide the outer sleeve again on.

Action 12:change the backing plate and screw it in position.

Stage 13:replace the knob and screw in position.

Stage 14:replace the middle cap.

【FITS WITH】You will get 1 x RP19804 Cartridge and 4 x Black Gasket. This RP19804 shower cartridge was developed for use with Delta MultiChoice matches Delta OEM (Not common valve ,NOT Match 13/14 Series,ONLY 1300/1400 Sequence)

【FEATURES】Fits all Delta single-tackle Observe 1300/1400 Series tub/showers (solitary-deal with solitary-functionality Delta trim kit), supplies solitary-functionality force-equilibrium temperature regulate only which retains drinking water temperature inside of a protected variety.

【FUNCTIONALITY】This RP19804 Monitor shower cartridge with strain balance layout retains water temperature in just a protected ±3.6°F (±2°C), serving to to safeguard you from unexpected alterations in scorching or chilly h2o strain. Simple to set up and restore your leaky faucet.

【HIGH QUALITY】This solution is in compliance with the Reduction of Lead in Drinking H2o Act. Designed of plastic building for sturdiness and helps make an straightforward alternate to changing your entire Delta shower faucet cartridge which can preserve drinking water, time, and income.

【100% Top quality GUARANTEE】 We Provide a 360-working day Products Guarantee. If you are not happy with the use method, we can 100% promise a whole refund.