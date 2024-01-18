Top 10 Best delta free standing tub faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Ground mount tub filler tough-in with a solid brass system. Created to do the job with completed flooring up to 3 Inch thick.

Life time Constrained Warranty: You can install with self-confidence, knowing Delta’s freestanding tub tub tough-in kits are backed by Delta Faucet’s Lifetime Confined Warranty

Entire Overall flexibility: The R4700-FL tough can be paired with any Delta freestanding bathtub faucet, so you can very easily upgrade or transform your bath faucet later on without ripping out highly-priced flooring

Installation: Developed to match solitary-hole, flooring-mount installation with Delta freestanding tub fillers (marketed independently). Every little thing you have to have is jointly in 1 box, which includes take a look at caps and plasterguard

Sturdy Materials: Machined brass human body with stainless metal mounting plate

DECK THICKNESS: Can be mounted on surfaces (like concrete) up to 2.5 inches