Top 10 Best delta faucet rp25513 stem assembly Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] Increase the existence of your Delta faucet with this Replacement Stem Assembly for Delta Faucet RP25513. Created to healthy two-tackle bathroom faucets, this cartridge can be installed on either the suitable or left aspect. Assembly contains a 1/4 stopper to prevent cope with from turning in the improper route. Manufactured of durable elements, this cartridge assembly characteristics a brass stem and stainless steel plate for added energy and trustworthiness.

Matches different Delta Taps

For substitute in two tackle taps

Brass stem and stainless steel plate for extra energy

Fixes leaks when stem or spring/seat fall short

Non-OEM Substitution