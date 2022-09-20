Top 10 Best delta faucet r22000 multichoice universal with integrated diverter Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

[ad_1] The Delta MultiChoice integrated shower diverter consolidates custom shower design with its consumer-preferred streamlined style eliminating the need for an additional diverter valve. The traditional round style lends a timeless feel to your space. With three popular style choices to coordinate with any bathroom décor, it provides you the flexibility to select the type of custom shower functionality you prefer. With the MultiChoice universal system, you have the freedom to upgrade style and functionality later. And, because there’s no need to alter Plumbing behind the wall, you save time, effort and money on future renovation updates.

3-setting diverter trim

2-Handle trim with separate temperature dial

Control volume and water temperature independently with two separate handles for more refined control of your shower experience

Monitor pressure balance valve keeps water temperature within a safe +/-3Degree F (+/-1.6Degree C), helping to protect you from sudden changes in hot or cold water pressure

Trim kit only, must order MultiChoice universal valve separately to complete the unit

Metal