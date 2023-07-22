Top 10 Best delta commercial single long handle bath faucet Reviews

Check Price on Amazon

Deck Mounted

Maximum Deck Thickness

2.36 inch

Sink Holes Required

1 or 3 holes

Test

24h acid salt spray test and 100% pressure system test

Certifications

cUPC, NSF, AB1953, CE

Bathroom Faucet

Pacakage

1x New Bathroom Sink Faucet1x 6.5 inch long Separate Cover Plate1x set hardware1x Installation Instruction1x pair 3/8 standard hose

Finish:Brushed nickel finish provides a lightly brushed warm grey metallic lookInstallation Method:Deck MountedMaximum Deck Thickness:2.36 inchSink Holes Required:1 or 3 holesTest:24h acid salt spray test and 100% pressure system testCertifications:cUPC, NSF, AB1953, CE

Spout Reach: 3.93″

Spout Height: 2.75″

Overall Height: 6.3″

Water Flow Rate



Bathfinesse bathroom faucets emit an environmentally-conscious 1.2-1.5 GPM flow rate, conserving water without sacrificing performance.

Cartridge

Ceramic Valve:Reliable ceramic cartridge. The ceramic disc cartridge can survive 600,000 times open & close test. Sophisticated ceramic engineering provides both convenience and control precision

Water Supply Lines

In order to prevent impurities in the water from blocking the faucet, we add a filter screen inside the hose which ensures long-lasting performance.

Recommend Drain Assembly

1.Wash basin with overflow orifice,choose drainer with overflow orifice—ASIN:B07DN63HTC

2.Wash basin without overflow orifice,choose drainer without overflow orifice—ASIN:B07DN4T7T6

Overall Height

7.7 inch

7.08 inch

8.38 inch

8.58 inch

8.46 inch

7.28 inch

Finish

Brushed nickel

Brushed nickel

Brushed nickel

Brushed nickel

Brushed nickel

Black Matte

【Finish】 Brushed nickel finish provides a lightly brushed warm grey metallic look. From its durable, long-lasting construction to the contemporary and decor-complementing design, this faucet belongs in your bathroom.

【Material】 Low Lead Brass ensuring quality and longevity, lead percentage less than 0.25%, comply with NSF61 and NSF372.

【Easy To Install】 Use the long screw which makes the installation easier and faster,the package including instruction,no plumber need you can do it by yourself.

【Waterfall Flow】 Ideal for everyday bathroom tasks like brushing teeth and washing hands. The pressure of the water is geared towards water efficiency without sacrificing water pressure or overall performance.

【Drip-Free Valve】 Built-in a Ceramic disc cartridge, a high seal performance cartridge valve provide you a smooth stream and low probability of leakage.