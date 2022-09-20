Top 10 Best delonghi air conditioner exhaust hose Reviews

Top 10 Rated delonghi air conditioner exhaust hose in 2022 Comparison Table
Kraftex Portable Air Conditioner Hose - AC Hose with 5.9" Diameter, Anti-Clockwise Thread, Length up to 80" - Exhaust Hose for Portable AC Vent Compatible with Delonghi & LG Air Conditioner Parts
- ANTI-CLOCKWISE PORTABLE HOSE - Our portable ac hose has a anti-clockwise thread direction and a 5.9" diameter so make sure to check this is correct for your air conditioner parts & accessories before purchasing.
- LONG LASTING - Kraftex ac vent hose is made of strong, flexible polypropylene making it the ideal choice to withstand everyday wear and tear and avoid leaking.
- ADJUSTABLE LENGTH - No need for a portable ac exhaust hose extension, either keep our AC vent at its shortest length, 15 inches, or fully extend it to 80 inches. Our flexible, extendable air conditioning hose fits into any space - home or garage.
- FAST FIX - Extend our ac hose for air conditioner to meet up with the vent on the back of your AC unit. Line up the front of the hose and twist on to the unit specific coupler. Turn ANTI-CLOCKWISE until it snaps into place.
- ONE HOSE FOR LIFE - We’ve spent years developing our portable ac replacement hose so they are the best quality possible. We truly believe our portable air conditioner hose is the best on the market and we stand by that - if our AC hose has left you feeling hot and bothered, we’ll FULLY REFUND YOUR PURCHASE. So, click ‘Add to Cart’ now and buy with confidence.
TURBRO Portable Air Conditioner Universal Exhaust Hose - 5.9 Inch Diameter, 78 Inch Length, Anti-Clockwise Thread
- 👍【BEFORE YOU BUY】 Step 1 - Make sure your original hose diameter is 5.9 inches from outer edge to outer edge. Step 2 - Make sure your original hose has a counter-clockwise threading direction. Please double check the diameter and screw direction on pictures 2 and 3 before purchase.
- 👍【EXPANDABLE HOSE】 The shortened length of the hose is 16 inches. You can extend the hose up to 78 inches. TURBRO replacement exhaust hoses are longer than most original hoses, making them more flexible for use in large areas.
- 👍【EASY INSTALLATION】 Fully expand the end of the hose, align with the coupler, and rotate the coupler counter-clockwise to twist onto the hose. Repeat on the other end of the hose to attach to the second coupler. (Refer to pictures 3 and 4).
- 👍【UNIVERSAL & DURABLE DESIGN】 TURBRO exhaust hoses are sturdy and long-lasting with no nasty chemical odors, making them a good replacement for your cracked portable AC exhaust hose. Our hose fits most popular portable AC models that use a 5-inch diameter hose, such as Honeywell, Whynter, Frigidaire, LG, Delonghi, SPT, GE, Newair and many more.
- 👍【100% SATISFACTION GUARANTEE】 Don’t know how to choose the correct size? Worried about installation? Receive a defective item? For any issues or concerns, you can easily contact us on Amazon or directly via our brand's official service email.
Kerykwan Portable Air Conditioner Window Door Kit with 5.9” Exhaust Hose Adjustable AC Vent Kit for Ducting Universal AC Seal Panel for Horizontal&Vertical Window
- 【WIDE COMPATIBILITY&UNIVERSAL】Our air conditioner window kit is suitable for all air conditioner with diameter of 5.9”.The AC vent kit has a humanized rail design which is easy to slide the seal plates and fast lock.Adjustable length range of our AC window seal panel can be 16.9”-62.1” which can match most vertical and horizontal sliding windows and doors.
- 【PACKAGE INCLUDED&DIMENSION】By purchasing our air conditioner window kit you will get 4 window seal panels with length 16.9” which adjustable length range can be 16.9”-62.1”, 1 coupler which suitable for exhaust hose with diameter 5.9”, 1 coupler filter, 3 screws used for fixing, 2 weather stripping with length 78.8”, 1 exhaust hose with length 59” and diameter 5.9".
- 【STRENGTHERN SEALING】Simply Embed the seal panel into the window track and clamp them, also coming with the weather stripping to be posted at the connection between the window and seal panel for strengthening sealing to achieve a good sealing effect, which can keep your room cool at all times, without air-conditioning leakage, preventing hot air from entering, and saving power.
- 【PREMIUM&DURABLE MATERIAL】Our Portable AC window seal kit is made of high-quality PVC and the coupler is made of premium ABS, which anti-extrusion, anti-aging, and can be used year after year. Simple and stable fixing method for install and disassemble easily. Easy to store, and save space
- 【AFTER-SALE SERVICE】We promise to get you covered for any issues that might occur and providing you unconditional return. 24 hours online customer service to get your 100% satisfaction. Please rest assured for purchasing any item from us.
YoleShy Portable Air Conditioner Window Kit with Coupler Adjustable Window Seal for AC Unit, Sliding AC Vent Kit for Exhaust Hose, Universal for Ducting with 5 Inches Diameter
- UNIVERSAL: YoleShy window vent kit includes 4 plates, 5 diameter coupler, sealing tape, and screw accessories. Suitable for all air conditioner hoses with a diameter of 5 inches. Great for L G, whether, Haier, and other air-conditioning accessories.
- SLIDING TRACK: YoleShy ac vent kit has a humanized rail design, which is easy to slide the seal plates, and fast lock. No tools required, length adjustment can be completed in 5 seconds. Adjustable length range: 17 inches-60 inches.
- VERTICAL & HORIZONTAL USE: It is suitable for most vertical and horizontal sliding windows. You can use a 2-plates combination, 3-plates combination, or 4-plates combination according to the size of the window. It is convenient to use in any place.
- GOOD SEALING: Embed the plates into the window track and clamp them to achieve a good sealing effect, which can keep your room cool at all times, without air-conditioning leakage, preventing hot air from entering, and saving power.
- EASY TO INSTALL AND DISASSEMBLE: YoleShy window seal kit is made of high-quality PVC, which anti-extrusion, anti-aging, and can be used year after year. Simple and stable fixing method for install and disassemble easily. Easy to store, and save space
Kxuhivc Portable Air Conditioner Windows Vent Kit, Adjustable Window Seal with 5.9 Inch Diameter, 59 Inch Length Exhaust Hose for A/C Unit Universal for Sliding Horizontal or Vertical Windows
- ANTI-CLOCKWISE UNIVERSAL FIT: Our AC exhaust hose has an anti-clockwise thread direction so make sure to check this is correct for your AC before purchasing. The diameter of our AC hose is 5.9 inches, the length has two options for 1.5m/59" and 2m/78.7" respectively, which means it can fit most portable air conditioners on the market.
- DURABLE & WIDE COMPATIBILITY: The window vent kit for portable AC unit consists of four plates, is made of durable PVC materials, recommended max extend length 162cm/64Inch, light weight, portable, suit for using in home or office.
- EASY TO INSTALL: Just set the plate panels together and slide them to the desired length, and then lock with screws. Attach one side of exhaust hose to the air conditioner hose connector by rotating; Attach another side of hose to the adaptor. Finally insert to the plates.
- GOOD SEALING: There is gap between fixing plate and adjustable plate, because of adjustable plate narrower than fixing plate. So come with dealing tape, it is posted at the connection between the sliding door and the sealing plate, which effectively isolates hot air from entering the room and fixed every plate.
- PACKAGE INCLUDES: 1 x Exhaust Hose (Dia15cm/5.9Inch), 1 x Exhaust Hose Adaptor, 2 x 43cm/17Inch Fixing Outer Plates, 2 x 43cm/17Inch Adjustable Inner Plates, 3 x Screws, 1 x Sealing Tapes, please check your sliding door size before buying. If you have any problems, please feel free to contact us.
Zomia Portable Air Conditioner Hose 5.9 Inch Diameter 80" Length, AC Exhaust Hose Anti-Clockwise Thread Air Conditioner Parts Compatible with Haier, LG, Delonghi and More
- 5.9 Inches Anti Clockwise: This AC exhaust hose vent is 5.9 inches diameter and anti-clockwise thread direction, please check to make sure it will suit for your AC unit before purchase.
- Up to 80 Inches Length: Our ac hose is expandable and it will be expeand to 80 inches to offer the length you need through wall or window and also can be shorten to 15 icnhes for easy storage.
- Long Lasting Design: The exhaust ac hose is made of high quality polypropylene, combine with a steel ring inside,which made it flexible and heat wear resistance even you using for years without leaking.
- Easy Installation and Extent: You just need to rotate anti-clockwise the hose to your ac couple and then fix the coupler to your ac unit.
- What you get: 1 Year warranty for the ac hose and our friendly customer service.
De'Longhi Insulated Hose Cover for Portable Air Conditioners (), DLSA003 , Gray
- Designed to decrease hose temperature while increasing air conditioner cooling efficiency
- This design suitable for most portable air conditioners (for hoses up to 6" in diameter and up to 60" in length)
- Easy to install
- Washable
DuraComfort Air Conditioner Hose, Portable AC Exhaust Hose with 5 Inch Diameter 80" Length, Compatible with LG, Delonghi, Honeywell and More, Anti-Clockwise Thread
- ✔【BUILT-IN STEEL RING】：The AC hose is composed of the latest polypropylene material with high-quality steel ring, which has better ductility, heat resistance and anti-aging properties. It is universal for most portable air conditioners on the market.
- ✔【COUNTERCLOCKWISE AND UNIVERSAL DIAMETER】Make sure your original ac exhaust vent diameter is 5 inches from outer edge to outer edge，and your original hose has a counter-clockwise threading direction before you buy.
- ✔【MORE FLEXIBLE AND LONGER】： The Air Conditioning Hose is more longer than the original which could extend up to 80 inches, reach the window and still allow movement of the air conditioner. So it’s suitable for anywhere you want.
- ✔【EASY TO INSTALL】： Fully expand the end of AC vent, align with the coupler, and rotate the coupler counter-clockwise to twist onto the hose. Repeat on the other end of the hose to attach to the second coupler. It’s that simple.Inserting the coupler into the air conditioner, it can be firmly fixed.
- ✔【ENVIRONMENTALLY FRIENDLY MATERIALS】：DuraComfort AC hose uses environmentally friendly materials which has no peculiar smell, and is more healthy for your body.
Portable Air Conditioner Exhaust Connector Coupling Fitting-Nozzle (AC-1945-04)
- It is an OEM Parts, # AC-1945-04
- Works on some models of Haier, Amana, Danby and Whirlpool,see product descriptions(Please check before you buy)
- Portable AC Hose Connector/ Coupling, Fitting-Nozzle
- The end of 5.25" diameter can connect to 5" diameter exhaust hose
- Excellent Quality
YoleShy Portable Air Conditioner Hose 5.9 Inch Diameter AC Hose Flexible Portable Exhaust Vent, 80 Inch Length, Compatible with Delonghi and More, Clockwise
- CLOCKWISE: Our ac hose thread is clockwise and has a diameter of 5.9 inches. Suitable for most portable air conditioners, such as Delonghi. Please measure and compare your portable air conditioner coupler before purchasing.
- STRONG & DURABLE: The exhaust hose is made of thickened polypropylene with a built-in high-quality steel ring, which has better heat resistance, wear resistance, aging resistance, and longer service life. It can withstand long-term hot airflow.
- LONGER & 80 INCHES: Our ac hose has good telescopic function and flexibility. It can be stretched up to 80 inches, which is more convenient to use in large spaces. It is fully retracted to 14 inches for easy storage.
- EASY TO INSTALL: Fully stretch the two ends of the exhaust hose, and slowly rotate clockwise to a state where it cannot rotate along the thread of the coupler. Inserting the coupler into the air conditioner, it can be firmly fixed.
- INFINITE CONNECTION: The ends of the two exhaust hoses can be tightly connected, and have good tightness and no leakage. You can assemble multiple exhaust hoses into hoses of any length according to actual needs. (Only 1 exhaust hose, no coupler)
Our Best Choice: OEM Delonghi Air Conditioner AC Exhaust Hose Adapter Shipped With PACAN125ES, PACAN125HPE, PACAN125HPEC, PACAN130ESD
