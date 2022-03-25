Top 10 Best delonghi air conditioner drain hose Reviews

Top 10 Rated delonghi air conditioner drain hose in 2022 Comparison Table
20 Ft Drain Hose Line for Mini Split Air Conditioner Ductless Heat Pump
- 20 Ft Drain Hose 5/8 ID Non-Insulated for Mini Split Air Conditioners
- Designed to Fit Mini Split Air Conditioners with 5/8 ID Drain Line. Verify Manufacturer Specifications for Compatibility.
- Can Be Cut to Size to Match Installation Requirements
De'Longhi 12500 BTU Smart Portable Air Conditioner, Heater, Dehumidifier & Fan + WiFi, Works w/ Alexa & Google Home, Quiet Mode, 550 sq ft, Large Room, Pinguino 7200 (DOE), White
- WIFI AND SMART SPEAKER COMPATIBLE: Create your ultimate comfort zone anytime, from anywhere with De’Longhi’s PAC app available on your smart phone, tablet or with your smart speakers at home
- SAVE ENERGY: By operating the unit remotely and cooling only the room you’re in (up to 500 sq. ft. ), you can raise your household thermostat and lower your energy bills
- MULTI-FUNCTION FOR MAXIMUM COMFORT: 4-in-1 unit features cooling, dehumidifying and a fan as well as a heat mode to take the chill out of cool nights and mornings
- THE BEST COMFORT LEVEL: Industry-exclusive Real Feel technology provides an unmatched level of comfort, securing the ideal balance between temperature and humidity
- PORTABLE COMFORT: Sets up in minutes. Caster wheels and integrated handles allow you to move it easily from room to room. Input power (W) : 1345.
De'Longhi 14000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier & Fan + Cool Surround Remote w/Built-in Temperature Control Sensor & Quiet Mode, 700 sq ft, XLarge Room, Pinguino 8600 BTU (DOE), Black
- SPECS: Hose length: 51 inches | Hose diameter: 5 inches
- SUPER QUIET: Stay cool, don’t hear it. With noise reduction up to 4 dbA, this unit provides a powerful stream of cold air with just a whisper
- POWERFUL COOLING: This powerful machine can evenly and efficiently lower the temperature of your room, up to 700 sq. ft.
- ECO REAL FEEL: Saving up to 30% in energy consumption, this exclusive feature auto-adjusts temperature for the most comfortable cool depending on humidity levels
- ENERGY EFFICIENCY: With features like Eco Real Feel, this portable AC unit can save energy up to 30%
DeLonghi PACEL290HLWKC1A Pinguino Plus Powerful Portable Home Air Conditioner Unit (Renewed)
- Item Package Dimension: 40.0L X 21.0W X 18.0H Inches
- Item Package Weight - 87.5 Pounds
- Item Package Quantity - 1
- Product Type - Air Conditioner
De'Longhi 11500 BTU Portable Air Conditioner, Dehumidifier & Fan + Quiet Mode & Includes Window Kit + Remote Control, 500 sq ft, Large Room, Pinguino 6700 (DOE), White
- Powerful, Versatile Cooling
- POWERFUL COOLING FOR 500-SQ FT. ROOMS. Indulge in the simple luxury of cool air and less humidity with 3-in-1 settings. A handy remote and intuitive controls let you find your custom comfort level for every day and night.
- ENERGY-SAVING AND EFFICIENCY-BOOSTING. With Less Wasted Energy, this energy-efficient model is up to 17% more effective than previous models, helping you drive down energy usage over time.
- A QUIETER COOL. Choose the low setting for quiet operation and peaceful cooling.
BBTO 3/5 Inch AC Drain Hose Connector Elbow Fitting with Rubber Ring for Mini-Split Units and Window AC Unit and Air Conditioner Drain Hose with 5.2 Feet Long
- Fit size: the diameter of drain hose connector elbow fitting is approx. 15 mm/ 0.6 inch, it will fit most air conditioner unit of mini-split units or window AC unit and universal air conditioning, the air conditioner drain hose has an inner diameter of 15 mm/ 0.6 inch and an outer diameter of 26 mm/ 1 inch, the length of hose is approx. 1.6 m/ 5.2 feet
- Material: the drain hose connector elbow is made of hard plastic material, enough durable to use in most weather conditions, the air conditioner drain hose is made of quality EVA and PE, not easy to age, and the thickened end of the drain hose is not easy to deform
- Leak-proof design: there is a rubber ring on the drain hose connector elbow to stop water from leaking from the side, the end of drain hose adopts thickened design that makes the connector more closely connected with the drain hose, not easy to fall off and eliminate the case of water leakage
- Practicality: the air-conditioning hose has good elasticity and resilience, it can be bent to shape as you need, it can be restored immediately after compression and has a long service life; Note: the drain pipe should have a suitable angle of inclination when installed on the air conditioner, it's recommended to hang above the desired overflow area
- Widely applying: our product is suitable replacement part of most air conditioner as long as the dimensions match, they can be applied at families, offices, hotels, hospitals, school and so on
MyLifeUNIT Universal Air Conditioner Drain Hose, Inlet Hose for Semi-Automatic Washing Machine, 5.2 Ft
- This super flexible and durable drain hose is made of premium EVA and PE, anti-aging, non-toxic and frost-resistance. The end of the drain hose is made of thickened material, with great flexibility and not easy to deform.
- Universal design, fit for most standard air conditioner, insert the formed outlet of the air conditioner into the end of the drain hose without any tools. It also can be used as a semi-automatic washing machine inlet hose.
- With great flexibility and high resilience, you can bend it freely based on your needs. Can be restored to shape immediately after being squeezed, it is more durable and has longer service life than other common air conditioner drain hose.
- It should be noted that: the drain hose should have a proper tilt angle when installing it on the air conditioner. It’s better to hang over desired overflow area.
- The diameter of the end which connects the air conditioner is 0.9 inch (23 mm), the diameter of the other end is 0.7 inch (18 mm). Please measure your air conditioner to check the outlet size. And the length of this drain hose is 5.2 Ft, can meet daily use.
DeLonghi Drain Hose
- This is an O.E.M. authorized part
- Fits various Delonghi models
- OEM Part Number 536159
- Fits the following models: 3066 3067 3093 3094 3111 3112 KF140 KF727
- Item is manufactured in United States
Delonghi 5348006100 Coupling
- This Is An O.E.M. Authorized Part
- Fits With Various Delonghi Brand Models
- Oem Part # 5348006100
- Brand Name: Delonghi
Forestchill Universal Flexible Drain Hose Water Pipe for Air Conditoner (20ft)
- Flexible drain hose fit most mini-split air conditioner and heat pump, non-insulated
- Universal size, 5/8" I.D, 20ft long
- Built-in inner carbon layer, resistant to all weather elements, durable for indoor and outdoor use
- Easy installation, can be cut to size for ideal length
- Compatible with regular drain hose connector on the market
